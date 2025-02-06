READ Quarterly E-newsletter – February 2025

Welcome to the DBEDT READ 2025 Q1 Newsletter, which introduces the latest data and research produced by the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) since October 2024. This issue provides an overview of Hawai‘i’s economic conditions, labor climate, and tourism activity, with links to detailed reports and analysis.
READ publishes a wide range of economic indicators, industry insights, and specialized studies to inform policymakers, business leaders, and analysts. In this issue, you’ll find:
Economic Reports: Quarterly, monthly, and weekly updates on economic conditions, including labor market, tax revenue, construction, and tourism trends.
Research and Industry Studies: Detailed studies on the impacts of the film tax credit, emerging industries, international student spending, and workforce development initiatives.
Census and Demographic Data: Hawai‘i’s latest population estimates and data on household and economic characteristics.
Tourism Insights: Visitor statistics, satisfaction studies, and the latest on hotel, vacation rental, and air travel performance.
Labor Research: Employment and payroll data, plus workplace safety analysis.
Interactive Dashboards: Dynamic tools to explore economic and tourism indicators with a focus on actionable insights.
This newsletter is designed to introduce these resources and provide context for those who use READ’s research. We encourage you to explore the data and reports that best meet your needs.
Mahalo for your continued engagement with our work.
Dr. Eugene Tian
Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
Quarterly ReportsMonthly and Weekly Updates
Monthly Economic Indicators (MEI) - Includes state and individual county data on the labor force and unemployment, wage and salary jobs, state tax revenue, building permit activity, single-family and condo resales, and visitor arrivals and spending.e-family and condo resales, and visitor arrivals.
Highlights of the 2019-2023 American Community Survey for Hawaiʻi (December 2024) - Ranking for fourteen topics including total population, average household and family sizes, median incomes, poverty rates, homeownership and housing value, educational attainment, foreign-born populations, and populations who speak a language other than English at home.
2023 Annual Visitor Research Report - Comprehensive visitor data and trends compared with 2022. Includes characteristics data from Hawaiʻi visitors by air and cruise ship. Statistics are categorized by Hawai‘i’s Major Market Areas (MMA), select countries, purpose of trip, accommodation type, and island. Visitor room inventory, hotel occupancy, room rates, and air seat capacity statistics are also included.
