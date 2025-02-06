A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results

Q2 FY 2025 Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.27

$6.6 Million in Net Income and $16.2 Million in non-GAAP EBITDA in Q2 FY 2025

Repurchased 169,512 Common Shares for $5.1 Million

Company reaffirms regular quarterly cash dividend policy of $0.20 per share

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter results continue to reflect the strength of our fully-integrated platform to perform profitably even with slower market conditions, elevated precious metals prices, and subdued demand,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “During the quarter, we delivered earnings of $0.27 per diluted share and $16.2 million in non-GAAP EBITDA.

“We also made significant progress on our strategic plans for A-Mark’s long-term success, including nearing the completion of the A-Mark Global Logistics (AMGL) facility expansion and logistics initiatives, executing our plans for advancing our reach in Asia and our DTC presence in Singapore, and exploring various M&A opportunities.

“As announced earlier this week, A-Mark entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Spectrum Group International (“SGI”), the parent of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, one of the world’s largest rare coin and currency auction houses and a leading wholesale and retail dealer specializing in numismatic and bullion products. This proposed acquisition will expand our presence into the premium collectible markets and the adjacent higher margin luxury markets. I am truly excited for the cross-selling opportunities and synergies within the A-Mark platform.

“Regarding our capital and related deployment, last week, we amended our Trading Credit Facility to increase our revolving commitment to $457MM from $422.5MM. We also returned capital to shareholders through the repurchase of $5.1 million of common stock during the quarter.

“We are pleased with our recent accomplishments and remain committed to exploring additional opportunities to deliver value to our shareholders over the long term.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues $ 2,742,345 $ 2,078,815 Gross profit $ 44,767 $ 46,041 Depreciation and amortization expense $ (4,639 ) $ (2,811 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 6,558 $ 13,766 Earnings per Share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.57 Non-GAAP Measures (1): Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes $ 13,363 $ 21,728 EBITDA $ 16,224 $ 25,096 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25





A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net income before provision for income taxes $ 8,016 $ 18,428 Adjustments: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 20 — Acquisition costs 688 489 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,790 2,165 Depreciation expense 849 646 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 13,363 $ 21,728





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues $ 2,742,345 $ 2,715,096 Gross profit $ 44,767 $ 43,443 Depreciation and amortization expense $ (4,639 ) $ (4,709 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 6,558 $ 8,984 Earnings per Share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.37 Non-GAAP Measures (1): Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes $ 13,363 $ 14,784 EBITDA $ 16,224 $ 17,782 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25





A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Net income before provision for income taxes $ 8,016 $ 10,173 Adjustments: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 20 (150 ) Acquisition costs 688 52 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,790 3,864 Depreciation expense 849 845 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 13,363 $ 14,784



Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased 32% to $2.742 billion from $2.079 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and increased 1% from $2.715 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 3% to $44.8 million from $46.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and increased 3% from $43.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Gross profit margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased to 1.63% of revenue, from 2.22% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and improved from 1.60% of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Net income attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 52% to $6.6 million from $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and decreased 27% from $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.27 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a 53% decrease compared to $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and decreased 27% from $0.37 for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition costs, and contingent consideration fair value adjustments (“Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” or “Adjusted net income”), a non-GAAP financial performance measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 38% to $13.4 million from $21.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and decreased 10% from $14.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), a non-GAAP liquidity measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 35% to $16.2 million from $25.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and decreased 9% from $17.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024





Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues $ 5,457,441 $ 4,563,433 Gross profit $ 88,210 $ 95,446 Depreciation and amortization expense $ (9,348 ) $ (5,603 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 15,542 $ 32,593 Earnings per Share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 1.34 Non-GAAP Measures (1): Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes $ 28,147 $ 48,507 EBITDA $ 34,006 $ 55,544 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25





A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands): Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net income before provision for income taxes $ 18,189 $ 42,363 Adjustments: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (130 ) — Acquisition costs 740 541 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,654 4,330 Depreciation expense 1,694 1,273 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 28,147 $ 48,507



Fiscal Six Months 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024 increased 20% to $5.457 billion from $4.563 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 8% to $88.2 million from $95.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Gross profit margin for the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased to 1.62% of revenue, from 2.09% of revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Net income attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 52% to $15.5 million from $32.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.65 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, a 51% decrease compared to $1.34 for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Adjusted net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 42% to $28.1 million from $48.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023

EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 39% to $34.0 million from $55.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Selected Operating and Financial Metrics: Gold ounces sold (1) 466,000 450,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 21,828,000 26,575,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 518 715 Secured loans receivable at period end $ 98,461,000 $ 106,565,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 65,400 52,500 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 140,100 136,400 Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers (6) 3,187,500 2,439,900 Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV") (7) $ 3,178 $ 2,218 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) $ 2,043 $ 2,061 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 2,000 1,400 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 1,700 1,900 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 33,100 26,200 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) $ 8,200,000 $ 6,500,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Selected Operating and Financial Metrics: Gold ounces sold (1) 466,000 398,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 21,828,000 20,449,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 518 562 Secured loans receivable at period end $ 98,461,000 $ 101,887,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 65,400 55,300 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 140,100 129,900 Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers (6) 3,187,500 3,122,100 Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV") (7) $ 3,178 $ 2,967 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) $ 2,043 $ 2,198 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 2,000 1,500 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 1,700 1,700 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 33,100 31,100 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) $ 8,200,000 $ 8,300,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.



Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased 4% to 466,000 ounces from 450,000 ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased 17% from 398,000 ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 18% to 21.8 million ounces from 26.6 million ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased 7% from 20.4 million ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2024, the number of secured loans decreased 28% to 518 from 715 as of December 31, 2023, and decreased 8% from 562 as of September 30, 2024

Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased 25% to 65,400 from 52,500 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased 18% from 55,300 for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased 3% to 140,100 from 136,400 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased 8% from 129,900 for the three months ended September 30, 2024

Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $960, or 43% to $3,178 from $2,218 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased $211, or 7% from $2,967 for the three months ended September 30, 2024

JM Bullion’s average order value for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $18, or 1% to $2,043 from $2,061 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and decreased $155, or 7% from $2,198 for the three months ended September 30, 2024





Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Selected Operating and Financial Metrics: Gold ounces sold (1) 864,000 945,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 42,277,000 56,953,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 518 715 Secured loans receivable at period end $ 98,461,000 $ 106,565,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 120,700 91,600 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 270,000 242,800 Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers (6) 3,187,500 2,439,900 Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV") (7) $ 3,077 $ 2,316 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) $ 2,117 $ 2,140 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 3,500 3,800 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 3,400 4,400 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 33,100 26,200 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) $ 8,200,000 $ 6,500,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. SGB's metrics are included after the Company acquired a controlling interest on June 21, 2024. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.



Fiscal Six Months 2025 Operational Highlights

Gold ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 9% to 864,000 ounces from 945,000 ounces for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Silver ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 26% to 42.3 million ounces from 57.0 million ounces for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the six months ended December 31, 2024 increased 32% to 120,700 from 91,600 for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the six months ended December 31, 2024 increased 11% to 270,000 from 242,800 for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the six months ended December 31, 2024 increased $761, or 33% to $3,077 from $2,316 for the six months ended December 31, 2023

JM Bullion’s average order value for the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $23, or 1% to $2,117 from $2,140 for the six months ended December 31, 2023

Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Revenues increased 32% to $2.742 billion from $2.079 billion in the same year-ago quarter. Excluding an increase of $167.3 million of forward sales, our revenues increased $496.2 million, or 38.1%, which was due to an increase in gold ounces sold and higher average selling prices of gold and silver, partially offset by a decrease in silver ounces sold. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 21% and 18% of the consolidated revenue in the fiscal second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. JMB’s revenue represented 11% of the consolidated revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 compared with 16% for the prior year fiscal second quarter.

Gross profit decreased 3% to $44.8 million (1.63% of revenue) from $46.0 million (2.22% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower gross profits earned from the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment, partially offset by an increase in gross profits earned by the Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 56% and 48% of the consolidated gross profit in the fiscal second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Gross profit contributed by JMB represented 38% of the consolidated gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 and 41% of the consolidated gross profit for the prior year fiscal second quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15% to $25.8 million from $22.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The change was primarily due to an increase in consulting and professional fees of $1.3 million, higher advertising costs of $0.9 million, an increase in compensation expense, including performance-based accruals, of $0.6 million, and an increase in facilities expense of $0.4 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, include $5.2 million of expenses incurred by LPM and SGB, which were not included in the same year-ago quarter, as they were not yet consolidated subsidiaries.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased 65% to $4.6 million from $2.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The change was primarily due to an increase in amortization expense of $2.2 million relating to intangible assets acquired through our acquisition of LPM and acquisition of a controlling interest in SGB, partially offset by a decrease in JMB intangible asset amortization of $0.5 million.

Interest income increased 8% to $6.8 million from $6.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in other finance product income of $0.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment of $0.1 million.

Interest expense increased 2% to $10.4 million from $10.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $0.6 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility due to increased borrowings, an increase of $0.5 million from liabilities on borrowed metals, an increase of $0.2 million related to product financing arrangements, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million related to the AMCF Notes, including amortization of debt issuance costs, due to their repayment in December 2023.

Earnings (losses) from equity method investments decreased 410% to a loss of $2.4 million from earnings of $0.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to decreased earnings of our equity method investees.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $6.6 million or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.8 million or $0.57 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $13.4 million, a decrease of $8.4 million or 38% compared to $21.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower net income before provision for income taxes of $10.4 million, partially offset by higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.6 million.

EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $16.2 million, a decrease of $8.9 million or 35% compared to $25.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower net income of $8.0 million.

Fiscal Six Months 2025 Financial Summary

Revenues increased 20% to $5.457 billion from $4.563 billion in the same year-ago period. Excluding an increase of $384.7 million of forward sales, our revenues increased $509.3 million, or 18.5%, which was due to higher average selling prices of gold and silver, partially offset by a decrease in both gold and silver ounces sold. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 19% and 15% of the consolidated revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. JMB’s revenue represented 11% of the consolidated revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 14% for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Gross profit decreased 8% to $88.2 million (1.62% of revenue) from $95.4 million (2.09% of revenue) in the same year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower gross profits earned from the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment, partially offset by an increase in gross profits earned by the Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 55% and 45% of the consolidated gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit contributed by JMB represented 37% and 38% of the consolidated gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 18% to $52.4 million from $44.2 million in the same year-ago period. The change was primarily due to an increase in compensation expense, including performance-based accruals, of $3.1 million, an increase in advertising costs of $1.6 million, an increase in consulting and professional fees of $1.5 million, an increase in facilities expense of $0.8 million, an increase in insurance costs of $0.3 million, and an increase in information technology costs of $0.2 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, include $10.5 million of expenses incurred by LPM and SGB, which were not included in the same year-ago period, as they were not yet consolidated subsidiaries.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased 67% to $9.3 million from $5.6 million in the same year-ago period. The change was primarily due to an increase in amortization expense of $4.4 million relating to intangible assets acquired through our acquisition of LPM and acquisition of a controlling interest in SGB, partially offset by a decrease in JMB intangible asset amortization of $1.0 million.

Interest income increased 12% to $13.9 million from $12.4 million in the same year-ago period. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in other finance product income of $1.2 million and an increase in interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment of $0.2 million.

Interest expense increased 2% to $20.4 million from $20.0 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $1.3 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility due to increased borrowings as well as an increase in the weighted-average effective interest rate, an increase of $0.9 million related to product financing arrangements, and an increase of $0.7 million from liabilities on borrowed metals, partially offset by a decrease of $2.5 million related to the AMCF Notes, including amortization of debt issuance costs, due to their repayment in December 2023.

Earnings (losses) from equity method investments decreased 153% to a loss of $1.8 million from earnings of $3.5 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was due to decreased earnings of our equity method investees.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $15.5 million or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.6 million or $1.34 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the six months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $28.1 million, a decrease of $20.4 million or 42% compared to $48.5 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to lower net income before provision for income taxes of $24.2 million, partially offset by higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $3.3 million.

EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $34.0 million, a decrease of $21.5 million or 39% compared to $55.5 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to lower net income of $18.6 million and lower income tax expense of $5.6 million, partially offset by higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $3.3 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend Policy

A-Mark’s Board of Directors has re-affirmed its previously announced regular quarterly cash dividend policy of $0.20 per common share ($0.80 per share on an annual basis). The Company paid a $0.20 quarterly cash dividend on January 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2025. It is expected that the next quarterly dividend will be paid in April 2025. The declaration of regular cash dividends in the future is subject to the determination each quarter by the Board of Directors, based on a number of factors, including the Company’s financial performance, available cash resources, cash requirements and alternative uses of cash and applicable bank covenants.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, e-commerce customers, and other retail customers.

A-Mark’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages, and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers, and electronic fabricators.

A-Mark’s consolidated subsidiary, LPM Group Limited (LPM) , is one of Asia’s largest precious metals dealers. LPM operates a consumer-facing showroom in Hong Kong’s Central Financial District, and offers a wide selection of products to its wholesale customers through its 24/7 online trading platform, including recently released silver coins, gold bullion, certified coins, and the latest collectible numismatic issues.

Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides its customers with a range of complementary services, including managed storage options for precious metals as well as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging, and shipping of precious metals and coins on a secure basis. A-Mark’s mint operations, which are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Towne Mint , enable the company to offer customers a wide range of proprietary coin and bar offerings and, during periods of market volatility when the availability of silver bullion from sovereign mints is often product constrained, preferred product access.

A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals, providing access to a multitude of products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, JM Bullion and Goldline . JMB owns and operates numerous websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market, including JMBullion.com, ProvidentMetals.com, Silver.com, CyberMetals.com, GoldPrice.org, SilverPrice.org, BGASC.com, BullionMax.com , and Gold.com. Goldline markets precious metals directly to the investor community through various channels, including television, radio, and telephonic sales efforts. A-Mark is the majority owner of Silver Gold Bull, a leading online precious metals retailer in Canada, and also holds minority ownership interests in three additional direct-to-consumer brands.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation ( CFC ). Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, Vienna, Austria, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.amark.com .

A-Mark periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, www.amark.com , and its investor relations website, ir.amark.com . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and investor presentations.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding expectations with respect to future profitability and growth, international expansion, operational enhancements, and the amount or timing of any future dividends. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the failure to execute the Company’s growth strategy, including the inability to identify suitable or available acquisition or investment opportunities; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; government regulations that might impede growth, particularly in Asia; the inability to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also has posed certain risks and uncertainties for the Company, particularly in recent periods; potential adverse effects of the current problems in the national and global supply chains; increased competition for the Company’s higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company’s business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally; potential negative effects that inflationary pressure may have on our business; the inability of the Company to expand capacity at Silver Towne Mint; the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting the Company’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance: “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” and “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“EBITDA”). Management believes the “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” non-GAAP financial performance measure assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. The items excluded from this financial measure may have a material impact on the Company’s financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Management believes the EBITDA non-GAAP liquidity measure assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of our business operations before investing activities, interest, and income taxes with other publicly traded companies. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Management encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial or liquidity measure.

In the Company’s reconciliation from its reported U.S. GAAP “net income before provision for income taxes” to its non-GAAP “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes”, the Company eliminates the impact of the following four amounts: acquisition expenses; amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; depreciation expense; and contingent consideration fair value adjustments. The Company’s reconciliations from its reported U.S. GAAP “net income before provision for income taxes” to its non-GAAP “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes”, and “net income” and “net cash provided by (used in) operating activities” to its non-GAAP “EBITDA” are provided below and are also included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share data) December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 37,768 $ 48,636 Receivables, net 34,147 36,596 Derivative assets 92,840 114,720 Secured loans receivable 98,461 113,067 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 19,420 22,066 Inventories: Inventories 642,259 579,400 Restricted inventories 551,937 517,744 1,194,196 1,097,144 Income tax receivable 4,627 1,562 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,238 8,412 Total current assets 1,489,697 1,442,203 Operating lease right of use assets 8,431 9,543 Property, plant, and equipment, net 23,990 20,263 Goodwill 199,937 199,937 Intangibles, net 94,076 101,663 Long-term investments 48,457 50,458 Other long-term assets 4,714 3,753 Total assets $ 1,869,302 $ 1,827,820 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Liabilities on borrowed metals $ 33,888 $ 31,993 Product financing arrangements 551,937 517,744 Accounts payable and other payables 14,890 18,831 Deferred revenue and other advances 318,156 263,286 Derivative liabilities 5,809 26,751 Accrued liabilities 15,909 16,798 Notes payable 4,020 8,367 Total current liabilities 944,609 883,770 Lines of credit 225,000 245,000 Notes payable 3,994 3,994 Deferred tax liabilities 21,867 22,187 Other liabilities 8,041 11,013 Total liabilities 1,203,511 1,165,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none as of December 31, 2024 or June 30, 2024 — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 24,200,733 and 23,965,427 shares issued and 23,019,185 and 22,953,391 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively 243 240 Treasury stock, 1,181,548 and 1,012,036 shares at cost as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively (33,371 ) (28,277 ) Additional paid-in capital 172,679 168,771 Accumulated other comprehensive income 53 61 Retained earnings 473,114 466,838 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 612,718 607,633 Noncontrolling interests 53,073 54,223 Total stockholders’ equity 665,791 661,856 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,869,302 $ 1,827,820





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 2,742,345 $ 2,078,815 $ 5,457,441 $ 4,563,433 Cost of sales 2,697,578 2,032,774 5,369,231 4,467,987 Gross profit 44,767 46,041 88,210 95,446 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (25,754 ) (22,396 ) (52,371 ) (44,241 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (4,639 ) (2,811 ) (9,348 ) (5,603 ) Interest income 6,794 6,311 13,881 12,413 Interest expense (10,363 ) (10,168 ) (20,350 ) (19,991 ) Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (2,410 ) 777 (1,832 ) 3,486 Other income, net 461 569 661 842 Unrealized (losses) gains on foreign exchange (840 ) 105 (662 ) 11 Net income before provision for income taxes 8,016 18,428 18,189 42,363 Income tax expense (2,042 ) (4,467 ) (3,797 ) (9,419 ) Net income 5,974 13,961 14,392 32,944 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (584 ) 195 (1,150 ) 351 Net income attributable to the Company $ 6,558 $ 13,766 $ 15,542 $ 32,593 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable

to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.67 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 $ 1.34 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 23,158,300 23,079,500 23,093,400 23,222,100 Diluted 23,966,400 24,063,500 23,972,900 24,298,100





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands; unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 14,392 $ 32,944 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,348 5,603 Amortization of loan cost 1,680 1,214 Share-based compensation 627 1,146 Losses (earnings) from equity method investments 1,832 (3,486 ) Dividends and distributions received from equity method investees 169 269 Other (375 ) 157 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 2,449 (7,477 ) Secured loans made to affiliates 17 — Derivative assets 21,880 52,136 Income tax receivable (3,065 ) (1,022 ) Precious metals held under financing arrangements 2,646 6,010 Inventories (97,052 ) (128,707 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (309 ) (134 ) Accounts payable and other payables (3,941 ) (14,778 ) Deferred revenue and other advances 54,870 (59,715 ) Derivative liabilities (20,942 ) 20,832 Liabilities on borrowed metals 1,895 2,573 Accrued liabilities (3,579 ) (8,274 ) Income tax payable — (958 ) Net cash used in operating activities (17,458 ) (101,667 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (4,308 ) (3,824 ) Purchase of long-term investments — (50 ) Purchase of intangible assets (100 ) — Secured loans receivable, net 14,599 (5,937 ) Purchase of marketable securities (2,550 ) — Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 2,835 — Other 23 (848 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,499 (10,659 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net 34,193 182,782 Dividends paid (9,275 ) (32,686 ) Borrowings under lines of credit 971,000 1,043,000 Repayments under lines of credit (991,000 ) (980,000 ) Repayment of notes — (95,000 ) Proceeds from notes payable to related party — 2,688 Repayments on notes payable to related party (4,347 ) — Repurchases of common stock (901 ) (16,936 ) Repurchases of common stock from a related party (4,219 ) — Debt funding issuance costs (2,641 ) (2,975 ) Proceeds from the exercise of share-based awards 3,281 962 Payments for tax withholding related to net settlement of share-based awards — (332 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,909 ) 101,503 Net decrease in cash (10,868 ) (10,823 ) Cash, beginning of period 48,636 39,318 Cash, end of period $ 37,768 $ 28,495



Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change $ % of revenue $ % of revenue $ % Revenues $ 2,742,345 100.000 % $ 2,078,815 100.000 % $ 663,530 31.9 % Gross profit 44,767 1.632 % 46,041 2.215 % $ (1,274 ) (2.8 %) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (25,754 ) (0.939 %) (22,396 ) (1.077 %) $ 3,358 15.0 % Depreciation and amortization expense (4,639 ) (0.169 %) (2,811 ) (0.135 %) $ 1,828 65.0 % Interest income 6,794 0.248 % 6,311 0.304 % $ 483 7.7 % Interest expense (10,363 ) (0.378 %) (10,168 ) (0.489 %) $ 195 1.9 % Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (2,410 ) (0.088 %) 777 0.037 % $ (3,187 ) (410.2 %) Other income, net 461 0.017 % 569 0.027 % $ (108 ) (19.0 %) Unrealized (losses) gains on foreign exchange (840 ) (0.031 %) 105 0.005 % $ (945 ) (900.0 %) Net income before provision for income taxes 8,016 0.292 % 18,428 0.886 % $ (10,412 ) (56.5 %) Income tax expense (2,042 ) (0.074 %) (4,467 ) (0.215 %) $ (2,425 ) (54.3 %) Net income 5,974 0.218 % 13,961 0.672 % $ (7,987 ) (57.2 %) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (584 ) (0.021 %) 195 0.009 % $ (779 ) (399.5 %) Net income attributable to the Company $ 6,558 0.239 % $ 13,766 0.662 % $ (7,208 ) (52.4 %) Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ (0.32 ) (53.3 %) Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.57 $ (0.30 ) (52.6 %)



Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Change $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % Revenues $ 2,742,345 100.000 % $ 2,715,096 100.000 % $ 27,249 1.0 % Gross profit 44,767 1.632 % 43,443 1.600 % $ 1,324 3.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses (25,754 ) (0.939 %) (26,617 ) (0.980 %) $ (863 ) (3.2 %) Depreciation and amortization expense (4,639 ) (0.169 %) (4,709 ) (0.173 %) $ (70 ) (1.5 %) Interest income 6,794 0.248 % 7,087 0.261 % $ (293 ) (4.1 %) Interest expense (10,363 ) (0.378 %) (9,987 ) (0.368 %) $ 376 3.8 % Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (2,410 ) (0.088 %) 578 0.021 % $ (2,988 ) (517.0 %) Other income, net 461 0.017 % 200 0.007 % $ 261 130.5 % Unrealized (losses) gains on foreign exchange (840 ) (0.031 %) 178 0.007 % $ (1,018 ) (571.9 %) Net income before provision for income taxes 8,016 0.292 % 10,173 0.375 % $ (2,157 ) (21.2 %) Income tax expense (2,042 ) (0.074 %) (1,755 ) (0.065 %) $ 287 16.4 % Net income 5,974 0.218 % 8,418 0.310 % $ (2,444 ) (29.0 %) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (584 ) (0.021 %) (566 ) (0.021 %) $ 18 3.2 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 6,558 0.239 % $ 8,984 0.331 % $ (2,426 ) (27.0 %) Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.39 $ (0.11 ) (28.2 %) Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.37 $ (0.10 ) (27.0 %)



Overview of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change $ % of revenue $ % of revenue $ % Revenues $ 5,457,441 100.000 % $ 4,563,433 100.000 % $ 894,008 19.6 % Gross profit 88,210 1.616 % 95,446 2.092 % $ (7,236 ) (7.6 %) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (52,371 ) (0.960 %) (44,241 ) (0.969 %) $ 8,130 18.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense (9,348 ) (0.171 %) (5,603 ) (0.123 %) $ 3,745 66.8 % Interest income 13,881 0.254 % 12,413 0.272 % $ 1,468 11.8 % Interest expense (20,350 ) (0.373 %) (19,991 ) (0.438 %) $ 359 1.8 % Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (1,832 ) (0.034 %) 3,486 0.076 % $ (5,318 ) (152.6 %) Other income, net 661 0.012 % 842 0.018 % $ (181 ) (21.5 %) Unrealized (losses) gains on foreign exchange (662 ) (0.012 %) 11 0.000 % $ (673 ) (6,118.2 %) Net income before provision for income taxes 18,189 0.333 % 42,363 0.928 % $ (24,174 ) (57.1 %) Income tax expense (3,797 ) (0.070 %) (9,419 ) (0.206 %) $ (5,622 ) (59.7 %) Net income 14,392 0.264 % 32,944 0.722 % $ (18,552 ) (56.3 %) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,150 ) (0.021 %) 351 0.008 % $ (1,501 ) (427.6 %) Net income attributable to the Company $ 15,542 0.285 % $ 32,593 0.714 % $ (17,051 ) (52.3 %) Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 0.67 $ 1.40 $ (0.73 ) (52.1 %) Diluted $ 0.65 $ 1.34 $ (0.69 ) (51.5 %)



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change $ $ $ % Net income before provision for income taxes $ 8,016 $ 18,428 $ (10,412 ) (56.5 %) Adjustments: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 20 — $ 20 — % Acquisition costs 688 489 $ 199 40.7 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,790 2,165 $ 1,625 75.1 % Depreciation expense 849 646 $ 203 31.4 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 13,363 $ 21,728 $ (8,365 ) (38.5 %)



A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change $ $ $ % Net income $ 5,974 $ 13,961 $ (7,987 ) (57.2 %) Adjustments: Interest income (6,794 ) (6,311 ) $ 483 7.7 % Interest expense 10,363 10,168 $ 195 1.9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,790 2,165 $ 1,625 75.1 % Depreciation expense 849 646 $ 203 31.4 % Income tax expense 2,042 4,467 $ (2,425 ) (54.3 %) 10,250 11,135 $ (885 ) (7.9 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 16,224 $ 25,096 $ (8,872 ) (35.4 %) Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 110,071 $ (57,405 ) $ 167,476 291.7 % Changes in operating working capital (97,186 ) 74,387 $ (171,573 ) (230.6 %) Interest expense 10,363 10,168 $ 195 1.9 % Interest income (6,794 ) (6,311 ) $ 483 7.7 % Income tax expense 2,042 4,467 $ (2,425 ) (54.3 %) Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (2,410 ) 777 $ (3,187 ) (410.2 %) Share-based compensation (307 ) (482 ) $ (175 ) (36.3 %) Amortization of loan cost (1,015 ) (692 ) $ 323 46.7 % Other 1,460 187 $ 1,273 680.7 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 16,224 $ 25,096 $ (8,872 ) (35.4 %)



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Change $ $ $ % Net income before provision for income taxes $ 8,016 10,173 $ (2,157 ) (21.2 %) Adjustments: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 20 (150 ) $ 170 113.3 % Acquisition costs 688 52 $ 636 1,223.1 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,790 3,864 $ (74 ) (1.9 %) Depreciation expense 849 845 $ 4 0.5 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 13,363 $ 14,784 $ (1,421 ) (9.6 %)



A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Change $ $ $ % Net income $ 5,974 $ 8,418 $ (2,444 ) (29.0 %) Adjustments: Interest income (6,794 ) (7,087 ) $ (293 ) (4.1 %) Interest expense 10,363 9,987 $ 376 3.8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,790 3,864 $ (74 ) (1.9 %) Depreciation expense 849 845 $ 4 0.5 % Income tax expense 2,042 1,755 $ 287 16.4 % 10,250 9,364 $ 886 9.5 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 16,224 $ 17,782 $ (1,558 ) (8.8 %) Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 110,071 $ (127,529 ) $ 237,600 186.3 % Changes in operating working capital (97,186 ) 142,317 $ (239,503 ) (168.3 %) Interest expense 10,363 9,987 $ 376 3.8 % Interest income (6,794 ) (7,087 ) $ (293 ) (4.1 %) Income tax expense 2,042 1,755 $ 287 16.4 % Dividends received from equity method investees — (169 ) $ 169 100.0 % Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (2,410 ) 578 $ (2,988 ) (517.0 %) Share-based compensation (307 ) (320 ) $ (13 ) (4.1 %) Amortization of loan cost (1,015 ) (665 ) $ 350 52.6 % Other 1,460 (1,085 ) $ 2,545 234.6 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 16,224 $ 17,782 $ (1,558 ) (8.8 %)



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands):

Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change $ $ $ % Net income before provision for income taxes $ 18,189 $ 42,363 $ (24,174 ) (57.1 %) Adjustments: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (130 ) — $ 130 — % Acquisition costs 740 541 $ 199 36.8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,654 4,330 $ 3,324 76.8 % Depreciation expense 1,694 1,273 $ 421 33.1 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 28,147 $ 48,507 $ (20,360 ) (42.0 %)



A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 follows (in thousands):

Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change $ $ $ % Net income $ 14,392 $ 32,944 $ (18,552 ) (56.3 %) Adjustments: Interest income (13,881 ) (12,413 ) $ 1,468 11.8 % Interest expense 20,350 19,991 $ 359 1.8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,654 4,330 $ 3,324 76.8 % Depreciation expense 1,694 1,273 $ 421 33.1 % Income tax expense 3,797 9,419 $ (5,622 ) (59.7 %) 19,614 22,600 $ (2,986 ) (13.2 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 34,006 $ 55,544 $ (21,538 ) (38.8 %) Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA: Net cash used in operating activities $ (17,458 ) $ (101,667 ) $ (84,209 ) (82.8 %) Changes in operating working capital 45,131 139,514 $ (94,383 ) (67.7 %) Interest expense 20,350 19,991 $ 359 1.8 % Interest income (13,881 ) (12,413 ) $ 1,468 11.8 % Income tax expense 3,797 9,419 $ (5,622 ) (59.7 %) Dividends and distributions received from equity method investees (169 ) (269 ) $ (100 ) (37.2 %) Earnings (losses) from equity method investments (1,832 ) 3,486 $ (5,318 ) (152.6 %) Share-based compensation (627 ) (1,146 ) $ (519 ) (45.3 %) Amortization of loan cost (1,680 ) (1,214 ) $ 466 38.4 % Other 375 (157 ) $ 532 338.9 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) $ 34,006 $ 55,544 $ (21,538 ) (38.8 %)

