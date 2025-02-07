Rising Demand for Traceability Drives Marking and Coding Equipment Market to USD 10,159.0 Million by 2035 | FMI

Marking and Coding Equipment Market Regional Analysis of Marking and Coding Equipment Market

Rising traceability needs drive USA marking & coding market as pharma adopts serialization for safety & anti-counterfeit per Drug Supply Chain Security Act.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 are projected to witness steady growth over the next decade. In 2025, the market is estimated to be worth 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕,𝟑𝟕𝟎.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, with further expansion anticipated to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟎,𝟏𝟓𝟗.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2035. The industry is expected to register a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟔% between 2025 and 2035.According to market insights, the revenue generated by marking and coding equipment in 2024 stood at USD 7,130.0 million. The sector is poised to experience a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 3.4% in 2025, signifying strong demand and continued industry evolution.The increasing need for enhanced traceability and regulatory compliance across various industries is fueling the demand for marking and coding solutions. This demand is particularly prominent in the food and beverage sector, where stringent labeling requirements mandate clear product information, including expiry dates, batch numbers, and nutritional details.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲1. Stringent Regulatory Compliance – Increasing government regulations on product labeling, traceability, and packaging standards across industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics are driving the demand for advanced marking and coding solutions.2. Growth of E-Commerce & Logistics – The rapid expansion of online retail and global supply chains requires efficient product identification, barcoding, and tracking systems, fueling the need for marking and coding equipment.3. Advancements in Printing Technologies – Innovations such as thermal inkjet (TIJ), laser marking, and continuous inkjet (CIJ) offer high-speed, high-resolution printing, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in labeling applications.4. Rising Demand for Anti-Counterfeiting Solutions – Industries like pharmaceuticals and luxury goods are increasingly adopting QR codes, serialization, and RFID integration to combat counterfeiting and ensure product authenticity.5. Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Packaging Trends – As companies shift towards biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials, marking and coding equipment must adapt with non-toxic inks and laser marking technologies, boosting market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The global marking and coding equipment industry recorded a CAGR of 1.6% from 2020 to 2024.• The industry reached a market value of USD 7,130.0 million in 2024.• The USA is expected to lead in North America, with a projected CAGR of 2.7% through 2035.• India is anticipated to experience significant growth in South Asia & Pacific, with a CAGR of 5.9% by 2035.• Continuous inkjet (CIJ) technology is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2035.• The food sector is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.9%.𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 – 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The requirement for traceability and transparency in the pharmaceutical business is emerging as a significant growth driver for the US marking and coding equipment market. The pharmaceutical industry in the United States is actively attempting to establish effective marking and coding systems to improve patient safety and prevent counterfeit products.The key driver of growth in Germany's marking and coding equipment market is the country's strong emphasis on food safety and traceability in the food and beverage industry. Food businesses in Germany are increasingly using advanced labeling and coding solutions to meet regulatory criteria at both the national and EU levels. These methods assure accurate labeling, including expiration dates, batch numbers, and ingredient transparency.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Key players in the marking and coding equipment market are investing in the creation of innovative sustainable solutions, as well as forming alliances. Key players in the marking and coding equipment market are investing in the creation of innovative sustainable solutions, as well as forming alliances. Key marking and coding equipment providers have also been acquiring smaller players to expand their position and penetrate the marking and coding equipment market in numerous regions.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• In January 2024, Markem-Imaje launched a portable coding device, called the Marking Trigger Device, with capabilities to code on a variety of surfaces.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲• Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America, LLC• Videojet Technologies, Inc.• Markem-Imaje Corporation• Domino Printing Sciences plc• Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc• Leibinger Group• Diagraph Corporation• MACSA ID, S.A.• Keyence Corporation• Numeric Marking Systems• Matthews Marking Systems• Control Print Ltd.• Durable Technologies• REA Elektronik GmbH• INKJET, INC.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬—𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:In terms of technology, the industry is divided into continuous inkjet (CIJ), thermal inkjet (TIJ), thermal transfer overprint (TTO), laser coding system, large character marking (LCP), print & apply systems / label print applicator (LPA), others.𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:In terms of application, the industry is segregated into flexible packaging and rigid packaging.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:The market is classified by end use such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal & homecare, electricals & electronics, automotive, chemical & fertilizers, building materials, other industrial.𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 40.8 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-packaging-market The global 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to account for USD 3.9 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 6.4 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-syringe-market The 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐱 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is anticipated to reach up to USD 4,851.1 million by the year 2025 and will reach USD 7,376.5 million by 2035. The sales will be growing at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tool-boxes-market The global 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐩 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to account for USD 3.3 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 5.7 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/loop-handle-bags-market The global 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 are estimated to be worth USD 1,445.7 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,332.5 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-cores-market The 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to account for USD 1.4 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 2.1 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sea-food-packaging-market The global 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to account for USD 8.1 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 11.6 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/shipping-container-market The global 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to account for USD 1.3 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/candle-jar-market The 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to account for USD 38.0 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 64.9 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/barrier-film-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

