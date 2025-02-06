MannKind to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced its participation at three investor conferences during the first quarter of 2025. MannKind’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna, PharmD, and Chief Financial Officer Chris Prentiss will share updates during the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (virtual)

Tuesday, February 11, 11:20 a.m. ET

Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami

Tuesday, March 11, 8:40 a.m. ET

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami

March 12, 1:30 p.m. ET

Links to the live audio webcast of the sessions will be available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

