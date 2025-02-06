Submit Release
First Pacific Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of profitability. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a robust liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 include:

  • Total assets ended 2024 at $433 million, up $13 million from $420 million at year end 2023.
  • Total deposits ended 2024 at $351 million, up $18 million since year end 2023.
  • Total loans ended 2024 at $277 million, up $2 million from year end 2023.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the fourth quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4%.
  • As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $41 million, including funds invested overnight, up $19 million since year end 2023.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place on December 31, 2024, totaled $167 million.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $702 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $345 thousand in Q3 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $500 thousand, up from $249 thousand in Q3 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, the Company reported $1.1 million in net income, up from a net loss of $164 thousand reported for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023.     

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.15% of total loans. There was no provision for credit losses recognized for the year ending 2024, compared to $906 thousand for the year ending December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to close out 2024 on a strong note, achieving seven consecutive quarters of profitability and demonstrating the success of our strategic approach,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With a solid capital position, strong liquidity, and sound financial standing, we are well-positioned to continue to execute our strategy and drive sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“We delivered another strong quarter of financial results highlighted by loan and deposit growth, excellent asset quality, and a solid capital and liquidity position,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We enter 2025 with strong momentum and a clear growth strategy, driven by strategic investments in technology and innovation designed to enhance the banking experience and reinforce our competitive advantage.”

“As a Southern California-based company, we are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent wildfires. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this disaster and we are committed to helping Los Angeles move forward.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First PacificBancorp          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(Unaudited)          
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 4,708,926   $ 23,584,084   $ 4,671,483   $ 7,317,500   $ 4,308,149  
Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances   36,290,000     25,520,000     37,860,000     37,575,000     18,060,000  
Total cash and cash equivalents   40,998,926     49,104,084     42,531,483     44,892,500     22,368,149  
           
Debt securities (AFS)   1,866,022     3,041,852     3,077,666     5,138,340     5,257,049  
Debt securities (HTM)   100,257,560     101,260,391     102,202,926     103,474,749     104,343,133  
Total debt securities   102,123,582     104,302,243     105,280,592     108,613,089     109,600,182  
           
Construction & land development   23,320,351     23,067,204     24,651,513     25,480,398     27,070,749  
1-4 Family residential   58,588,090     58,082,570     68,588,393     68,521,663     66,567,165  
Multifamily residential   28,561,276     28,966,811     26,800,829     26,947,419     27,128,177  
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate   100,066,570     99,715,860     94,643,169     97,893,840     99,627,812  
Commercial & industrial   62,322,690     57,342,017     53,504,969     54,785,564     53,938,659  
Consumer & Other   4,525,108     780,639     1,831,036     1,123,918     865,849  
Total loans   277,384,085     267,955,101     270,019,909     274,752,802     275,198,411  
Allowance for credit losses (loans)   (3,179,637 )   (3,109,975 )   (3,109,975 )   (3,109,975 )   (3,109,975 )
Total loans, net   274,204,448     264,845,126     266,909,934     271,642,827     272,088,436  
           
Premises, equipment, and ROU net   1,328,964     1,452,886     1,714,833     1,992,588     2,268,671  
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles   1,273,134     1,287,129     1,298,084     1,313,367     1,328,651  
Bank owned life insurance   5,287,738     5,257,550     5,227,763     5,198,654     5,170,521  
Accrued interest and other assets   7,755,355     7,505,380     7,476,554     7,415,609     7,392,301  
           
Total Assets $ 432,972,147   $ 433,754,398   $ 430,439,243   $ 441,068,634   $ 420,216,911  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 131,515,568   $ 129,473,091   $ 144,240,187   $ 133,945,262   $ 121,348,095  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   28,454,639     24,660,000     24,797,108     28,166,207     34,716,150  
Money market and savings   146,423,126     143,270,628     143,497,864     148,732,230     139,011,862  
Time deposits   44,302,867     44,388,137     41,060,590     38,662,227     38,235,413  
Total deposits   350,696,200     341,791,856     353,595,749     349,505,926     333,311,520  
           
Borrowings   40,000,000     50,000,000     35,000,000     50,000,000     45,000,000  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   3,122,902     3,430,132     3,781,444     3,936,909     4,530,208  
Total liabilities   393,819,102     395,221,988     392,377,193     403,442,835     382,841,728  
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Capital stock and APIC   37,272,567     37,117,627     36,970,386     36,788,606     36,699,786  
Retained earnings   2,650,877     2,151,305     1,902,788     1,705,174     1,543,264  
Accum other comprehensive income   (770,399 )   (736,522 )   (811,124 )   (867,981 )   (867,867 )
Total shareholders' equity   39,153,045     38,532,410     38,062,050     37,625,799     37,375,183  
           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 432,972,147   $ 433,754,398   $ 430,439,243   $ 441,068,634   $ 420,216,911  
           


First PacificBancorp          
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly          
(Unaudited)          
           
  Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans, including fees $ 4,814,128 $ 4,817,174 $ 4,655,844 $ 4,700,535 $ 4,653,303  
Debt securities   484,508   499,268   514,613   543,857   544,330  
Fed funds & int-bearing balances   419,597   450,166   573,022   410,685   258,178  
Total interest income   5,718,233   5,766,608   5,743,479   5,655,077   5,455,811  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits   1,777,351   1,790,578   1,687,121   1,746,032   1,542,541  
Borrowings   332,375   444,250   524,599   507,390   705,324  
Total interest expense   2,109,726   2,234,828   2,211,720   2,253,422   2,247,865  
           
Net interest income   3,608,507   3,531,780   3,531,759   3,401,655   3,207,946  
           
Provision for credit losses   -   -   -   -   101,538  
           
Net interest income after provision   3,608,507   3,531,780   3,531,759   3,401,655   3,106,408  
           
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Service charges, fees and other income   119,173   106,628   96,460   108,365   108,769  
Sublease income   -   53,975   52,970   53,872   53,872  
Gains (losses) on sale of assets   -   15,335   -   -   (12,982 )
Gains on early payoff of debt   54,125   -   144,325   -   -  
Total noninterest income   173,298   175,938   293,755   162,237   149,659  
           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits   1,984,774   2,154,290   2,182,674   2,178,486   1,954,029  
Occupancy and equipment   258,180   374,069   363,695   368,816   384,088  
Other expense   836,692   834,281   1,007,247   794,158   894,440  
Total noninterest expense   3,079,646   3,362,640   3,553,616   3,341,460   3,232,557  
           
Income before income tax expense   702,159   345,078   271,898   222,432   23,510  
           
Income tax expense (benefit)   202,586   96,563   74,281   60,524   (31,955 )
           
Net Income $ 499,573 $ 248,515 $ 197,617 $ 161,908 $ 55,465  
           
Earnings per share basic (QTR) $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.01  
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR)   4,293,829   4,288,851   4,283,351   4,281,653   4,231,841  
           


First PacificBancorp    
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date    
(Unaudited)    
     
  Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
INTEREST INCOME    
Loans, including fees $ 18,987,681 $ 16,705,212  
Investment securities   2,042,246   2,279,349  
Fed funds & int-bearing balances   1,853,470   1,000,827  
Total interest income   22,883,397   19,985,388  
     
INTEREST EXPENSE    
Deposits   7,001,082   4,744,486  
Borrowings   1,808,614   2,440,727  
Total interest expense   8,809,696   7,185,213  
     
Net interest income   14,073,701   12,800,175  
     
Provision for credit losses   -   905,966  
     
Net interest income after provision   14,073,701   11,894,209  
     
NONINTEREST INCOME    
Service charges, fees and other income   430,626   455,823  
Sublease income   160,817   212,074  
Gains (losses) on sale of assets   15,335   129,093  
Gains on early payoff of debt   198,450   123,077  
Total noninterest income   805,228   920,067  
     
NON INTEREST EXPENSE    
Salaries and benefits   8,500,224   8,558,603  
Occupancy and equipment   1,364,760   1,470,277  
Other expense   3,472,378   3,124,577  
Total noninterest expense   13,337,362   13,153,457  
     
Income before income tax expense   1,541,567   (339,181 )
     
Income tax expense (benefit)   433,954   (175,262 )
     
Net Income (loss) $ 1,107,613 $ (163,919 )
     
Earnings (loss) per share basic (YTD) $ 0.26 $ (0.04 )
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD)   4,286,945   3,992,738  
           


First PacificBancorp            
Quarterly Financial Highlights            
(Unaudited)            
    Quarterly
    2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2023
($ in thousands except per share data)   4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr
EARNINGS            
Net interest income $ 3,609   3,532   3,532   3,402   3,208  
Provision for loan losses $ 0   0   0   0   102  
Noninterest income $ 173   176   294   162   150  
Noninterest expense $ 3,080   3,363   3,554   3,341   3,233  
Income tax expense $ 203   97   74   61   (32 )
Net income $ 500   249   198   162   55  
             
Earnings per share basic $ 0.12   0.06   0.05   0.04   0.01  
Weighted average shares outstanding   4,293,829   4,288,851   4,283,351   4,281,653   4,231,841  
Ending shares outstanding   4,294,500   4,291,927   4,283,351   4,283,351   4,231,841  
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS            
Return on average assets   0.47 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.05 %
Return on average common equity   5.12 % 2.58 % 2.10 % 1.73 % 0.59 %
Yield on loans   6.91 % 6.98 % 6.97 % 6.84 % 6.69 %
Yield on earning assets   5.50 % 5.58 % 5.52 % 5.49 % 5.35 %
Cost of deposits   1.98 % 2.05 % 1.96 % 2.05 % 1.89 %
Cost of funding   2.18 % 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.35 % 2.37 %
Net interest margin   3.47 % 3.42 % 3.40 % 3.31 % 3.15 %
Efficiency ratio   81.4 % 90.7 % 92.9 % 93.8 % 96.3 %
             
CAPITAL            
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.77 % 8.61 % 8.57 % 8.26 % 8.61 %
Book value (BV) per common share $ 9.12   8.98   8.89   8.78   8.83  
Tangible BV per common share $ 8.82   8.68   8.58   8.48   8.52  
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 0   0   0   0   0  
Allowance for credit losses (loans) $ 3,180   3,110   3,110   3,110   3,110  
Allowance to total loans   1.15 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.13 %
Nonperforming loans $ 672   991   77   160   61  
             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES            
Total loans $ 277,384   267,955   270,020   274,753   275,198  
Total assets $ 432,972   433,754   430,439   441,069   420,217  
Deposits $ 350,696   341,792   353,596   349,506   333,312  
Loans to deposits   79.1 % 78.4 % 76.4 % 78.6 % 82.6 %
Shareholders' equity $ 39,153   38,532   38,062   37,626   37,375  
Full-time equivalent employees   49   44   44   46   45  
             
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)            
Total loans $ 276,294   273,960   267,766   275,578   276,016  
Earning assets $ 412,417   410,298   416,965   412,791   404,210  
Total assets $ 425,750   424,199   430,830   426,592   417,595  
Deposits $ 355,369   346,142   346,032   341,226   323,300  
Shareholders' equity $ 38,746   38,267   37,788   37,443   37,179   

Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Jim Burgess
858.461.7302
jburgess@firstpacbank.com

Media Relations Contact
Amanda Conover
858.461.7308
aconover@firstpacbank.com

