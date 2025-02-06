Investigation Alert: Nano Nuclear Energy, New Fortress Energy, Domino’s Pizza and GitLab Inc - Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Reach Out for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: NNE), New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE), Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), and GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB).

Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of the Company against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Nano Nuclear Energy

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the Company. The suit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material facts, including that: 1) Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc.’s purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; 2) Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc.’s timelines for commercialization were wildly optimistic, at best, and most likely impossible; 3) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s projected revenues and growth; 4) as a result, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and 5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth emerged, Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. shares fell significantly, damaging investors according to the allegations of the suit.

New Fortress Energy Inc.

Johnson Fistel LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of the Company against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned New Fortress Energy Inc. shares since before February 29, 2024

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to New Fortress’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while simultaneously minimizing the risk involved in New Fortress’ plan to have its Fast Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) projects fully operational and to increase business growth globally. In reality, New Fortress’ Fast LNG projects failed to fulfill New Fortress’ public statements that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024. Even following the announcement that these delays were costing New Fortress upwards of $150 million per quarter, defendants continued to tout the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections that did not account for these variables.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder holding shares before December 7, 2023

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The Domino’s lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s growth and financial prospects. For example, during the Company’s 2023 Investor Day, Defendants provided new long-term guidance of “1,100+” annual global net store growth. Defendants reaffirmed this guidance several times throughout the Class Period, telling investors they “feel really strongly about the guidance,” adding they “saw some really nice momentum” in 2023.

GitLab Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of GitLab Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of the Company holding shares before June 6, 2023

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. On September 4, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to GitLab’s ability to develop and incorporate AI throughout the software development cycle to optimize code generation thereby increasing market demand and making all levels of software development more affordable and properly monetizing GitLab’s AI features; and (ii) there was weak market demand for GitLab’s touted AI features and GitLab was incurring an increasing amount of expenses involving JiHu, its joint venture in China, as well as the annual company-wide summit.

