NCLA Secures Favorable Resolution in Physics Professor’s Title IX Case Against Cornell University

Washington, D.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Civil Liberties Alliance client Dr. Mukund Vengalattore and his former employer, Cornell University, have agreed to a confidential resolution of his Title IX lawsuit. After NCLA litigated more than six years, including defeating summary judgment and successfully appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the parties have jointly dismissed the suit. NCLA originally filed suit for Dr. Vengalattore in 2018, suing both Cornell and the U.S. Department of Education, which since at least 2011 had been mandating improperly limited proceedings and protections for persons accused of Title IX violations. Dr. Vengalattore’s case arose from university actions that occurred in 2014 and 2015. NCLA now celebrates the end of Dr. Vengalattore’s decade-long ordeal and welcomes his renewed opportunity to pursue his academic career.

When Dr. Vengalattore was being considered for tenure in 2014, a disgruntled former student took it upon herself to derail his tenure by lobbing various untruthful allegations against him. Her actions coincided with the U.S. Department of Education’s aggressively pressuring schools to make presumptions and procedural adjustments to favor those claiming victim status. After Cornell completed its process, Dr. Vengalattore enlisted NCLA’s help. The district court initially dismissed the lawsuit. Dr. Vengalattore and NCLA persevered, appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. That court partially reversed the dismissal, leaving the Department of Education out of the case but allowing the case to proceed against Cornell. Following discovery and the district court’s denial of Cornell’s motion for summary judgment, the parties have reached a favorable settlement.

NCLA congratulates Dr. Vengalattore for his courage and perseverance and wishes him well in returning to the work he loves—teaching students and conducting important scientific research at a new academic institution.

NCLA released the following statements:

“It takes a lot to litigate a case for years and even more to withstand the resources government entities can bring to bear. NCLA is proud to have litigated this extended case and grateful for clients like Dr. Vengalattore, who endure the grueling gauntlet that can accompany fighting government agencies.”

— Zhonette Brown, General Counsel and Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“NCLA commends Dr. Vengalattore for his unwavering courage, perseverance, and commitment to the ideals of fairness and due process—principles which all institutions should strive to uphold to the utmost degree.”

— Casey Norman, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“Multiple NCLA attorneys across many years deserve credit for producing this welcome result. Because Dr. Vengalattore stood up for his rights, the Second Circuit held Title IX applies to intentional gender discrimination against faculty, too, and universities must now think twice before following future bad federal Title IX guidance.”

— Mark Chenoweth, President, NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

