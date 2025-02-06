Viventium Recognized for Multimedia Excellence at 2025 Aspect Awards for Influential Caregiver Onboarding Research

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, the leading SaaS-based human capital management platform serving the healthcare industry, has earned second place in the Multimedia Campaign category for Home Health & Home Care (Vendor) at the 2025 Aspect Awards. The award recognizes the 2024 Caregiver Onboarding Experience Report: A Re-Think is Overdue, a proprietary research initiative that brings much-needed attention to critical workforce challenges in home-, facility-, and community-based care.

Presented by WTWH Healthcare, the Aspect Awards celebrate innovation and creativity in marketing and advertising across the care continuum. A panel of nine industry experts in sales, public relations, and branding evaluated entries based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and alignment with business goals. Each category awarded first, second, and third place distinctions, recognizing both care providers and solution innovators—with Viventium standing out for its data-driven storytelling and commitment to advancing industry conversations.

The 2024 Caregiver Onboarding Experience Report: A Re-Think is Overdue takes a deep dive into the staffing shortages and high turnover rates that continue to challenge home-, facility-, and community-based care organizations. The research uncovers critical gaps in onboarding, an often-overlooked factor contributing to caregiver retention issues. Through proprietary data and actionable insights, the report equips administrators and managers with strategies to enhance onboarding, boost engagement, and improve long-term staff retention.

“We are honored to be recognized for highlighting onboarding as a critical factor to the retention issue,” said Navin Gupta, CEO at Viventium. “Effective onboarding plays a key role in caregiver retention, yet many organizations face challenges in optimizing the process. With this report, we aim to provide valuable insights and strategies to help agencies and facilities strengthen their workforce and enhance patient care.”

About Viventium

Viventium provides a SaaS-based human capital management solution that is focused on the healthcare industry. The company’s mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By providing specialized software and expert guidance, Viventium helps its clients throughout the lifecycle of each caregiver. The company has clients in all 50 states and supports over 500,000 client employees each year.

