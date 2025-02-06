Submit Release
StepStone Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This represents results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, payable on March 14, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2025.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter fiscal 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4d11263234d648c092cf5d1e8339df8d. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

           
Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
           
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,		   Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023     2024     vs. FQ3'24 vs. FQ3'24
YTD
Financial Highlights                      
GAAP Results                      
Management and advisory fees, net $ 151,492   $ 153,410   $ 178,015   $ 184,758   $ 190,840     $ 431,730   $ 553,613     26 % 28 %
Total revenues   (14,612 )   356,810     186,401     271,677     339,023       354,821     797,101     na 125 %
Total performance fees   (166,104 )   203,400     8,386     86,919     148,183       (76,909 )   243,488     na na
Net income (loss)   (23,419 )   82,542     48,045     53,138     (287,163 )     85,278     (185,980 )   na na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:                      
Basic $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48   $ 0.20   $ 0.26   $ (2.61 )   $ 0.43   $ (2.32 )   (725) % na
Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48   $ 0.20   $ 0.26   $ (2.61 )   $ 0.43   $ (2.32 )   (725) % na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:                      
Basic   64,068,952    64,194,859    66,187,754    68,772,051    73,687,289      63,255,604    69,561,254    15 % 10 %
Diluted   64,068,952    67,281,567    68,593,761    69,695,315    73,687,289      66,299,982    69,561,254    15 % 5 %
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.24   $ 0.24     $ 0.62   $ 0.69     14 % 11 %
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $   $   $ 0.15   $   $     $ 0.25   $ 0.15     na (40) %
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,203,847     1,354,051     1,328,853     1,381,110     1,474,543           22 %  
                       
Non-GAAP Results(3)                      
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net(4) $ 151,943   $ 153,808   $ 178,514   $ 185,481   $ 191,832     $ 432,571   $ 555,827     26 % 28 %
Adjusted revenues   185,123     177,357     221,165     208,788     243,905       487,703     673,858     32 % 38 %
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)   50,664     50,900     71,656     72,349     74,118       138,893     218,123     46 % 57 %
FRE margin(5)   33 %   33 %   40 %   39 %   39 %     32 %   39 %      
Gross realized performance fees   33,180     23,549     42,651     23,307     52,073       55,132     118,031     57 % 114 %
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)   42,116     37,716     57,241     53,569     52,659       101,677     163,469     25 % 61 %
Adjusted weighted-average shares   115,232,927    115,512,301    118,510,499    118,774,233    118,935,179      115,009,445    118,740,805    3 % 3 %
ANI per share $ 0.37   $ 0.33   $ 0.48   $ 0.45   $ 0.44     $ 0.88   $ 1.38     19 % 57 %
                       
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics (in billions)                      
Assets under management (“AUM”)(6) $ 149.0   $ 156.6   $ 169.3   $ 176.1   $ 179.2           20 %  
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6)   510.5     521.1     531.4     505.9     518.7           2 %  
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)   89.4     93.9     100.4     104.4     114.2           28 %  
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)   21.4     22.6     27.6     29.7     21.7           1 %  

_______________________________
(1)      Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2)      The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.
(3)      Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4)      Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5)      FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.
(6)      AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

   
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
   
  As of
  December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,103     $ 143,430
Restricted cash   720       718
Fees and accounts receivable   63,521       56,769
Due from affiliates   96,590       67,531
Investments:      
Investments in funds   172,748       135,043
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,474,543       1,354,051
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)   572,459       631,197
Deferred income tax assets   356,122       184,512
Lease right-of-use assets, net   90,567       97,763
Other assets and receivables   66,114       60,611
Intangibles, net   274,122       304,873
Goodwill   580,542       580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:      
Cash and cash equivalents   55,681       38,164
Investments, at fair value   320,482       131,858
Other assets   2,333       1,745
Total assets $ 4,349,647     $ 3,788,807
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 139,068     $ 127,417
Accrued compensation and benefits   690,321       101,481
Accrued carried interest-related compensation   730,218       719,497
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)   439,898       484,154
Due to affiliates   315,739       212,918
Lease liabilities   112,175       119,739
Debt obligations   168,942       148,822
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:      
Other liabilities   9,860       1,645
Total liabilities   2,606,221       1,915,673
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   286,822       102,623
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   6,552       115,920
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 75,841,118 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively   76       66
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 40,127,254 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively   40       45
Additional paid-in capital   415,059       310,293
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)   (205,674 )     13,768
Accumulated other comprehensive income   341       304
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity   209,842       324,476
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   1,051,919       974,559
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   132,561       147,042
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership   55,730       208,514
Total stockholders’ equity   1,450,052       1,654,591
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,349,647     $ 3,788,807


(1)      Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

       
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Nine Months Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues              
Management and advisory fees, net $ 190,840     $ 151,492     $ 553,613     $ 431,730  
Performance fees:              
Incentive fees   22,369       17,891       26,365       22,843  
Carried interest allocations:              
Realized   24,282       15,289       83,718       31,347  
Unrealized   93,325       (129,584 )     120,370       (24,849 )
Total carried interest allocations   117,607       (114,295 )     204,088       6,498  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)   8,207       (69,700 )     13,035       (106,250 )
Total performance fees   148,183       (166,104 )     243,488       (76,909 )
Total revenues   339,023       (14,612 )     797,101       354,821  
Expenses              
Compensation and benefits:              
Cash-based compensation   85,203       73,619       246,298       218,551  
Equity-based compensation   486,418       14,032       542,929       28,420  
Performance fee-related compensation:              
Realized   25,477       15,444       55,092       26,266  
Unrealized   49,670       (62,243 )     66,495       (9,320 )
Total performance fee-related compensation   75,147       (46,799 )     121,587       16,946  
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)   8,207       (69,700 )     13,035       (106,250 )
Total compensation and benefits   654,975       (28,848 )     923,849       157,667  
General, administrative and other   43,130       48,001       134,202       113,007  
Total expenses   698,105       19,153       1,058,051       270,674  
Other income (expense)              
Investment income (loss)   1,064       (2,051 )     5,710       4,115  
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1)   1,167       (2,222 )     (4,119 )     (9,054 )
Investment income of Consolidated Funds   15,037       11,223       30,878       22,357  
Interest income   2,559       827       7,632       2,235  
Interest expense   (3,008 )     (2,562 )     (9,510 )     (6,682 )
Other income (loss)   (2,452 )     4,408       (1,626 )     3,763  
Total other income   14,367       9,623       28,965       16,734  
Income (loss) before income tax   (344,715 )     (24,142 )     (231,985 )     100,881  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (57,552 )     (723 )     (46,005 )     15,603  
Net income (loss)   (287,163 )     (23,419 )     (185,980 )     85,278  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   27,226       13,552       62,966       32,797  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   1,167       (2,222 )     (4,119 )     (9,054 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership   (134,760 )     (20,111 )     (107,856 )     22,677  
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   10,905       5,588       23,101       11,590  
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   314             983        
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ (192,015 )   $ (20,226 )   $ (161,055 )   $ 27,268  
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:              
Basic $ (2.61 )   $ (0.32 )   $ (2.32 )   $ 0.43  
Diluted $ (2.61 )   $ (0.32 )   $ (2.32 )   $ 0.43  
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:              
Basic   73,687,289       64,068,952       69,561,254       63,255,604  
Diluted   73,687,289       64,068,952       69,561,254       66,299,982  


(1)      Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023   2024
Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 78,633 $ 80,434 $ 104,798 $ 107,855 $ 105,718   $ 216,233 $ 318,371
Separately managed accounts   55,838   55,945   57,376   61,393   66,245     168,013   185,014
Advisory and other services   16,069   16,147   14,769   14,907   17,458     43,910   47,134
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)   1,403   1,282   1,571   1,326   2,411     4,415   5,308
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 151,943 $ 153,808 $ 178,514 $ 185,481 $ 191,832   $ 432,571 $ 555,827

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2)      Includes income-based incentive fees of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $4.6 million and $0.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, from certain funds.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023   2024  
Total revenues $ (14,612 ) $ 356,810   $ 186,401 $ 271,677   $ 339,023     $ 354,821 $ 797,101  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   129,584     (151,757 )   25,170   (52,215 )   (93,325 )     24,849   (120,370 )
Deferred incentive fees       1,450     6   2,445           942   2,451  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   69,700     (31,093 )   9,089   (13,917 )   (8,207 )     106,250   (13,035 )
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   451     398     499   723     992       841   2,214  
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2)       1,549       75     5,422         5,497  
Adjusted revenues $ 185,123   $ 177,357   $ 221,165 $ 208,788   $ 243,905     $ 487,703 $ 673,858  

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023     2024  
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 151,492   $ 153,410   $ 178,015   $ 184,758   $ 190,840     $ 431,730   $ 553,613  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   451     398     499     723     992       841     2,214  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 151,943   $ 153,808   $ 178,514   $ 185,481   $ 191,832     $ 432,571   $ 555,827  
                 
GAAP incentive fees $ 17,891   $ 2,496   $ 841   $ 3,155   $ 22,369     $ 22,843   $ 26,365  
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(2)       1,549         75     5,422           5,497  
Adjusted incentive fees $ 17,891   $ 4,045   $ 841   $ 3,230   $ 27,791     $ 22,843   $ 31,862  
                 
GAAP cash-based compensation $ 73,619   $ 74,411   $ 78,224   $ 82,871   $ 85,203     $ 218,551   $ 246,298  
Adjustments(3)   (574 )   (461 )   (428 )   (285 )   339       (1,679 )   (374 )
Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 73,045   $ 73,950   $ 77,796   $ 82,586   $ 85,542     $ 216,872   $ 245,924  
                 
GAAP equity-based compensation $ 14,032   $ 13,937   $ 19,179   $ 37,332   $ 486,418     $ 28,420   $ 542,929  
Adjustments(4)   (12,610 )   (12,210 )   (16,785 )   (34,947 )   (483,958 )     (24,425 )   (535,690 )
Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 1,422   $ 1,727   $ 2,394   $ 2,385   $ 2,460     $ 3,995   $ 7,239  
                 
GAAP general, administrative and other $ 48,001   $ 54,310   $ 41,011   $ 50,061   $ 43,130     $ 113,007   $ 134,202  
Adjustments(5)   (21,189 )   (27,079 )   (14,343 )   (21,900 )   (13,418 )     (40,196 )   (49,661 )
Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 26,812   $ 27,231   $ 26,668   $ 28,161   $ 29,712     $ 72,811   $ 84,541  
                 
GAAP interest income $ 827   $ 1,429   $ 2,057   $ 3,016   $ 2,559     $ 2,235   $ 7,632  
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6)   (540 )   (612 )   (907 )   (1,363 )   (887 )     (1,033 )   (3,157 )
Adjusted interest income $ 287   $ 817   $ 1,150   $ 1,653   $ 1,672     $ 1,202   $ 4,475  
                 
GAAP other income (loss) $ 4,408   $ (1,308 ) $ (351 ) $ 1,177   $ (2,452 )   $ 3,763   $ (1,626 )
Adjustments(7)   (4,301 )   395     (72 )   (1,082 )   1,883       (4,274 )   729  
Adjusted other income (loss) $ 107   $ (913 ) $ (423 ) $ 95   $ (569 )   $ (511 ) $ (897 )

______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(3)      Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(4)      Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5)      Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6)      Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7)      Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023     2024  
Income (loss) before income tax $ (24,142 )   94,515   $ 54,842   $ 57,888   $ (344,715 )   $ 100,881   $ (231,985 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   (15,537 )   (12,822 )   (18,951 )   (17,812 )   (32,765 )     (36,398 )   (69,528 )
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities   2,222     33     1,255     4,031     (1,167 )     9,054     4,119  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   129,584     (151,757 )   25,170     (52,215 )   (93,325 )     24,849     (120,370 )
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation   (62,243 )   84,014     (10,923 )   27,748     49,670       (9,320 )   66,495  
Unrealized investment (income) loss   5,559     (2,280 )   (1,180 )   (430 )   656       1,373     (954 )
Impact of Consolidated Funds   (11,068 )   (4,138 )   (7,731 )   (9,267 )   (6,892 )     (21,938 )   (23,890 )
Deferred incentive fees       1,450     6     2,445           942     2,451  
Equity-based compensation(2)   12,610     12,210     16,785     34,947     483,958       24,425     535,690  
Amortization of intangibles   10,661     10,423     10,250     10,250     10,250       31,983     30,750  
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings   222     90                   222      
Non-core items(3)   6,335     16,780     4,137     11,349     2,094       4,785     17,580  
Pre-tax ANI   54,203     48,518     73,660     68,934     67,764       130,858     210,358  
Income taxes(4)   (12,087 )   (10,802 )   (16,419 )   (15,365 )   (15,105 )     (29,181 )   (46,889 )
ANI   42,116     37,716     57,241     53,569     52,659       101,677     163,469  
Income taxes(4)   12,087     10,802     16,419     15,365     15,105       29,181     46,889  
Realized carried interest allocations   (15,289 )   (18,054 )   (41,804 )   (17,632 )   (24,282 )     (31,347 )   (83,718 )
Realized performance fee-related compensation(5)   15,444     11,421     20,848     8,767     25,477       26,266     55,092  
Realized investment income   (3,508 )   (1,057 )   (1,415 )   (1,621 )   (1,720 )     (5,488 )   (4,756 )
Adjusted incentive fees(6)   (17,891 )   (4,045 )   (841 )   (3,230 )   (27,791 )     (22,843 )   (31,862 )
Deferred incentive fees       (1,450 )   (6 )   (2,445 )         (942 )   (2,451 )
Adjusted interest income(6)   (287 )   (817 )   (1,150 )   (1,653 )   (1,672 )     (1,202 )   (4,475 )
Interest expense   2,562     2,649     2,990     3,512     3,008       6,682     9,510  
Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7)   (107 )   913     423     (95 )   569       511     897  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   15,537     12,822     18,951     17,812     32,765       36,398     69,528  
FRE $ 50,664   $ 50,900   $ 71,656   $ 72,349   $ 74,118     $ 138,893   $ 218,123  

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023   2024
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 10,518 $ 11,559 $ 13,308 $ 14,969 $ 21,063   $ 30,515 $ 49,340
Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests   5,019   1,263   5,643   2,843   11,702     5,883   20,188
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 15,537 $ 12,822 $ 18,951 $ 17,812 $ 32,765   $ 36,398 $ 69,528


The contribution to total FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023   2024
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ $ $ 574 $ 2,051 $ 2,956   $ $ 5,581
Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary   3,074     51   206   11,137     3,074   11,394
Amounts attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ 3,074 $ $ 625 $ 2,257 $ 14,093   $ 3,074 $ 16,975


(2)      Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3)      Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023     2024
Transaction costs $ 670   $ 3,985 $ 672 $ 140 $ 12     $ 870   $ 824
Lease remeasurement adjustments   (106 )               (106 )  
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms   631                 1,893    
Loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation   9,054     12,280   2,953   10,888   2,476       4,937     16,317
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out   574     515   482   321   (394 )     1,679     409
Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters   (5,300 )               (5,300 )  
Loss on sale of subsidiary   812                 812    
Other non-core items         30               30
Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 6,335   $ 16,780 $ 4,137 $ 11,349 $ 2,094     $ 4,785   $ 17,580


(4)      Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		   2023   2024  
Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 %   21.0 % 21.0 %
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 %   1.3 % 1.3 %
Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %   22.3 % 22.3 %


(5)      Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023   2024
Realized carried interest-related compensation $ 660 $ 910 $ $ $   $ 2,849 $


(6)      Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7)      Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $(0.2) million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023).

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023     2024  
FRE $ 50,664   $ 50,900   $ 71,656   $ 72,349   $ 74,118     $ 138,893   $ 218,123  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net   151,943     153,808     178,514     185,481     191,832       432,571     555,827  
FRE margin   33 %   33 %   40 %   39 %   39 %     32 %   39 %


Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023     2024  
Incentive fees $ 17,891   $ 2,496   $ 841   $ 3,155   $ 22,369     $ 22,843   $ 26,365  
Realized carried interest allocations   15,289     18,054     41,804     17,632     24,282       31,347     83,718  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (129,584 )   151,757     (25,170 )   52,215     93,325       (24,849 )   120,370  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   (69,700 )   31,093     (9,089 )   13,917     8,207       (106,250 )   13,035  
Total performance fees   (166,104 )   203,400     8,386     86,919     148,183       (76,909 )   243,488  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   129,584     (151,757 )   25,170     (52,215 )   (93,325 )     24,849     (120,370 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   69,700     (31,093 )   9,089     (13,917 )   (8,207 )     106,250     (13,035 )
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)       1,549         75     5,422           5,497  
Deferred incentive fees       1,450     6     2,445           942     2,451  
Gross realized performance fees   33,180     23,549     42,651     23,307     52,073       55,132     118,031  
Realized performance fee-related compensation   (15,444 )   (11,421 )   (20,848 )   (8,767 )   (25,477 )     (26,266 )   (55,092 )
Net realized performance fees $ 17,736   $ 12,128   $ 21,803   $ 14,540   $ 26,596     $ 28,866   $ 62,939  

______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023   2024
ANI $ 42,116 $ 37,716 $ 57,241 $ 53,569 $ 52,659   $ 101,677 $ 163,469
                 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic   64,068,952   64,194,859   66,187,754   68,772,051   73,687,289     63,255,604   69,561,254
Assumed vesting of RSUs   333,402   512,946   673,854   921,166   491,014     511,889   695,423
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units   2,553,899   2,573,762   1,732,153         2,532,489   573,185
Assumed purchase under ESPP         2,098         702
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1)   46,314,543   46,272,227   45,827,707   45,212,921   41,729,937     46,384,046   44,251,143
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(1)   1,962,131   1,958,507   1,849,846   1,626,812   1,016,737     2,325,417   1,496,518
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(1)       2,239,185   2,239,185   2,010,202       2,162,580
Adjusted weighted-average shares   115,232,927   115,512,301   118,510,499   118,774,233   118,935,179     115,009,445   118,740,805
                 
ANI per share $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.44   $ 0.88 $ 1.38

_______________________________
(1)      Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,		   Percentage
Change
(in millions) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		     2023     2024     vs. FQ3'24
Separately Managed Accounts                    
Beginning balance $ 56,380   $ 56,660   $ 58,897   $ 60,272   $ 62,121     $ 55,345   $ 58,897     10 %
Contributions(1)   1,109     2,757     2,085     1,723     9,033       3,570     12,841     715 %
Distributions(2)   (1,397 )   (795 )   (830 )   (535 )   (1,000 )     (3,285 )   (2,365 )   (28) %
Market value, FX and other(3)   568     275     120     661     (180 )     1,030     601     na
Ending balance $ 56,660   $ 58,897   $ 60,272   $ 62,121   $ 69,974     $ 56,660   $ 69,974     23 %
                     
Focused Commingled Funds                    
Beginning balance $ 30,905   $ 32,772   $ 34,961   $ 40,084   $ 42,294     $ 30,086   $ 34,961     37 %
Contributions(1)   1,898     2,429     5,653     2,122     2,520       3,686     10,295     33 %
Distributions(2)   (274 )   (327 )   (661 )   (282 )   (682 )     (1,514 )   (1,625 )   149 %
Market value, FX and other(3)   243     87     131     370     60       514     561     (75) %
Ending balance $ 32,772   $ 34,961   $ 40,084   $ 42,294   $ 44,192     $ 32,772   $ 44,192     35 %
                     
Total                    
Beginning balance $ 87,285   $ 89,432   $ 93,858   $ 100,356   $ 104,415     $ 85,431   $ 93,858     20 %
Contributions(1)   3,007     5,186     7,738     3,845     11,553       7,256     23,136     284 %
Distributions(2)   (1,671 )   (1,122 )   (1,491 )   (817 )   (1,682 )     (4,799 )   (3,990 )   1 %
Market value, FX and other(3)   811     362     251     1,031     (120 )     1,544     1,162     na
Ending balance $ 89,432   $ 93,858   $ 100,356   $ 104,415   $ 114,166     $ 89,432   $ 114,166     28 %

_______________________________
(1)      Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2)      Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3)      Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended   Percentage
Change
(in millions) December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		   vs. FQ3'24
FEAUM              
Private equity $ 48,258 $ 49,869 $ 54,855 $ 57,136 $ 62,811   30 %
Infrastructure   19,789   20,114   20,377   20,986   23,411   18 %
Private debt   15,460   15,477   16,161   16,975   17,882   16 %
Real estate   5,925   8,398   8,963   9,318   10,062   70 %
Total $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 114,166   28 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 56,660 $ 58,897 $ 60,272 $ 62,121 $ 69,974   23 %
Focused commingled funds   32,772   34,961   40,084   42,294   44,192   35 %
Total $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 114,166   28 %
               
AUM(1)              
Private equity $ 78,221 $ 81,942 $ 89,329 $ 91,891 $ 93,404   19 %
Infrastructure   28,307   30,003   32,756   35,392   36,156   28 %
Private debt   27,782   28,491   30,336   31,854   31,987   15 %
Real estate   14,646   16,201   16,912   16,996   17,665   21 %
Total $ 148,956 $ 156,637 $ 169,333 $ 176,133 $ 179,212   20 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 88,890 $ 93,938 $ 103,003 $ 107,252 $ 109,305   23 %
Focused commingled funds   45,508   48,545   51,682   53,870   55,142   21 %
Advisory AUM   14,558   14,154   14,648   15,011   14,765   1 %
Total $ 148,956 $ 156,637 $ 169,333 $ 176,133 $ 179,212   20 %
               
AUA              
Private equity $ 266,246 $ 270,350 $ 279,909 $ 255,125 $ 263,420   (1 )%
Infrastructure   57,528   60,339   62,599   62,891   67,100   17 %
Private debt   17,916   21,976   22,280   19,328   19,325   8 %
Real estate   168,802   168,455   166,659   168,519   168,807   %
Total $ 510,492 $ 521,120 $ 531,447 $ 505,863 $ 518,652   2 %
               
Total capital responsibility(2) $ 659,448 $ 677,757 $ 700,780 $ 681,996 $ 697,864   6 %

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1)      Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2)      Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of December 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of December 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


