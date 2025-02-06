Submit Release
2025 New Mexico Outdoor Adventures Show Opens Feb. 14

The popular calling contests are back, with the addition of a new duck-calling contest. The contests begin at noon Saturday with the turkey-calling contest, sponsored by the New Mexico Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, with an open division in addition to friction, ladies and youth divisions. The duck-calling contest, brought to you by Ducks Unlimited, is at 2 p.m. Saturday with open, freestyle, ladies and youth divisions. Finally, the Rocky Mountain Elk

Foundation sponsors Sunday’s elk-calling contest at 1 p.m., with open, ladies, youth (age 10-17) and peewee (age 9 and under) divisions. Winners in each class will receive custom-made trophy buckles made by Thoreau-based Maynard Buckles.

For more information on the calling contests or to register, contact Larry Garcia (505-500-2262), Robin Quintana (505-490-2649) or Deanza Gallegos (505-531-7272).

