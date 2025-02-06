Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on February 20, 2025 to announce its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

CONTACTS:

Brian K. Little (Media)

Scott Anthony (Investors)

Vice President, Corporate Communications Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (980) 378-5537 (704) 557-4633 Brian.Little@cokeconsolidated.com Scott.Anthony@cokeconsolidated.com

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 122 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

