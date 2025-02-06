Submit Release
READ Quarterly E-newsletter – February 2025

Aloha,

Welcome to the DBEDT READ 2025 Q1 Newsletter, which introduces the latest data and research produced by the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) since October 2024. This issue provides an overview of Hawai‘i’s economic conditions, labor climate, and tourism activity, with links to detailed reports and analysis.

READ publishes a wide range of economic indicators, industry insights, and specialized studies to inform policymakers, business leaders, and analysts. In this issue, you’ll find:
  • Economic Reports: Quarterly, monthly, and weekly updates on economic conditions, including labor market, tax revenue, construction, and tourism trends.
  • Research and Industry Studies: Detailed studies on the impacts of the film tax credit, emerging industries, international student spending, and workforce development initiatives.
  • Census and Demographic Data: Hawai‘i’s latest population estimates and data on household and economic characteristics.
  • Tourism Insights: Visitor statistics, satisfaction studies, and the latest on hotel, vacation rental, and air travel performance.
  • Labor Research: Employment and payroll data, plus workplace safety analysis.
  • Interactive Dashboards: Dynamic tools to explore economic and tourism indicators with a focus on actionable insights.
This newsletter is designed to introduce these resources and provide context for those who use READ’s research. We encourage you to explore the data and reports that best meet your needs.

Mahalo for your continued engagement with our work.

Dr. Eugene Tian
Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
 

Quarterly Reports Monthly and Weekly Updates
  • Monthly Economic Indicators (MEI) - Includes state and individual county data on the labor force and unemployment, wage and salary jobs, state tax revenue, building permit activity, single-family and condo resales, and visitor arrivals and spending.e-family and condo resales, and visitor arrivals.
  • Maui Data Update - Weekly updates on Maui’s economic recovery trends.
Hawaiʻi’s Targeted & Emerging Industries, 2024 Update Report (December 2024) - Performance review of growth industries, including job creation and wages, from 2013 to 2023.

Economic Impact of International Students in Hawaiʻi for 2023 (December 2024) - Highlights the financial contributions of international students.

Hawaiʻi’s Creative Industries Update, 2024 Update Report (December 2024) - Analyzes creative sector jobs and GDP impact.

Annual Report on Workforce Development Programs (December 2024) - Overview of DBEDT’s workforce development programs’ scope, employment potential and target metrics. 

Aging and Hawaiʻi’s Generational Economy (December 2024)  - Produced in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO) 

Highlights of the 2019-2023  American Community Survey for Hawaiʻi (December 2024) - Ranking for fourteen topics including total population, average household and family sizes, median incomes, poverty rates, homeownership and housing value, educational attainment, foreign-born populations, and populations who speak a language other than English at home.

Updated 2024 State Population Estimates (December 2024) - Latest estimates include the Vintage 2024 estimates for 2020 through 2024.

Annual Reports

  • 2023 Annual Visitor Research Report - Comprehensive visitor data and trends compared with 2022. Includes characteristics data from Hawaiʻi visitors by air and cruise ship. Statistics are categorized by Hawai‘i’s Major Market Areas (MMA), select countries, purpose of trip, accommodation type, and island. Visitor room inventory, hotel occupancy, room rates, and air seat capacity statistics are also included.
  • Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Study – 2023 Annual Report - Extensive study based on completed surveys of over 20,000 visitors from seven different markets conducted in all four counties.


Monthly and Quarterly Updates

Other Research: Includes specialized studies on traveler behavior, market trends, brand perception, and marketing effectiveness.
2023 Employment and Payrolls in Hawai‘i (October 2024) - Statewide analysis of jobs, wages, and industry data.

2023 Nonfatal Occupational Injuries and Illnesses - Frequency and types of workplace incidents.

Economic Data Warehouse - Broad economic indicators filtered by frequency, date, and area.

Tourism Data Warehouse - Visitor trends, spending patterns, and hotel performance.

Data Visualization and Analytics - Dynamic dashboards updated regularly.

For more reports, statistics, and publications, visit READ’s website.
 
