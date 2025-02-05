NCDA&CS accepting applications for the 2025 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

RALEIGH –The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the marketplace. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 10 at 5 p.m.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is managed by the department, through anticipated funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eligible projects must involve fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, nursery, floriculture or horticulture crops.

“We are fortunate in North Carolina that our farmers can grow just about any crop, which means the production of specialty crops continues to grow and add to the state’s $111 billion ag industry,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This $1.2 million in grants helps support and grow specialty crop production.”

The department will accept grant requests of up to $200,000 from nonprofit organizations, academia, commodity associations, state and local government agencies, and colleges and universities. Grants are not available for projects that directly benefit or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual.

See https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop for a comprehensive listing of qualifying specialty crops. For grant guidelines and an application, go to www.ncspecialtycrops.com/apply/ For questions, contact Jenni Keith at 919-707-3158 or by email at jenni.keith@ncagr.gov.

