Pacific Battleship Center Appoints Hall Delano Roosevelt II Director of Sales and Marketing
Hall Delano Roosevelt II, great-grandson of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, brings a decade of public relations and marketing experience to the iconic ship
In addition to his expertise and experience, Hall brings with him a uniquely special family legacy that gives him an added level of enthusiasm for our mission that virtually nobody else can provide.”SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Battleship Center (PBC), the 501(c)3 nonprofit that owns and operates the Battleship IOWA Museum, National Museum of the Surface Navy and Los Angeles Fleet Week, today announced the appointment of Hall Delano Roosevelt II as Director of Sales and Marketing. The seasoned marketing and operations executive is the great-grandson of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who made the historic journey aboard Battleship IOWA to attend the Tehran Conference during World War II.
— Jonathan Williams, President and CEO of Pacific Battleship Center
Roosevelt will be responsible for developing and executing forward-thinking strategies to maximize program impact, drive revenue growth, and expand participation across the various PBC brands which include Battleship IOWA, National Museum of the Surface Navy, Freedom of the Seas, LA Fleet Week, Camp Battleship, and Vicky’s Doghouse Café. He will lead a communications team that is charged with driving a variety of programs, including admissions, events, military and veterans affairs, education programs, and youth field trips.
Formerly the President of Operations at KCOMM, Roosevelt brings a decade of public relations and marketing experience in the areas of marketing strategy, social media, advertising, email, SEO, graphic design, public relations, and event planning. He has worked with over 100 brands ranging in size from startups to enterprise organizations, and serving business, consumer and non-profit spaces. Roosevelt also served as the general manager for the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) where he oversaw business operations and managed the production of more than 10 major marketing conferences in multiple countries and dozens of smaller signature events.
“Hall’s addition to our crew is both energizing and exciting on a number of levels,” stated Jonathan Williams, President and CEO of Pacific Battleship Center. “Not only does he bring an extraordinary breadth of expertise and experience to our team, but he brings with him a uniquely special family legacy that gives him an added level of enthusiasm for our mission that virtually nobody else can provide.”
“This ship not only plays a significant role in the history and preservation of our country, but also for my family,” Roosevelt explained. “My great-grandfather, Franklin D. Roosevelt, first rode on this ship in 1943. Nearly 70 years later I attended the grand opening of the Pacific Battleship Center with my family on July 4, 2012, where I learned about the ship and toured her for the first time. Today, I can officially call myself part of the crew.”
On November 12, 1943, President Roosevelt, Presidential Advisor Harry Hopkins, and the President’s War Cabinet boarded USS IOWA for a secret meeting with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin at the Tehran Conference. IOWA returned President Roosevelt safely to the United States on December 16, 1943.
Roosevelt earned his Bachelor of Science in International Business with a minor in Marketing from Griffith University, Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.
For more information on the PBC and its family of brands, visit: https://pacificbattleship.com.
About Pacific Battleship Center
Located in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Pacific Battleship Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2008 to ignite curiosity, connect communities, and enhance understanding of America’s role in maritime peace and prosperity. Dedicated to connecting communities with America’s maritime history, Pacific Battleship Center welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually aboard Battleship IOWA and supports its mission through sponsorships, donations, and a dedicated crew of volunteers who donate over 60,000 hours each year. Pacific Battleship Center’s family of brands includes Battleship IOWA, National Museum of the Surface Navy, Freedom of the Seas, LA Fleet Week, Camp Battleship, and Vicky’s Doghouse Café.
Pacific Battleship Center has been designated as the official 501(c)3 nonprofit partner for the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department (EMD).
Media Contact:
Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA
Media Relations Representative
Pacific Battleship Center
(m) 949-796-3112
khagihara@labattleship.com
Kenneth T Hagihara
Pacific Battleship Center
+1 9497963112
khagihara@labattleship.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.