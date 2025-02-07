MISSION Day Spa Owner Joins Milan Massage School Board Following Franchise Launch & Spa App Development

Owner Jesseca M. Smith was awarded the prestigious position this month, aligning with MISSION Day Spa’s broader goal of nationwide growth & industry influence.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesseca M. Smith, the founder of MISSION Day Spa , a luxurious spa franchise specializing in advanced facials, Ayurvedic, natural and sensitive skincare, massage & relaxation, has been appointed to the board of Milan Massage School. This appointment highlights Smith’s dedication to the industry and her commitment to professional growth, education, and innovation.Smith’s leadership in the spa industry caught the attention of Milan Massage School’s career services coordinator, leading to her board appointment.“Our conversation highlighted MISSION Day Spa’s dedication to continuing education and professional development,” said Smith. “After I shared details about the Spa Resource Guide App, she was excited about my involvement in industry advancement, which ultimately led to the invitation to join the board.”Launched in July 2021, the Spa Resource Guide App has transformed the industry. Available on both iOS and Android, it serves as a go-to reference for spa professionals. It includes fresh mask recipes, a database of common skin disorders, and an extensive ingredient glossary. Additionally, it offers continuing education courses, enabling licensed professionals to earn CE credits and expand their expertise.In her new role on the Milan Massage School board, Smith sees an incredible opportunity to bridge education and professional growth.“I view this appointment as a chance to enhance collaboration between MISSION Day Spa and Milan Massage School, ultimately benefiting students as they transition into the workforce. My focus will be on fostering mentorship and creating training programs that align with our expanding franchise model,” she stated.With the new board position comes the opportunity to highlight MISSION Day Spa’s franchise offerings. MISSION offers three franchise models tailored to different ownership goals: a medspa, a traditional spa, and a single-room operator—the most popular choice. Each model provides a turnkey business solution with comprehensive training, branding support, and custom booking software.“I’m excited to introduce these opportunities on job boards and career days, helping students see new paths to success,” she remarked.To learn more about Jesseca M. Smith and MISSION Day Spa, visit https://www.missiondayspa.com/openamissiondayspa About MISSION Day Spa:MISSION Day Spa is a luxurious spa destination, featuring gentle and effective skin care for all skin types and all people. The company is committed to providing high-quality services while fostering education and professional growth in the industry. Learn more about MISSION Day Spa at www.missiondayspa.com . Franchising details can be found at https://www.missiondayspa.com/openamissiondayspa

