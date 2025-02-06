Public’s Help Needed to Identify Suspect in Fairfax Homicide
(FAIRFAX, Ohio) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Fairfax Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who broke into a 64-year-old woman’s home and killed her.
The crime is believed to have taken place between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Sheila “Denise” Tenpenny, who lived alone, was found dead later Sunday morning inside the home, at 3919 Germania Street. Fairfax is a village in southeastern Hamilton County.
The Fairfax Police Department requested BCI’s assistance to investigate the suspicious death, which investigators have concluded was a murder.
The perpetrator, a male, was likely physically injured while committing the crime, investigators say, and may have visible cuts or bruises on his hands, wrists and/or forearms. He may also have facial injuries.
Anyone with information about the crime or who has surveillance cameras near the crime scene is urged to contact BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446). Tips may also be submitted on the Attorney General’s website.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417
-30-
