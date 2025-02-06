First Pacific Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of profitability. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a robust liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 include:

Total assets ended 2024 at $433 million , up $13 million from $420 million at year end 2023.

ended 2024 at , up $13 million from $420 million at year end 2023. Total deposits ended 2024 at $351 million, up $18 million since year end 2023.

ended 2024 at up $18 million since year end 2023. Total loans ended 2024 at $277 million, up $2 million from year end 2023.

ended 2024 at up $2 million from year end 2023. Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the fourth quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4% .

. As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $41 million , including funds invested overnight, up $19 million since year end 2023.

, including funds invested overnight, up $19 million since year end 2023. Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place on December 31, 2024, totaled $167 million.



For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $702 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $345 thousand in Q3 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $500 thousand, up from $249 thousand in Q3 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, the Company reported $1.1 million in net income, up from a net loss of $164 thousand reported for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.15% of total loans. There was no provision for credit losses recognized for the year ending 2024, compared to $906 thousand for the year ending December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to close out 2024 on a strong note, achieving seven consecutive quarters of profitability and demonstrating the success of our strategic approach,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With a solid capital position, strong liquidity, and sound financial standing, we are well-positioned to continue to execute our strategy and drive sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“We delivered another strong quarter of financial results highlighted by loan and deposit growth, excellent asset quality, and a solid capital and liquidity position,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We enter 2025 with strong momentum and a clear growth strategy, driven by strategic investments in technology and innovation designed to enhance the banking experience and reinforce our competitive advantage.”

“As a Southern California-based company, we are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent wildfires. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this disaster and we are committed to helping Los Angeles move forward.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

First PacificBancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,708,926 $ 23,584,084 $ 4,671,483 $ 7,317,500 $ 4,308,149 Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 36,290,000 25,520,000 37,860,000 37,575,000 18,060,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 40,998,926 49,104,084 42,531,483 44,892,500 22,368,149 Debt securities (AFS) 1,866,022 3,041,852 3,077,666 5,138,340 5,257,049 Debt securities (HTM) 100,257,560 101,260,391 102,202,926 103,474,749 104,343,133 Total debt securities 102,123,582 104,302,243 105,280,592 108,613,089 109,600,182 Construction & land development 23,320,351 23,067,204 24,651,513 25,480,398 27,070,749 1-4 Family residential 58,588,090 58,082,570 68,588,393 68,521,663 66,567,165 Multifamily residential 28,561,276 28,966,811 26,800,829 26,947,419 27,128,177 Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 100,066,570 99,715,860 94,643,169 97,893,840 99,627,812 Commercial & industrial 62,322,690 57,342,017 53,504,969 54,785,564 53,938,659 Consumer & Other 4,525,108 780,639 1,831,036 1,123,918 865,849 Total loans 277,384,085 267,955,101 270,019,909 274,752,802 275,198,411 Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,179,637 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) Total loans, net 274,204,448 264,845,126 266,909,934 271,642,827 272,088,436 Premises, equipment, and ROU net 1,328,964 1,452,886 1,714,833 1,992,588 2,268,671 Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,273,134 1,287,129 1,298,084 1,313,367 1,328,651 Bank owned life insurance 5,287,738 5,257,550 5,227,763 5,198,654 5,170,521 Accrued interest and other assets 7,755,355 7,505,380 7,476,554 7,415,609 7,392,301 Total Assets $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243 $ 441,068,634 $ 420,216,911 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 131,515,568 $ 129,473,091 $ 144,240,187 $ 133,945,262 $ 121,348,095 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 28,454,639 24,660,000 24,797,108 28,166,207 34,716,150 Money market and savings 146,423,126 143,270,628 143,497,864 148,732,230 139,011,862 Time deposits 44,302,867 44,388,137 41,060,590 38,662,227 38,235,413 Total deposits 350,696,200 341,791,856 353,595,749 349,505,926 333,311,520 Borrowings 40,000,000 50,000,000 35,000,000 50,000,000 45,000,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 3,122,902 3,430,132 3,781,444 3,936,909 4,530,208 Total liabilities 393,819,102 395,221,988 392,377,193 403,442,835 382,841,728 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock and APIC 37,272,567 37,117,627 36,970,386 36,788,606 36,699,786 Retained earnings 2,650,877 2,151,305 1,902,788 1,705,174 1,543,264 Accum other comprehensive income (770,399 ) (736,522 ) (811,124 ) (867,981 ) (867,867 ) Total shareholders' equity 39,153,045 38,532,410 38,062,050 37,625,799 37,375,183 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243 $ 441,068,634 $ 420,216,911





First PacificBancorp Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 4,814,128 $ 4,817,174 $ 4,655,844 $ 4,700,535 $ 4,653,303 Debt securities 484,508 499,268 514,613 543,857 544,330 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 419,597 450,166 573,022 410,685 258,178 Total interest income 5,718,233 5,766,608 5,743,479 5,655,077 5,455,811 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,777,351 1,790,578 1,687,121 1,746,032 1,542,541 Borrowings 332,375 444,250 524,599 507,390 705,324 Total interest expense 2,109,726 2,234,828 2,211,720 2,253,422 2,247,865 Net interest income 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 3,207,946 Provision for credit losses - - - - 101,538 Net interest income after provision 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 3,106,408 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 119,173 106,628 96,460 108,365 108,769 Sublease income - 53,975 52,970 53,872 53,872 Gains (losses) on sale of assets - 15,335 - - (12,982 ) Gains on early payoff of debt 54,125 - 144,325 - - Total noninterest income 173,298 175,938 293,755 162,237 149,659 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 1,984,774 2,154,290 2,182,674 2,178,486 1,954,029 Occupancy and equipment 258,180 374,069 363,695 368,816 384,088 Other expense 836,692 834,281 1,007,247 794,158 894,440 Total noninterest expense 3,079,646 3,362,640 3,553,616 3,341,460 3,232,557 Income before income tax expense 702,159 345,078 271,898 222,432 23,510 Income tax expense (benefit) 202,586 96,563 74,281 60,524 (31,955 ) Net Income $ 499,573 $ 248,515 $ 197,617 $ 161,908 $ 55,465 Earnings per share basic (QTR) $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 4,231,841





First PacificBancorp Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 18,987,681 $ 16,705,212 Investment securities 2,042,246 2,279,349 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 1,853,470 1,000,827 Total interest income 22,883,397 19,985,388 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,001,082 4,744,486 Borrowings 1,808,614 2,440,727 Total interest expense 8,809,696 7,185,213 Net interest income 14,073,701 12,800,175 Provision for credit losses - 905,966 Net interest income after provision 14,073,701 11,894,209 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 430,626 455,823 Sublease income 160,817 212,074 Gains (losses) on sale of assets 15,335 129,093 Gains on early payoff of debt 198,450 123,077 Total noninterest income 805,228 920,067 NON INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 8,500,224 8,558,603 Occupancy and equipment 1,364,760 1,470,277 Other expense 3,472,378 3,124,577 Total noninterest expense 13,337,362 13,153,457 Income before income tax expense 1,541,567 (339,181 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 433,954 (175,262 ) Net Income (loss) $ 1,107,613 $ (163,919 ) Earnings (loss) per share basic (YTD) $ 0.26 $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,286,945 3,992,738





($ in thousands except per share data) 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr EARNINGS Net interest income $ 3,609 3,532 3,532 3,402 3,208 Provision for loan losses $ 0 0 0 0 102 Noninterest income $ 173 176 294 162 150 Noninterest expense $ 3,080 3,363 3,554 3,341 3,233 Income tax expense $ 203 97 74 61 (32 ) Net income $ 500 249 198 162 55 Earnings per share basic $ 0.12 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 4,231,841 Ending shares outstanding 4,294,500 4,291,927 4,283,351 4,283,351 4,231,841 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.47 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.05 % Return on average common equity 5.12 % 2.58 % 2.10 % 1.73 % 0.59 % Yield on loans 6.91 % 6.98 % 6.97 % 6.84 % 6.69 % Yield on earning assets 5.50 % 5.58 % 5.52 % 5.49 % 5.35 % Cost of deposits 1.98 % 2.05 % 1.96 % 2.05 % 1.89 % Cost of funding 2.18 % 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.35 % 2.37 % Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.42 % 3.40 % 3.31 % 3.15 % Efficiency ratio 81.4 % 90.7 % 92.9 % 93.8 % 96.3 % CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.77 % 8.61 % 8.57 % 8.26 % 8.61 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 9.12 8.98 8.89 8.78 8.83 Tangible BV per common share $ 8.82 8.68 8.58 8.48 8.52 ASSET QUALITY Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 0 0 0 0 0 Allowance for credit losses (loans) $ 3,180 3,110 3,110 3,110 3,110 Allowance to total loans 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.13 % Nonperforming loans $ 672 991 77 160 61 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans $ 277,384 267,955 270,020 274,753 275,198 Total assets $ 432,972 433,754 430,439 441,069 420,217 Deposits $ 350,696 341,792 353,596 349,506 333,312 Loans to deposits 79.1 % 78.4 % 76.4 % 78.6 % 82.6 % Shareholders' equity $ 39,153 38,532 38,062 37,626 37,375 Full-time equivalent employees 49 44 44 46 45 AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY) Total loans $ 276,294 273,960 267,766 275,578 276,016 Earning assets $ 412,417 410,298 416,965 412,791 404,210 Total assets $ 425,750 424,199 430,830 426,592 417,595 Deposits $ 355,369 346,142 346,032 341,226 323,300 Shareholders' equity $ 38,746 38,267 37,788 37,443 37,179

Contacts Investor Relations Contact Jim Burgess 858.461.7302 jburgess@firstpacbank.com Media Relations Contact Amanda Conover 858.461.7308 aconover@firstpacbank.com

