Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC (PRT) Proudly Sponsors the 2025 WWETT Show as Exclusive Bag Sponsor

We are proud to be a visible part of this dynamic event and to support the community that has driven our success.” — Teri Pahon, CEO

LAKE WYLIE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portable Restroom Trailers , LLC, an Inc 5000 leading provider of high-quality portable restroom and sanitation solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2025 WWETT Show (Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport), the world’s largest annual trade show for the wastewater and environmental services industry. This year, we are especially honored to be a sponsor for the event, serving as the official bag sponsor for all attendees and exhibitors.The WWETT Show, taking place February 17-20, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a cornerstone event for professionals in sanitation, wastewater, and environmental services industries. It offers amazing opportunity for industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to connect explore new technologies, and discuss the latest trends shaping the future of sanitation. PRT has attended the WWETT show for many years, but this marks the first time participating as a sponsor, reinforcing their commitment to advancing the industry and supporting its growth.“The WWETT show is a pivotal event for our industry, bringing together top professionals, cutting-edge technology, and innovative discussions that drive sanitation solutions forward,” said Teri Pahon, CEO at Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC. “We are excited not only to attend this year’s show, but also to take on a larger role as a sponsor. As the exclusive bag sponsor, we are proud to be a visible part of this dynamic event and to support the community that has driven our success.”PRT remains dedicated to providing top-tier, innovative sanitation solutions for a variety of industries, including disaster relief, construction , municipalities, and the rapidly growing herbal botanical market. With up to 300 trailers in-stock for inventory, they ensure fast delivery and superior customer service to meet the evolving needs of clients.For questions and to help you find the perfect portable restroom solution for your needs, call 866-620-5320 or visit online at www.portablerestroomtrailers.com

