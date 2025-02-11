Klean Industries' SaaS Klean Loop™ Blockchain Garners Interest for New Sustainability Solutions Beyond End-of-Life Tires

The Klean Loop is a scalable solution designed for various industries that addresses inefficiencies, helping businesses outpace competitors. By valuing all waste, it promotes innovation, transparency, and sustainable success.

Klean Loop’s revolutionary digital infrastructure is capturing the attention of key industries like automotive, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and banking.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries is pleased to announce that the Klean Loop(TM), the leading circular economy technology platform, garners substantial interest from industries beyond its established End-of-Life Tire (ELT) sector. This growing demand presents a significant opportunity for Klean Loop’s blockchain-powered traceability and resource optimization solutions to enhance sustainability across various sectors. Klean Loop has transformed the ELT sector by providing real-time tracking , transparency, and automation in material recovery and recycling processes. Recent engagement with stakeholders from other industries has revealed a strong desire to adopt Klean Loop's advanced digital infrastructure in areas such as:*** Telecommunications,*** Commercial and residential real estate,*** Automotive manufacturing,*** Oil and gas exploration and production,*** Chemical production and recycling and,*** Pharmaceutical manufacturing.To name just a few industries showing interest that understand "waste," in whatever form or another, has value."The KleanTeam has done an incredible job developing the Klean Loop, and we are super impressed by the level of interest it's receiving and how many strategic industry partners see a need to adapt our Blockchain SaaS platform into new industrial verticals. A powerful digital tokenization system of this scope and scale is needed by all industries, specifically those touched by Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) throughout their supply chains. It's a true connectivity solution that ensures companies stay ahead of the competition by effectively addressing every aspect of today’s business needs, empowering data-driven success, and driving innovation in the marketplace. The Klean Loop Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) combined with automation and artificial intelligence provides security, functionality, efficiency, and, most importantly, complete financial and environmental transparency. ", commented Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.As industries worldwide strive to meet increasingly stringent sustainability regulations and improve resource efficiency, Klean Loop’s capabilities are proving transformative. The company is actively exploring partnerships, pilot programs, and white-labeling opportunities to customize the Klean Loop solution for new sectors.For more information on Klean Loop's expansion and partnership opportunities, please visit www.kleanloop.io. About KleanLoopKleanLoop is a cutting-edge circular economy platform leveraging blockchain and data analytics to optimize material recovery and recycling processes. Developed initially for the End-of-Life Tires sector, KleanLoop aims to extend its impact across multiple industries, driving transparency, efficiency, and sustainability. Valuing all waste promotes innovation, transparency, and sustainable success.Contact:Alexander ZinnertCOO, Klean Loop Technologies Incinfo@kleanloop.ioAbout Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services result from combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets, enabling projects to be delivered quickly and at lower costs.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. By creating a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy, Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.LinkedIn ~ www.linkedin.com/company/kleanindustries YouTube ~ www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries Instagram ~ www.instagram.com/KleanIndustries Twitter ~ www.twitter.com/KleanIndustries CORPORATE HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) +1.866.302.5928(F) +1.604.637.9609

Klean Loop - Early Concept Explainer Video of KleanCoin Token Exchange

