Judicate West Continues Southern California Growth with Addition of Employment Neutral Michael Strauss

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Michael Strauss, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. Based out of the Los Angeles office, Strauss is available statewide as a mediator and arbitrator.

“Mike brings a wealth of employment law experience to our Employment Practice Group, having spent more than 18 years representing plaintiffs and defendants in almost every type of employment dispute. As a client, using our neutrals over the years, Mike earned a reputation as a fair and respectful negotiator and effective settlement driver. His patient, persistent, and practical style fits perfectly with our culture and fellow neutrals,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Aubert, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “We are excited to work with Mike and offer his services to our clients statewide. We expect they will be as impressed with him as we are.”

Strauss has more than 18 years of experience in labor and employment law, representing individuals and companies in wage-and-hour class actions and matters involving harassment, discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. He began his career in a general litigation firm, representing companies in employment and business cases, before founding his own law firm that focused entirely on employment litigation. Across his career, Strauss has successfully brokered numerous eight-figure settlements, represented parties in hundreds of arbitrations, argued repeatedly in state and federal courts of appeal, and received countless plaintiff and defense verdicts. In 2022, Strauss became a settlement officer with the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Resolve Law Virtual Mandatory Settlement Conference program and now also serves on the court’s Mediation Volunteer Panel and the U.S. District Court, Central District of California’s Mediation Panel. In 2023, he turned his attention to being a full-time mediator and arbitrator, specializing in employment law matters.

Strauss is a member of the Ventura County Bar Association (VCBA) and served on its board of directors from 2008-2010. He is the long-time chair of the Steering Committee for the VCBA Lawyer Referral and Information Service. He is also a member of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers, the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Southern California Mediation Association. Strauss received a commendation from the City of Lancaster, Calif., for his achievement in resolving a wage-and-hour class action in 2014. He was named by Southern California Super Lawyers Magazine as a “Rising Star” from 2011-2019 and as a “Super Lawyer” from 2020-2021 and 2023-2025. He earned his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law (2006) and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley (2001). He studied in the Certificate of Dispute Resolution Program at the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at the Pepperdine University School of Law from 2022-2023.

About Judicate West

For more than 30 years, Judicate West has been one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Contact:

Melody Kleiman

Judicate West

(714) 852-5189

melody@judicatewest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.