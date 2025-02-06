Continued lane closures at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection

Main, News Posted on Feb 6, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays due to lane closures at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street in Lahaina for sewer line installation and paving work for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project.

24/7 closure

One lane in the northbound direction on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kapunakea Street will be closed 24-hours a day, beginning at 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10 until 5 p.m., Friday Feb. 14. The closure may be lifted sooner if work progresses as planned.

The lane will be closed 24/7 as crews need continued access to a utility cover in the lane. This will help expedite the work.

One lane in the northbound direction will remain open.

Night closure

A single lane in both the southbound and northbound directions on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kapunakea Street will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. and reopen the next day at 5 a.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 21, for paving and restriping work. One lane in each direction will remain open.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.