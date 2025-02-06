More sheriffs will safeguard court visitors

CANADA, February 6 - A graduating class of 24 B.C. sheriffs will soon begin their careers keeping people safe at courthouses throughout the province.

Niki Sharma, Attorney General, welcomed the graduates from the Justice Institute of British Columbia’s winter class at a ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. They will be assigned to work in courthouses throughout the Province, including Victoria, Nanaimo, Penticton, Oliver, Quesnel, Dawson Creek, Terrace, Fort St. John and the Lower Mainland.

Without sheriffs, court matters cannot proceed. Sheriffs maintain a safe environment for everyone delivering justice services in 90 court locations throughout B.C. They are highly trained peace officers who provide protective services for the Crown, judiciary, defence, court staff, the public and all participants in the justice system. Sheriffs also protect court users, transport accused and convicted people to and from correctional institutions, and perform other duties.

The winter class will continue training until March 6, 2025. Their first day on duty will be March 7. The next sheriff-recruit training class will start in the spring.

The BC Sheriff Service (BCSS) is recognized as an international leader in providing protective and enforcement services for the justice system. The BCSS is the oldest-law enforcement agency in B.C.

The Province is collaborating with the BCSS to enhance recruitment, retention and training. The BCSS is focusing on deployment and growth opportunities, and implementing a more-competitive pay and benefits framework for sheriffs.

Learn More:

To watch a video about working as a B.C. sheriff, visit: https://youtu.be/rdhf8trOoSM

To explore career opportunities with the BCSS, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/careers-myhr/job-seekers/featured-careers/deputy-sheriff