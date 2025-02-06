Maine Return Preparer Charged with Preparing False Tax Returns for Clients

A grand jury returned an indictment yesterday charging a Maine man with preparing false tax returns for clients and scheming to defraud clients, among other crimes.

According to the indictment, Thierry Musese, a paid return preparer, ran a tax preparation business out of a barbershop he owned and operated in Auburn, Maine. During the 2021 and 2022 tax years, Musese allegedly prepared and filed with the IRS false tax returns on behalf of 17 taxpayers. These tax returns allegedly included false business losses, fuel tax credits and residential energy credits, resulting in tax refunds these clients were not entitled to receive. For the 2023 tax year, Musese allegedly continued to prepare false tax returns for clients even after his electronic filing identification number was revoked by the IRS. According to the indictment, Musese also falsified his own tax returns for 2021 and 2022.

Musese also allegedly defrauded some of his clients by diverting to himself a portion of their tax refunds without their permission. According to the indictment, he provided these clients with copies of their tax returns that differed from the versions he filed with the IRS.

Musese will make his initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Maine at a later date. If convicted, Musese faces up to three years in prison for each count of filing a false tax return and a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee for the District of Maine made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Likhitha Butchireddygari of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Perry for the District of Maine are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.