Dr. Suzanne Quardt Develops Novel Q-Flap™ Procedure to Address Volume Loss After Breast Explant Surgery

Q-Flap Pioneer Dr. Suzanne Quardt

The Q-Flap™ Procedure involves rearranging native breast tissue during the explant process to help fill the space left by the removed implants.” — Dr. Suzanne Quardt

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Suzanne Quardt , known as Dr. Q, has introduced the Q-Flap ™ Procedure, a new surgical technique designed to help women maintain breast volume and shape after the removal of breast implants. The procedure uses the patient’s own breast tissue to restore natural fullness without the need for implants or fat grafting.As more women opt for breast explant surgery due to health concerns, personal preferences, or symptoms of Breast Implant Illness (BII), many face the challenge of significant volume loss, particularly in the central and upper portion of the breast. Traditional explant procedures often result in a deflated or concave appearance, which is not always corrected by a standard breast lift. The Q-Flap™ Procedure was developed to address this concern by repositioning existing breast tissue to help maintain a fuller, more natural shape.How the Q-Flap™ Procedure WorksThe Q-Flap™ Procedure involves rearranging native breast tissue during the explant process to help fill the space left by the removed implants. Unlike fat grafting or synthetic fillers, this technique relies entirely on the patient’s own tissue, which is repositioned to create a fuller, and more natural contour.This approach may be beneficial for:● Women with older or long-term implants experiencing breast ptosis and willing to go down in cup-size.● Patients seeking implant removal without additional procedures such as fat transfer.● Women desiring Explant surgery with a Breast lift in a single surgery (avoiding staging surgeries)● Women with Breast Implant Illness (BII) who want a natural alternative while preserving breast shape and helping to avoid deformityPatient OutcomesIn one case, a 65-year-old patient with large silicone implants underwent explant surgery with the Q-Flap™ Procedure, reducing from a D/DD cup to a Full C cup while maintaining upper-pole fullness. The technique allowed for a natural, symmetrical result without the concavity sometimes seen after implant removal.Another patient, also 65, had saline implants removed and transitioned from a 36E to a Full C-cup. Four months post-surgery, she reported satisfaction with her results, stating that the procedure helped maintain a natural breast shape without requiring implants or additional treatments.Another patient 35 years in age with large, saline implants removed underwent explant surgery with Q-Flaps (included Anchor Breastlifts) and went from a heavy D-cup size down to a Full B/Small C-cup size with very pretty, natural fullness afterwards .Candidacy and RecoveryNot all patients undergoing breast explant surgery will require the Q-Flap™ Procedure, but it may be recommended for individuals at risk of significant post-explant volume loss. Dr. Quardt assesses each case individually to determine the most appropriate surgical approach.Recovery from the Q-Flap™ Procedure is similar to a breast lift, with most patients:● Avoiding the need for surgical drains● Experiencing mild swelling and discomfort in the first few weeks● Following a customized post-operative care plan for optimal healingAbout Dr. Suzanne QuardtDr. Suzanne Quardt (Dr. Q) is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience specializing in complex cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery. Based in Newport Beach, CA and Palm Springs, Dr. Quardt has developed the Q-Flap™ Procedure as part of her commitment to providing surgical options for women choosing to remove their breast implants. She was featured on the hit reality show “Dr. 90210” and named “Top Doctor” by Castle Connoly 15 years in a row. She has also been featured as a “Top Doc” in Palm Springs Life Magazine.Consultations and Media InquiriesWomen considering breast explant surgery and seeking more information about the Q-Flap™ Procedure can visit https://www.drqplasticsurgery.com/

