Kissing Bridge Resort Partners with AAA Western and Central New York to Offer Exclusive Discounts for Members

GLENWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kissing Bridge All Seasons Resort, Western New York’s beloved year-round mountain destination, kicked off this week an exclusive partnership with AAA Western and Central New York , providing AAA members in Western and Central New York with unbeatable discounts for the 2024/2025 ski season.Under new ownership, Kissing Bridge has invested in several improvements during the offseason which has resulted in more snow than at any time in the last decade, creating the best conditions for skiing and snowboarding in years. AAA members can take full advantage of this incredible winter with exclusive savings, making outdoor recreation more accessible than ever.As part of this partnership, AAA members will receive:50% Off Lift Tickets on February 17, 2025, during Presidents’ Week.Buy 3, Get 1 Free on lift tickets all season long.20% Off Anytime Lift Tickets for the entire 2024/2025 season with their AAA membership.“This partnership with AAA Western and Central New York is an exciting opportunity to provide members in our region with greater access to winter recreation,” said Rhett McNulty, owner and operator at Kissing Bridge All Seasons Resort. “With more snow than we’ve seen in the last decade, conditions couldn’t be better for an unforgettable season on the slopes. We are committed to making skiing and snowboarding more accessible for families and outdoor enthusiasts, and this collaboration allows AAA members to experience the thrill of the mountain at an incredible value.”AAA leaders also see this partnership as a great benefit for their members.“At AAA Western and Central New York, we’re always looking for ways to add value for our members, and this partnership with Kissing Bridge All Seasons Resort is a perfect example,” said Anne McKenna, Marketing Manager of Membership, Discounts & Rewards at AAA Western and Central New York. “With this year’s exceptional snowfall and these exclusive discounts, AAA members have an incredible opportunity to experience the best skiing conditions in years at a fantastic value.”AAA members in Western and Central New York can redeem these benefits by presenting their valid membership card at the ticket office or booking online through an exclusive AAA portal on the Kissing Bridge website.About Kissing Bridge All Seasons ResortLocated just 30 miles south of Buffalo, Kissing Bridge All Seasons Resort is Western New York’s beloved year-round mountain destination, offering skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking, and seasonal events. With record-breaking snowfall this season, enhanced snowmaking, expanded off-season activities, and a dedication to guest experience, Kissing Bridge continues to be a premier choice for outdoor adventure in Western and Central New York.About AAA Western and Central New YorkAAA Western and Central New York provides over 866,000 members with trusted automotive, travel, insurance, and financial services. As part of the larger AAA network, the organization is committed to enhancing the value of membership with exclusive discounts, roadside assistance, and travel benefits for members across Western and Central New York.

