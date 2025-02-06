75F Raises Additional $45M Series B to Increase Energy Savings and Make Building Automation Easier

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 75F, a leader in IoT and AI-driven commercial HVAC automation, today announced a $45M Series B funding round, one of the largest in Minnesota history. This investment, led by Accurant International's Net Zero Alliance, with participation from Carrier Global Corporation, Climate Investment, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Next47, and WIND Ventures, underscores the market’s growing confidence in light commercial building automation and 75F's easy and cost-competitive approach to building energy efficiency.

The funding round brings together a coalition of tech investors and industry experts who recognize 75F's potential to transform the commercial building sector. By offering hardware and software in an affordable solution, 75F is poised to expand energy-saving technologies beyond premium office spaces to a broader range of commercial properties.

"75F's technology addresses a critical gap in the market,” said Bahman Hoveida, founder of Accurant International. “By making building automation accessible to properties of all sizes, we're accelerating the path to grid-connected buildings and bringing widespread energy efficiency in the commercial sector."

The investment in 75F from Carrier Ventures aligns with the prior launch of Carrier ClimaVision in early 2024 and Carrier’s long focus on smart, sustainable solutions that improve energy and carbon emission performance.

"Our partnership with 75F reflects our belief in their innovation and expertise,” said Mead Rusert, Vice President, Carrier Building Technologies. “Their work in next-generation technologies, including AI, align with our strategic vision. Together, we aim to enhance building automation, benefiting our customers and reinforcing our industry leadership."

With over 1,800 installations across nine countries, 75F plans to leverage this funding to scale operations, targeting multi-site portfolios including offices and retail, school districts and municipalities, warehouses and manufacturing. The company continues to invest heavily in its AI platform for commercial buildings, Saffron AI, which debuted in 2023.

"This investment validates our mission to make smart buildings easy," said Deepinder Singh, founder and CEO of 75F. "We're proving that sophisticated energy management can be both powerful and user-friendly, opening doors for businesses of all sizes to capture immediate comfort and energy savings."

About 75F

A leader in IoT and AI-driven commercial HVAC automation, Minnesota-based 75F offers smart sensors and controls that are more affordable and easier to deploy than anything on the market today. The company leverages IoT, Cloud Computing and Machine Learning for data-driven, proactive building intelligence plus energy and comfort optimization. Investors include some of the biggest names in energy and technology. Visit www.75f.io to learn more.

About Accurant International

Accurant International offers solutions, technologies, and services to help utility and corporate clients implement projects and solutions related to digital transformation, grid modernization, energy efficiency, grid resiliency, maintenance & asset management, EV management & demand response, and renewable integration. Accurant invests in and advises climate-tech companies in their solutions development and go-to-market and sales strategies. Accurant has a global team of industry seasoned sales directors who promote portfolio technologies to utility partners. They lead and execute solution sales strategies to IOUS, Munis, Coops and Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.accurantllc.com.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

75F Product Suite 75F combines the power of the cloud and AI to make commercial buildings more comfortable and efficient.

