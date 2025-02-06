Submit Release
Northeast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $39.5 million, or $4.85 per diluted common share, compared to $29.2 million, or $3.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.

Discussing these results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in originated and purchased volume for the quarter, including record originations of $246.4 million. Our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow. For the quarter, we originated $100.3 million, compared to $82.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the current quarter we sold $64.5 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $5.6 million. Additionally, we approved and initiated an additional at-the-market (“ATM”) offering of up to $75.0 million of our voting common stock, which provides the Bank with the ability to raise capital if and as needed. We are reporting earnings of $2.74 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 21.1%, and a return on average assets of 2.2%.”

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $4.08 billion, an increase of $950.9 million, or 30.4%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1.  The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the six months ended December 31, 2024:

  Loan Portfolio Changes  
  December 31, 2024
Balance		   June 30, 2024
Balance		       Change ($)     Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 2,392,417   $ 1,708,551     $ 683,866     40.03 %
National Lending Originated   1,109,192     981,497       127,695     13.01 %
SBA National   103,554     48,405       55,149     113.92 %
Community Banking   20,857     22,704       (1,847 )   (8.14 %)
Total $ 3,626,020   $ 2,761,157     $ 864,863     31.32 %
                           

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $260.5 million, which consisted of $14.0 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.8% of unpaid principal balance, and $246.4 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

  National Lending Portfolio
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 14,815     $ 246,417     $ 261,232     $ 208,045     $ 63,485     $ 271,530  
Initial net investment basis (1)   14,039       246,417       260,456       186,131       63,485       249,616  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   8.84%       9.06%       8.91%       9.19%       9.81%       9.43%  
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)   8.86%       N/A       8.86%       9.21%       N/A       9.21%  
                                   
  Six Months Ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 822,549     $ 373,309     $ 1,195,858     $ 271,741     $ 131,528     $ 403,269  
Initial net investment basis (1)   746,932       373,309       1,120,241       238,477       131,528       370,005  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   8.84 %     9.18%       8.95%       9.10%       9.92%       9.41%  
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)   8.85%       N/A       8.85%       9.13%       N/A       9.13%  
                                   
Total loans as of period end:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 2,598,354     $ 1,109,192     $ 3,707,546     $ 1,831,183     $ 910,213     $ 2,741,396  
Net investment basis   2,392,417       1,109,192       3,501,609       1,646,756       910,213       2,556,969  
                                   

(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”


2. Deposits increased by $811.9 million, or 34.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $773.5 million, or 59.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $660.5 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $90.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $62.6 million, or 18.1%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $67.5 million, or 17.9%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $39.5 million and $28.1 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s ATM program.

Net income increased by $8.4 million to $22.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $11.5 million to $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $37.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and originated and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio;
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $925 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; and
  • A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.0 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $11.6 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 21,481   $ 369   6.82 %   $ 25,559   $ 419   6.51 %
SBA National   93,831     2,751   11.63 %     28,331     888   12.47 %
National Lending:                              
Originated   1,041,301     23,769   9.06 %     939,383     23,155   9.81 %
Purchased   2,407,132     53,655   8.84 %     1,551,038     35,849   9.19 %
Total National Lending   3,448,433     77,424   8.91 %     2,490,421     59,004   9.43 %
Total $ 3,563,745   $ 80,544   8.97 %   $ 2,544,311   $ 60,311   9.43 %
 

Six Months Ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 21,945   $ 738   6.67 %   $ 26,355   $ 857   6.47 %
SBA National   76,788     5,170   13.36 %     27,294     1,674   12.20 %
National Lending:                              
Originated   1,019,347     47,176   9.18 %     950,006     47,375   9.92 %
Purchased   2,082,969     92,797   8.84 %     1,520,215     69,519   9.10 %
Total National Lending   3,102,316     139,973   8.95 %     2,470,221     116,894   9.41 %
Total $ 3,201,049   $ 145,881   9.04 %   $ 2,523,870   $ 119,425   9.41 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, transactional income increased by $541 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.3 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 8.9%, a decrease from 9.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 50,747   8.36 %   $ 33,430   8.57 %
Transactional income:                  
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans   97   0.02 %     46   0.02 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   2,908   0.48 %     2,419   0.62 %
Total transactional income   3,005   0.50 %     2,465   0.64 %
Total $ 53,752   8.86 %   $ 35,895   9.21 %
   
  Six Months Ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 87,906   8.37 %   $ 64,460   8.44 %
Transactional income:                  
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans   161   0.01 %     226   0.03 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   4,891   0.47 %     5,059   0.66 %
Total transactional income   5,052   0.48 %     5,285   0.69 %
Total $ 92,958   8.85 %   $ 69,745   9.13 %
                       

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.


2. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.5 million to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $436 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increases in specific reserves on certain loans.

3. Noninterest income increased by $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $64.5 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the sale of $11.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense;
  • An increase in loan expense of $1.1 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and
  • An increase in FDIC insurance expense of $669 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.

5. Income tax expense increased by $2.7 million to $11.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $8.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 37.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to a write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $957 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.


As of December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $31.3 million, or 0.77% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, past due loans totaled $30.5 million, or 0.85% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.2%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.9% at December 31, 2024, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the six months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

 
NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  December 31, 2024   June 30, 2024  
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 2,538   $ 2,711    
Short-term investments   362,332     239,447    
Total cash and cash equivalents   364,870     242,158    
             
             
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value   27,616     48,978    
Equity securities, at fair value   7,171     7,013    
Total investment securities   34,787     55,991    
             
SBA loans held for sale   35,234     14,506    
             
Loans:            
Commercial real estate   2,703,938     2,028,280    
Commercial and industrial   778,189     618,846    
Residential real estate   108,427     99,234    
Consumer   232     291    
Total loans   3,590,786     2,746,651    
Less: Allowance for credit losses   44,773     26,709    
Loans, net   3,546,013     2,719,942    
             
             
Premises and equipment, net   25,739     27,144    
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net   1,200     -    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   17,798     15,751    
Loan servicing rights, net   841     984    
Bank-owned life insurance   19,078     18,830    
Accrued interest receivable   16,939     15,163    
Other assets   20,555     21,734    
Total assets $ 4,083,054   $ 3,132,203    
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Demand $ 159,002   $ 146,727    
Savings and interest checking   782,570     732,029    
Money market   130,063     154,504    
Time   2,079,703     1,306,203    
Total deposits   3,151,338     2,339,463    
             
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances   407,824     345,190    
Lease liability   19,461     20,252    
Other liabilities   60,330     50,664    
Total liabilities   3,638,953     2,755,569    
             
Commitments and contingencies   -     -    
             
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares          
issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024   -     -    
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;            
8,492,856 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at          
December 31 and June 30, 2024, respectively   8,493     8,128    
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;            
No shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024 -   -    
Additional paid-in capital   92,292     64,762    
Retained earnings   343,302     303,927    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   14     (183 )  
Total shareholders' equity   444,101     376,634    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,083,054   $ 3,132,203    


 
NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
    2024     2023     2024   2023  
  Interest and dividend income:                      
  Interest and fees on loans $ 80,544     $ 60,311     $ 145,881   $ 119,425  
  Interest on available-for-sale securities   436       560       1,031     1,043  
  Other interest and dividend income   4,186       3,261       8,108     6,361  
  Total interest and dividend income   85,166       64,132       155,020     126,829  
                         
  Interest expense:                      
  Deposits   32,777       21,175       59,367     40,433  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,666       5,701       7,696     11,847  
  Obligation under capital lease agreements   233       256       467     425  
  Total interest expense   36,676       27,132       67,530     52,705  
                         
  Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses   48,490       37,000       87,490     74,124  
  Provision for credit losses   1,944       436       2,366     625  
  Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses   46,546       36,564       85,124     73,499  
                         
  Noninterest income:                      
  Fees for other services to customers   391       492       834     899  
  Gain on sales of SBA loans   5,570       570       8,901     822  
  Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   (163 )     230       27     72  
  Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net   -       (9 )     -     (9 )
  Bank-owned life insurance income   125       116       248     231  
  Correspondent fee income   23       52       54     143  
  Other noninterest income   3       15       5     87  
  Total noninterest income   5,949       1,466       10,069     2,245  
                         
  Noninterest expense:                      
  Salaries and employee benefits   11,287       9,905       22,470     19,625  
  Occupancy and equipment expense   1,103       1,101       2,182     2,206  
  Professional fees   562       499       1,315     1,281  
  Data processing fees   1,622       1,347       3,109     2,447  
  Marketing expense   94       221       230     482  
  Loan acquisition and collection expense   2,063       939       3,355     1,589  
  FDIC insurance expense   956       287       1,288     644  
  Other noninterest expense   1,379       1,370       2,802     2,784  
  Total noninterest expense   19,066       15,669       36,751     31,058  
                         
  Income before income tax expense   33,429       22,361       58,442     44,686  
  Income tax expense   10,989       8,307       18,896     15,460  
  Net income $ 22,440     $ 14,054     $ 39,546   $ 29,226  
                         
  Weighted-average shares outstanding:                      
  Basic   8,044,345       7,505,109       7,965,486     7,492,310  
  Diluted   8,197,568       7,590,913       8,153,368     7,572,450  
  Earnings per common share:                      
  Basic $ 2.79     $ 1.87     $ 4.96   $ 3.90  
  Diluted   2.74       1.85       4.85     3.86  
 
Cash dividends declared per common share		 $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.02   $ 0.02  


 
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 40,004   $ 436   4.32 %   $ 59,797   $ 560   3.73 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)   3,563,745     80,544   8.97 %     2,544,311     60,311   9.43 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   15,458     346   8.88 %     21,222     468   8.77 %
Short-term investments (4)   325,118     3,840   4.69 %     206,090     2,793   5.39 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,944,325     85,166   8.57 %     2,831,420     64,132   9.01 %
Cash and due from banks   2,216               2,508          
Other non-interest earning assets   30,982               69,245          
Total assets $ 3,977,523             $ 2,903,173          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 581,969   $ 5,932   4.04 %   $ 511,217   $ 5,636   4.39 %
Money market accounts   128,787     953   2.94 %     229,154     2,009   3.49 %
Savings accounts   187,701     1,653   3.49 %     122,643     917   2.97 %
Time deposits   2,080,911     24,239   4.62 %     1,022,767     12,613   4.91 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,979,368     32,777   4.36 %     1,885,781     21,175   4.47 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   336,762     3,666   4.32 %     481,824     5,701   4.71 %
Lease liability   19,599     233   4.72 %     21,361     256   4.77 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,335,729     36,676   4.36 %     2,388,966     27,132   4.52 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   190,135               167,358          
Other liabilities   30,501               24,616          
Total liabilities   3,556,365               2,580,940          
Shareholders' equity   421,158               322,233          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,977,523             $ 2,903,173          
                               
Net interest income       $ 48,490             $ 37,000    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.21 %               4.49 %
Net interest margin (5)             4.88 %               5.20 %
                               
Cost of funds (6)             4.13 %               4.22 %
                               
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Six Months Ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 47,708   $ 1,031   4.29 %   $ 59,986   $ 1,043   3.46 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)   3,201,049     145,881   9.04 %     2,523,870     119,425   9.41 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   15,961     676   8.40 %     21,790     881   8.04 %
Short-term investments (4)   285,330     7,432   5.17 %     203,946     5,480   5.34 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,550,048     155,020   8.66 %     2,809,592     126,829   8.98 %
Cash and due from banks   2,164               2,500          
Other non-interest earning assets   62,527               62,753          
Total assets $ 3,614,739             $ 2,874,845          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 572,849   $ 12,312   4.26 %   $ 499,331   $ 10,781   4.29 %
Money market accounts   138,738     2,219   3.17 %     243,725     4,142   3.38 %
Savings accounts   183,141     3,210   3.48 %     106,820     1,477   2.75 %
Time deposits   1,735,372     41,626   4.76 %     999,993     24,033   4.78 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,630,100     59,367   4.48 %     1,849,869     40,433   4.35 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   349,678     7,696   4.37 %     496,169     11,847   4.75 %
Lease liability   19,808     467   4.68 %     21,568     425   3.92 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,999,586     67,530   4.47 %     2,367,606     52,705   4.43 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   182,648               168,348          
Other liabilities   28,337               24,842          
Total liabilities   3,210,571               2,560,796          
Shareholders' equity   404,168               314,049          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,614,739             $ 2,874,845          
                               
Net interest income       $ 87,490             $ 74,124    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.19 %               4.55 %
Net interest margin (5)             4.89 %               5.25 %
                               
Cost of funds (6)             4.21 %               4.04 %
                               
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023

Net interest income		 $ 48,490     $ 39,000     $ 37,935     $ 36,512     $ 37,000  
Provision for credit losses   1,944       422       547       596       436  
Noninterest income   5,949       4,119       2,092       1,542       1,466  
Noninterest expense   19,066       17,685       17,079       16,429       15,669  
Net income   22,440       17,106       15,140       13,865       14,054  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,044,345       7,886,148       7,765,868       7,509,320       7,505,109  
Diluted   8,197,568       8,108,688       7,910,692       7,595,124       7,590,913  

Earnings per common share:		                  
Basic $ 2.79     $ 2.17     $ 1.95     $ 1.85     $ 1.87  
Diluted   2.74       2.11       1.91       1.83       1.85  
                   
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                   
Return on average assets   2.24%       2.09%       1.99%       1.87%       1.93%  
Return on average equity   21.14%       17.53%       16.56%       16.45%       17.35%  
Net interest rate spread (1)   4.21%       4.18%       4.41%       4.27%       4.49%  
Net interest margin (2)   4.88%       4.90%       5.13%       5.01%       5.20%  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   35.02%       41.01%       42.67%       43.17%       40.73%  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.90%       2.16%       2.24%       2.21%       2.15%  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   118.24%       118.48%       118.78%       119.28%       118.52%  
                   
  As of:
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Nonperforming loans:                  
Originated portfolio:                  
Residential real estate $ 2,446     $ 3,976     $ 2,502     $ 2,573     $ 2,582  
Commercial real estate   3,662       4,682       1,407       2,075       2,075  
Commercial and industrial   6,696       6,684       6,520       6,928       6,950  
Consumer   5       -       -       -       -  
Total originated portfolio   12,809       15,342       10,429       11,576       11,607  
Total purchased portfolio   17,257       21,830       17,832       16,370       19,165  
Total nonperforming loans   30,066       37,172       28,261       27,946       30,772  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   1,200       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 31,266     $ 37,172     $ 28,261     $ 27,946     $ 30,772  
                   
Past due loans to total loans   0.85%       0.89%       0.95%       1.13%       1.22%  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.84%       1.06%       1.02%       1.05%       1.18%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.77%       0.94%       0.90%       0.93%       1.04%  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.25%       1.25%       0.97%       0.98%       1.06%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   148.92%       117.40%       94.51%       92.83%       89.67%  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 869     $ 1,604     $ 1,347     $ 2,225     $ 995  
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)   542.12%       604.38%       482.13%       509.08%       544.34%  
Net loans to deposits   112.52%       110.70%       116.88%       118.15%       121.31%  
Purchased loans to total loans   66.63%       69.11%       61.88%       60.99%       63.07%  
Equity to total assets   10.88%       9.96%       12.02%       11.73%       11.03%  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   12.66%       11.45%       13.84%       13.24%       12.63%  
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.91%       12.70%       14.82%       14.22%       13.71%  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   11.16%       12.06%       12.30%       11.79%       11.28%  
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $ 444,101     $ 392,557     $ 376,634     $ 351,913     $ 327,540  
Less: Preferred stock   -       -       -       -       -  
Common shareholders’ equity   444,101       392,557       376,634       351,913       327,540  
Less: Intangible assets (5)   -       -       -       -       -  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 444,101     $ 392,557     $ 376,634     $ 351,913     $ 327,540  
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,492,856       8,212,026       8,127,690       7,977,690       7,804,052  
Book value per common share $ 52.29     $ 47.80     $ 46.34     $ 44.11     $ 41.97  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)   52.29       47.80       46.34       44.11       41.97  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
 

