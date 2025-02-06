Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield Updates Sanctuary Toolkit and Guidance in Response to an Evolving Landscape

In response to the evolving landscape at the federal level, the Oregon Department of Justice is committed to ensuring its online Sanctuary Toolkit remains an up-to-date resource. Recognizing the shifting directives on immigration policy and enforcement from the federal administration, the Oregon Department of Justice wants to make sure communities are well-informed and have the latest guidance.

“Oregon has always been a state that values inclusivity and fairness,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “With the chaos and confusion from the Trump administration in these first few weeks, it is crucial we adapt our resources to reflect any changes in policy, with the fire hose of executive orders unleashed from the White House.”

The Oregon Department of Justice has updated many of the resources in the toolkit, focused on specific communities, sensitive areas, and those on the frontlines. That includes pages with guidance and information for public schools, hospitals and healthcare settings, and law enforcement.

In addition to the online toolkit, the Oregon Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Unit has held dozens of community trainings, with more than 100 trainings scheduled in the coming months. We also have numbers for our hotline and the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition and links to our English and Spanish direct access websites at SanctuaryPromise.oregon.gov and PromesaSantuario.oregon.gov.