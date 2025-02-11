San Diego Homeowners Encouraged to Strengthen Home Safety After Recent Wildfires

San Diego homeowners urged to boost home safety with CO detectors, surge protectors, & Wi-Fi thermostats as a reminder to stay prepared for unexpected.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As San Diego recovers from the recent wildfires, local homeowners are being urged to take proactive steps in protecting their homes from potential future power disruptions. Allegiance Heating & Air Conditioning Inc ., a trusted leader in heating and air conditioning solutions since 1984, is highlighting key safety upgrades that can help residents stay prepared for unexpected outages caused by wildfires, storms, or other natural events.San Diego communities continue to face the risk of power disruptions due to ongoing wildfire prevention measures. San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) implements Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) during adverse weather conditions, such as strong Santa Ana winds (which are more common during cooler months) and low humidity, to prevent potential wildfires. These proactive shutoffs can lead to unexpected power outages for residents.. As a preventative measure, homeowners can implement essential safety devices to improve home resilience and protect against potential hazards.Key Safety Upgrades for Homeowners Include:1. Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors: During power outages, homeowners often rely on backup generators or alternative heating sources, which can increase the risk of carbon monoxide buildup. Installing battery-operated or hardwired CO detectors with battery backup ensures continuous monitoring and protection against this invisible threat.2. Surge Protectors: Power fluctuations and outages can damage HVAC systems, home appliances, and electronic devices. Whole-home surge protectors or plug-in options help prevent costly repairs by shielding valuable equipment from unexpected voltage spikes.3. Wi-Fi Thermostats: A smart thermostat allows homeowners to monitor and control their heating and cooling systems remotely. In the event of a power outage, these devices provide real-time updates, helping residents optimize energy use and restore comfort efficiently once power is restored.4. Backup Power Solutions: Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and portable generators can keep essential home systems running during short-term outages. Investing in a reliable backup solution ensures security systems, Wi-Fi routers, and medical devices remain operational when needed.Additional HVAC Solutions to Improve Home Resilience Include:5. Whole-Home Generators: For long-term reliability, whole-home generators can automatically restore power to HVAC systems, appliances, and security devices during extended outages. These systems ensure continuous heating and cooling, even when the grid is down.6. Battery Backup Systems for Thermostats and HVAC Units: Power outages can cause HVAC systems to reset, losing important settings. A battery backup ensures thermostats retain programmed temperatures and prevent disruptions when power is restored.7. Smart HVAC Zoning Systems: Zoning systems, including Mini Splits, allow homeowners to control temperature in specific areas of their home, reducing energy consumption and maximizing comfort during unpredictable power situations.8. Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Solutions: After a wildfire, air quality can be significantly impacted by smoke, ash, and allergens. Installing air purifiers and advanced filtration systems can help remove pollutants, creating a healthier indoor environment."The recent wildfires were a wake-up call for many homeowners, especially when alerts of potential power outages started coming in. Many didn’t know what steps to take to protect their homes and families," said Sarah Wood, owner of Allegiance Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. "Our goal is to ensure that the San Diego community is better prepared for future emergencies with practical, affordable solutions that provide peace of mind, no matter what comes next."Allegiance Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., a fully licensed and insured HVAC company, offers expert guidance and professional installation of all the services listed above. With decades of experience, their team helps homeowners enhance their home’s efficiency, comfort, and preparedness.For more information relating to this article, reach out to:Allegiance Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.Phone: 619-449-2469Email: marketing@allegiancehvacsd.comWebsite: https://www.allegianceheatingandairsd.com/

