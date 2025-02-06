DOLL AMIR & ELEY WELCOMES TWO NEW ATTORNEYS

Melissa Rapp Frank Russell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today the addition of Associate Melissa Rapp and Of Counsel Frank Russell “We are excited to welcome Melissa and Frank to our firm,” says Managing Partner Hunter Eley. "Their exceptional talent, extensive experience, and specialized expertise resonate deeply with our unwavering commitment to delivering superior outcomes for our clients. We eagerly anticipate the value they will bring to our team.”Mr. Russell’s practice encompasses a diverse range of legal areas, including commercial litigation, labor and employment law, partnerships and real estate. A former general building contractor and real estate broker, Mr. Russell’s unique combination of practical business experience and legal expertise allows him to navigate complex property disputes, business conflicts, contract issues, and regulatory challenges while prioritizing his clients’ business objectives. Outside of the firm, he is Vice President of the Tuolumne County Bar Association.Mr. Russell earned his law degree from Stanford University and his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Davis.Ms. Rapp litigates complex civil cases at both the state and federal level. She has experience in a variety of high stakes matters, including employment, copyright infringement, shareholder derivative claims, business disputes, and internal investigations. Ms. Rapp represents clients from a wide range of industries, including entertainment, health care, media, and technology. Ms. Rapp actively contributes to the community and legal profession outside of the courtroom, highlighted by her membership in groups including Santa Barbara Women Lawyers and the Sustainable Change Alliance.Ms. Rapp received her juris doctor from UCLA School of Law where she was active with the Ziffren Institute for Media, Entertainment, Technology & Sports Law. She earned her undergraduate degree from Stanford University, spending her junior year studying abroad at the University of Oxford.

