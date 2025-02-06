Erin Lassel Joins First American Bank as Associate General Counsel

Bank’s First Florida Attorney to Support Strategic Expansion in South Florida

MIAMI, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank is proud to announce that Erin Lassel has joined the bank as Associate General Counsel. With over 10 years of experience in commercial real estate law, Erin will play a pivotal role in advancing the bank’s strategic initiatives, joining the broader Legal team that supports the bank’s diverse markets across Illinois, Florida, Wisconsin, and beyond.

As the bank grows its presence in South Florida, Erin’s legal expertise will be instrumental in addressing complex challenges and ensuring the bank’s operations align with the evolving needs of its regional, national, and global customer base.

"Joining First American Bank is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the bank's commitment to excellence and customer-focused solutions," said Erin Lassel, Associate General Counsel. “I look forward to leveraging my legal expertise to help shape the future of the bank, support its growth, and champion the delivery of innovative financial services to our customers.”

Christine Childers, Deputy General Counsel at First American Bank, added, “Erin’s extensive experience in commercial real estate law and her leadership skills make her a strong fit for our team. Her expertise will be invaluable as we expand our South Florida operations and strengthen our market position.”

Before joining First American Bank, Erin was a partner at Katz Barron in Coral Gables and Fort Lauderdale, where she represented clients across Florida in real estate and business transactions. She earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) magna cum laude from Florida International University, ranking in the top 10% of her class, and served as Executive Symposium Editor for the Florida International University Law Review. Erin also holds a B.A. in Accounting, summa cum laude, from the University of Miami.

“We are pleased to welcome Erin to the team,” said Brian Hagan, Florida Market President at First American Bank. “Her distinguished legal background, combined with her leadership and knowledge of the South Florida market, makes her an invaluable addition as we continue to expand our footprint in the region and build on our reputation for excellence.”

First American Bank is a Member FDIC.

Contact :

Teresa Lee

305-631-6400

tlee@firstambank.com

