The Barrett Group reports that executive positions in the energy sector have surged 11%

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barrett Group, a premier executive career management firm, reports that the total number of executives participating in energy fields in our target geography has grown by 11% in the past year and that 10,000 executives have changed jobs, creating 36,000 executive opportunities in the sector over the last 12 months. This is a relatively high rate of fluctuation compared to other industries.

More than 268,000 executives participate in the related ﬁelds of Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy, Environmental Services, and Electric Power Transmission, Control and Distribution. According to The Barrett Group, key developments in energy consumption, renewables, electric vehicles (EVs), and executive hiring demand are driving significant changes in the energy landscape, presenting both challenges and opportunities for executives considering a career transition.

“While oil and gas firms remain dominant employers, we see significant investments in renewable energy and rising demand for clean power,” said Peter Irish, chairman of The Barrett Group. “Notably, the demand for executives in Environmental Services has grown by 16.9%, and it has surged by 46.4% in Services for Renewable Energy. The growth in these fields creates cross-sector opportunities for executives with transferable expertise. Presumably, executives who highlight Oil and Gas specializations in their value proposition will want to add Renewable credentials in the coming years given the pace and direction of developments in the industry.”

The Barrett Group provides significant value to its clients through in-depth research and analysis of key industry trends. In addition to our customized career management programs, we offer monthly Industry Updates that provide valuable insights into evolving sectors, like the energy industry. Our analyses of executive movement, hiring demands, and emerging technologies help our clients make informed decisions about their careers and identify opportunities for growth.

The Barrett Group’s career management program utilizes highly experienced consultants who deliver customized services to clients that seek to renegotiate their current roles or change careers. What sets The Barrett Group apart from traditional recruiting firms is that it works directly for the job candidate rather than employers. It goes beyond simply helping clients get a job. It provides a 360-degree assessment of clients’ needs, helps them define their career goals, then helps them find a perfect-fit position at the highest compensation. The Barrett Group has a 90% success rate with clients who follow the company’s process.

The Barrett Group Reviews

The Barrett Group has been recognized by Forbes since 2020 as one of the best executive recruiting firms in the United States. The ranking is based on an independent survey of peers, industry professionals, and clients. Additionally, the Barrett Group boasts an A+ rating on Better Business Bureau, a 4.6-star rating on Google Business Reviews, and over 80 in-depth success stories by clients on its company website.

About The Barrett Group

The Barrett Group is an award-winning, fee-based, career management consultancy focused on helping senior-level professionals renegotiate their current positions or find new opportunities. With its proven, 5-step program, it specializes in helping executives land their dream jobs faster and at a higher compensation package than they could on their own. With 30+ years of experience, it has assisted more than 5,000 executive clients in a vast range of industries. Companies where clients have landed include Google, Amazon, Boeing, American Express, Citi Group, eBay, Facebook, KPMG, United Nations, and Microsoft.

