Small Business Advocate Advances to Top 20 in Entrepreneur of Impact Competition

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small business advocate, Nicole Crocker, has secured a spot in the Top 20 of the Entrepreneur of Impact competition, an initiative that recognizes innovative business leaders making a difference in their communities. The competition, organized by Colossal , provides entrepreneurs with a platform to gain national recognition while contributing to charitable causes. Finalists compete for a feature in Forbes, a $25,000 cash prize, and a mentoring session with Daymond John, investor and star of Shark Tank.Crocker, founder of Small Business Marketing Solutions (SBMS Media) , has company to support family-owned businesses through affordable marketing strategies. As a 4x business owner with over 28 years of experience in marketing and advertising, she helps small businesses navigate the digital landscape and grow with intent.The Entrepreneur of Impact competition goes beyond a business challenge—it's also a fundraising initiative supporting GENYOUth , a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing children's health and wellness in schools. Since its inception, Colossal’s competitions have raised more than $177 million for charities worldwide.A Mission to Strengthen Small Business: Crocker’s success in the competition highlights a growing concern among small business owners—access to affordable marketing and mentorship. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly half of small businesses close within five years, often due to a lack of strategic growth planning.“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but so many struggle to access the tools and guidance they need to thrive,” Crocker said in a statement. “This competition is an opportunity to fast-track the work I’m already doing—helping business owners scale with confidence. Winning would allow my team to provide even greater support to entrepreneurs building something meaningful for their families and communities."If awarded the $25,000 prize, Crocker intends to launch the DIY Marketing Club, an initiative providing hands-on training and workshops to help business owners learn sustainable advertising methods and improve their visibility in a competitive market.Community Support Can Make a Difference. With the competition now in its final stages, public participation will play a crucial role in determining the winners. Community members, entrepreneurs, and small business supporters are encouraged to cast their votes and share the campaign to help amplify the message of economic empowerment through small business success.For more information on Entrepreneur of Impact and to support Nicole Crocker’s journey, visit the Entrepreneur of Impact website.

