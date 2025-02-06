HPQ Silicon Increases Equity Stake in Novacium SAS

MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ , OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in green engineering of processes is pleased to inform shareholders that it is increasing its equity position in its France-based partner, NOVACIUM SAS ("Novacium"), from 20% to 28.4%.

HPQ will increase its stake under the terms of an arm’s length agreement signed on February 6, 2025, with Novacium other shareholders whereby its stake will increase by 84 shares of Novacium, equal to 8.4% of the outstanding equity of Novacium, for an aggregate price of C$3,722,250 to be distributed among them. The payment of the sale price will be made through the issuance of 17,312,790 units of HPQ’s capital stock at a price of $0.215 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of HPQ’s capital stock at a price of $0.25 for a period of four years following the closing date of the transaction. All shares issued in connection with this transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the transaction.

This agreement remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and relevant regulatory authorities.

HPQ’s decision to increase its stake in Novacium at this time is driven by the following factors:

Stronger-than-expected project outcomes – Novacium-led initiatives, including silicon-based materials for batteries, autonomous hydrogen (METAGEN™), and waste-to-energy solutions , are delivering better-than-anticipated results and attracting commercial partnerships with parties under NDA.

– Novacium-led initiatives, including , are delivering better-than-anticipated results and attracting commercial partnerships with parties under NDA. Larger market opportunities with faster commercialization – The addressable markets for these projects are proving to be larger than initially estimated, with lower capital expenditure (CapEx) requirements, enabling a faster path to commercialization.

“HPQ increasing its equity stake in Novacium, along with Novacium’s founders taking an equity stake in HPQ, represents a strong alignment of our strengths as we continue to develop groundbreaking technologies,” said on behalf of the founder Dr. Jed Kraiem, Chief Operating Officer of Novacium.

"This is more than just a financial transaction—it’s a strategic investment that accelerates HPQ’s path to commercialization and revenue generation. Additionally, having Novacium’s founders as HPQ shareholders reinforces our shared vision for driving the success of both companies," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS.

Estimates of addressable markets per projects:

The market for silicon-based anode materials is estimated to be worth between US$ 22 billion and US$ 33 billion by 2030 [1] ,

, The worldwide market for autonomous hydrogen stations is estimated to be worth today between US$ 800 million and US$ 1,6 billion [2]

The worldwide market for Black Aluminum Dross is estimated to be worth today between US$ 1,6 billion and US$ 2,3 billion [3]



REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Management's estimates about the size of the silicon-based anode materials market can be found in HPQ Feb 5 release.

[2] Management's estimates about the size of autonomous hydrogen stations, number to be updated when needed.

[3] Resources, Conservation and Recycling, November 2021, A new approach to recover the valuable elements in black aluminum dross. Link to Article



About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an HPQ – partner company started in Q3 2022. This green technology startup is based in Lyon, France. Novacium is a new Research and Development company which allows researchers to develop their own technology in high-added-value fields connected to renewable energy and allows HPQ Silicon Inc. a Canadian company, to expand the depth and reach of its technical team to help develop its silicon and new renewable energy projects.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis.



2) Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS.



3) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical based on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system.



4) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a new process to transform black aluminium dross into a valuable resource.



5) Becoming a zero CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

