B.C., First Nations Justice Council open 6 more Indigenous justice centres

CANADA, February 6 - The Province, in partnership with the BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC), is opening six Indigenous justice centres, fulfilling a commitment to establish 15 Indigenous justice centres (IJCs) throughout B.C.

Niki Sharma, Attorney General, was joined by the BCFNJC in Kamloops to celebrate opening the six new centres in Kamloops, Williams Lake, Cranbrook, Port Hardy, Fort St. John and a shared location serving the communities of Burns Lake and Hazelton.

“It is incredible to reflect on what First Nations, the BC First Nations Justice Council and the Province have collaboratively achieved – a network of 15 Indigenous justice centres across B.C.,” said Kory Wilson, chair, BCFNJC. “IJCs provide Indigenous clients with optimum legal representation and access to wraparound services that extend beyond their legal needs. As those accessing our services often feel overwhelmed and disconnected from community, IJCs embrace them with care, honour their cultural identity and protect them from falling through the cracks.”

With the opening of these IJCs, the BCFNJC, the Province and Canada have completed Strategy 4 of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy. Strategy 4 is a key commitment that calls for establishing a network of 15 IJCs throughout B.C. These six new centres join the existing nine physical centres in Chilliwack, Kelowna, Merritt, Nanaimo, Prince George, Prince Rupert, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria, along with the virtual centre serving the province remotely.

IJCs address systemic barriers faced by Indigenous Peoples in the justice system by offering culturally appropriate legal advice, representation and referrals to local support services directly to Indigenous people at the community level. The range of services and the focus in each location may vary based on the needs, strengths and services available in each community, but are initially focused on criminal defence and child protection matters.

“All Indigenous Peoples, regardless of whether they qualify for legal aid, can access free, culturally informed legal and outreach services at IJCs,” Sharma said. “I am grateful to all our partners in delivering services that help build resilient communities and improve our justice system.”

The IJCs aim to help Indigenous people in the justice system address the root causes of their involvement and offer supports to help prevent future interactions with police and the justice system. Legal and outreach teams at the IJCs use their diverse community, cultural and professional expertise to support the healing and restorative-justice journeys of Indigenous clients. Through resource and support workers, clients may be referred to services such as housing, employment services, and mental-health and addictions treatment.

“Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc is pleased to be the home of a brand-new Indigenous justice centre, where our communities can seek legal representation alongside wraparound services in an environment that feels culturally safe,” said Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc. “We extend our appreciation to the BC First Nations Justice Council and the Province for addressing and working toward better systems of justice for Indigenous Peoples. The relief, safety and support this centre brings will ripple through our community with positive effects.”

Indigenous justice centres are a key part of the Province's commitment to implement the BC First Nations Justice Strategy and advance reconciliation under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. They are also a key action in the Province’s Safer Communities Action Plan.

Quick Facts:

Strategy 4 of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy calls for a network of 15 IJCs in B.C.

In 2024, the first nine of 15 IJCs were operational and provided free legal representation or outreach supports in more than 2,200 cases in which Indigenous people navigated criminal or child-protection matters.

In March 2024, BCFNJC expanded eligibility requirements so all Indigenous people, regardless of whether they qualify for legal aid, can access free legal and outreach services at IJCs.

IJCs build on the crucial work of long-standing justice partners, such as the Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of BC and local Indigenous Justice Programs, throughout the province.

