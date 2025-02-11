Liquid Jaggery Market is Projected to Reach US$ 902.9 Million with Further Expand at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2034

Liquid Jaggery Industry

Rich Minerals and Antioxidants Profile Steadily Popularizing Liquid Jaggery Worldwide: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As stated in the recently updated report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Liquid Jaggery Market to analyzed reach US$ 570.4 million in 2024. The market is further forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2024 and 2034.Demand for liquid jaggery is rising worldwide as several people look for more nutrient-dense and natural sugar substitutes. This classic sweetener, made from sugarcane juice, is demanded more because of its several uses and health advantages. Its versatility in the kitchen—from baking and drinks to traditional medicine—propels the expansion of the liquid jaggery market.When compared to refined sugar, its lower glycemic index and higher mineral content appeal to health-conscious people. Those wishing to increase their intake of nutrients are drawn to it because of its high profile of antioxidants, potassium, and iron. To capitalize on the clean label trend, the food and beverage sector is introducing liquid jaggery into a range of products.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsThe conventional therapeutic use of liquid jaggery is becoming more widely known as worldwide knowledge of Ayurveda methods grows. Due to its diverse appeal, increased accessibility, and rising consumer awareness, liquid jaggery is quickly becoming a commonplace sweetener choice among more consumers.Key Takeaways from Liquid Jaggery Market Study:The global liquid jaggery market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 902.9 million by the end of 2034. The market in South Korea is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.Based on the source, sugarcane liquid jaggery sales are projected to rise at a 4.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The North American market is approximated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.Mexico is forecasted to capture a 19.9% share of the North American market by 2034. The East Asian market is evaluated to reach US$ 208.6 million by 2034-end.“Growing use of liquid jaggery as a sweetener is stimulating demand in the beverage industry and increasing profit of market players,” says Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Liquid Jaggery Market:The Key Players in the Infant Liquid Jaggery Industry include Balaji Jaggery Farm; Green Leave International; Vinayak Jaggery Manufacturers; Shree Varad Agro-industry; Siddhagiri's Satvyk; Shetkari Rajacha Gavran Gul; Dev Bhoomi Jaivik Krishi Utpad; Agrohill Farms Products; Sandeshwar Agro Producer Company; Dr. Jaggery’s; Phoennix Spices.Country-wise Insights:Among the many health benefits of liquid jaggery include its ability to regulate liver function, aid in blood purification, and increase immunity. Because of these advantages, it is becoming more and more popular worldwide, with major nations like the US, China, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea contributing to this market. The US market is expected to have a significant market share for liquid jaggery out of all of these.Why are liquid jaggery sales in the US on the rise?In order to attract clients, suppliers in the industry are analyzing consumer preferences and tastes and launching new products with a variety of flavors and variations. Furthermore, jaggery is well-known for being extremely healthful, which draws more customers due to its flavor and health advantages. This is one of the main reasons why jaggery is becoming more and more popular throughout the nation. The emphasis on entering international markets due to the growing demand for natural sweeteners like liquid jaggery and the increased global consumption of health-conscious products is another significant trend in this market.Which Strategies Are Getting Chinese Consumers to Buy Jaggery Products?Since jaggery's health benefits have been demonstrated, more people are placing a great deal of trust in its goods. Jaggery has made significant strides in the herbal product market, driving sales across the nation. Suppliers benefit from a large population component as well because it allows them to promote their goods to a wider range of consumers, increasing the market's potential for sales. Additionally, ethical and sustainable sourcing methods are becoming more and more important, which is helping the industry because consumers generally support ethical business practices and have faith in vendors who operate openly.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Creative Packaging and Engaging Advertising Amplifying the Popularity of Liquid JaggerySeveral liquid jaggery manufacturers are experimenting with novel tastes to appeal to a variety of customer palates to gain a larger market share. Liquid jaggery is becoming widely available with more flavors including chocolate, cardamom, and ginger, which will appeal to consumers experimenting with eating preferences and thereby, broaden its usage in contemporary cooking.The health advantages and adaptability of liquid jaggery are emphasized in changing marketing techniques. Influencer and chef-led social media campaigns highlight inventive recipe applications, ranging from upscale pastries to artisanal drinks. Liquid jaggery is promoted by several brands in collaboration with fitness professionals as a natural energy enhancer for athletes and leading active lives.Single-serve sachets and squeezable bottles are two examples of innovative packaging that enhances mobility and convenience. Several businesses are putting a strong emphasis on sustainability and using eco-friendly packaging to draw in customers with conscious about environmental footprints. These customers are introduced to the distinctive qualities and historical origins of liquid jaggery through educational marketing efforts, such as in-store demonstrations and educational labeling, which present the product as a high-end and health-conscious substitute for traditional sweeteners.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid jaggery market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (sugarcane, date palm), processing type (natural, refined), and sales channel (online [brand websites, e-Commerce websites], offline [hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, D2C]), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The Gum Arabic Market is expanding from an estimated $953.3 million in 2024 to a colossal $1.79 billion by 2034, fueled by an impressive CAGR of 6.5%.The Glucose Syrup Market reach a market valuation of US$ 6.9 Billion by the end of 2033. The Asia Pacific market is predicted to expand at a noticeable rate.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.