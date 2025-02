Rising Demand for Traceability Drives Marking and Coding Equipment Market to USD 10,159.0 Million by 2035 | FMI

Marking and Coding Equipment Market Regional Analysis of Marking and Coding Equipment Market

Rising traceability needs drive USA marking & coding market as pharma adopts serialization for safety & anti-counterfeit per Drug Supply Chain Security Act.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ are projected to witness steady growth over the next decade. In 2025, the market is estimated to be worth ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ•,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ•๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, with further expansion anticipated to reach ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ—.๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2035. The industry is expected to register a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ”% between 2025 and 2035.According to market insights, the revenue generated by marking and coding equipment in 2024 stood at USD 7,130.0 million. The sector is poised to experience a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 3.4% in 2025, signifying strong demand and continued industry evolution.The increasing need for enhanced traceability and regulatory compliance across various industries is fueling the demand for marking and coding solutions. This demand is particularly prominent in the food and beverage sector, where stringent labeling requirements mandate clear product information, including expiry dates, batch numbers, and nutritional details.๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€“ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ1. Stringent Regulatory Compliance โ€“ Increasing government regulations on product labeling, traceability, and packaging standards across industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics are driving the demand for advanced marking and coding solutions.2. Growth of E-Commerce & Logistics โ€“ The rapid expansion of online retail and global supply chains requires efficient product identification, barcoding, and tracking systems, fueling the need for marking and coding equipment.3. Advancements in Printing Technologies โ€“ Innovations such as thermal inkjet (TIJ), laser marking, and continuous inkjet (CIJ) offer high-speed, high-resolution printing, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in labeling applications.4. Rising Demand for Anti-Counterfeiting Solutions โ€“ Industries like pharmaceuticals and luxury goods are increasingly adopting QR codes, serialization, and RFID integration to combat counterfeiting and ensure product authenticity.5. Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Packaging Trends โ€“ As companies shift towards biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials, marking and coding equipment must adapt with non-toxic inks and laser marking technologies, boosting market growth.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข The global marking and coding equipment industry recorded a CAGR of 1.6% from 2020 to 2024.โ€ข The industry reached a market value of USD 7,130.0 million in 2024.โ€ข The USA is expected to lead in North America, with a projected CAGR of 2.7% through 2035.โ€ข India is anticipated to experience significant growth in South Asia & Pacific, with a CAGR of 5.9% by 2035.โ€ข Continuous inkjet (CIJ) technology is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2035.โ€ข The food sector is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.9%.๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ก ๐ญ๐จ ๐’๐ฎ๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ โ€“ ๐†๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ž๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe requirement for traceability and transparency in the pharmaceutical business is emerging as a significant growth driver for the US marking and coding equipment market. The pharmaceutical industry in the United States is actively attempting to establish effective marking and coding systems to improve patient safety and prevent counterfeit products.The key driver of growth in Germany's marking and coding equipment market is the country's strong emphasis on food safety and traceability in the food and beverage industry. Food businesses in Germany are increasingly using advanced labeling and coding solutions to meet regulatory criteria at both the national and EU levels. These methods assure accurate labeling, including expiration dates, batch numbers, and ingredient transparency.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žKey players in the marking and coding equipment market are investing in the creation of innovative sustainable solutions, as well as forming alliances. Key marking and coding equipment providers have also been acquiring smaller players to expand their position and penetrate the marking and coding equipment market in numerous regions.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข In January 2024, Markem-Imaje launched a portable coding device, called the Marking Trigger Device, with capabilities to code on a variety of surfaces.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America, LLCโ€ข Videojet Technologies, Inc.โ€ข Markem-Imaje Corporationโ€ข Domino Printing Sciences plcโ€ข Squid Ink Manufacturing Incโ€ข Leibinger Groupโ€ข Diagraph Corporationโ€ข MACSA ID, S.A.โ€ข Keyence Corporationโ€ข Numeric Marking Systemsโ€ข Matthews Marking Systemsโ€ข Control Print Ltd.โ€ข Durable Technologiesโ€ข REA Elektronik GmbHโ€ข INKJET, INC.๐”๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐ค ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌโ€”๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐“๐จ๐๐š๐ฒ!๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:In terms of technology, the industry is divided into continuous inkjet (CIJ), thermal inkjet (TIJ), thermal transfer overprint (TTO), laser coding system, large character marking (LCP), print & apply systems / label print applicator (LPA), others.๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:In terms of application, the industry is segregated into flexible packaging and rigid packaging.๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž:The market is classified by end use such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal & homecare, electricals & electronics, automotive, chemical & fertilizers, building materials, other industrial.๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐Œ๐ˆโ€™๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐งโ€ฏ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง:The ๐ฉ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ ๐ฅ๐š๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ globally is anticipated to reach up to USD 817.7 million by the year 2025 and will reach USD 1,312.8 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pallet-labelling-system-market The ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to account for USD 26.3 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 40.8 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-packaging-market The global ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ฒ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to account for USD 3.9 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 6.4 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-syringe-market The ๐ญ๐จ๐จ๐ฅ ๐›๐จ๐ฑ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is anticipated to reach up to USD 4,851.1 million by the year 2025 and will reach USD 7,376.5 million by 2035. The sales will be growing at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tool-boxes-market The global ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ฉ ๐ก๐š๐ง๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐›๐š๐ ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to account for USD 3.3 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 5.7 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/loop-handle-bags-market The global ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ are estimated to be worth USD 1,445.7 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,332.5 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-cores-market The ๐’๐ž๐š๐Ÿ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to account for USD 1.4 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 2.1 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sea-food-packaging-market The global ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to account for USD 8.1 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 11.6 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/shipping-container-market The global ๐‚๐š๐ง๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐‰๐š๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to account for USD 1.3 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/candle-jar-market The ๐๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to account for USD 38.0 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 64.9 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/barrier-film-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ ๐Œ๐ˆ)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.