Backbase and Feedzai Partnership Integrates Financial Crime Prevention into Backbase Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backbase , a provider of engagement banking solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Feedzai , a company providing AI-native fraud prevention solutions, aiming to support financial institutions in addressing digital fraud while maintaining operational efficiency in customer interactions. The collaboration integrates Feedzai's Digital Trust solutions with Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform , offering financial institutions tools designed to enhance fraud prevention, support secure banking environments, and optimize digital customer experiences.

"By combining Backbase's engagement banking expertise with Feedzai's advanced security capabilities, we're giving financial institutions the complete package – superior customer experience and intelligent fraud prevention in one integrated platform,” said Jouk Pleiter CEO & Founder at Backbase. “Together, we're setting a new standard for how banks can build trusted digital relationships with their customers."



The partnership offers financial institutions the following benefits:

Proactive fraud prevention with real-time AI-powered behavioral analysis across all digital channels.

with real-time AI-powered behavioral analysis across all digital channels. Operational efficiency with AI-powered risk assessment designed to reduce false positives and associated costs.

with AI-powered risk assessment designed to reduce false positives and associated costs. Seamless integration with the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform and its suite of products, providing direct access to Feedzai’s security capabilities.



The integration of Feedzai’s Digital Trust platform—which monitors user behavior, device integrity, and potential threats in real time—with Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform aims to support secure and efficient digital banking experiences. Backbase facilitates customer interactions, while Feedzai’s security framework operates in the background to help safeguard digital transactions without disrupting the user experience.



“As the financial services industry evolves, security can no longer be an afterthought — it must be woven into the very fabric of the customer experience,” said Nuno Sebastiao, CEO and Co-Founder at Feedzai. “By partnering with Backbase, we’re empowering financial institutions to deliver a unified, seamless journey that not only protects customers from fraud, but also ensures they feel valued, understood, and safe.”



About Feedzai

Feedzai provides an end-to-end financial crime prevention platform, utilizing AI-driven solutions to support the detection and prevention of fraud and financial crime. Financial institutions use Feedzai’s technology to manage risk and compliance processes, with the platform designed to help safeguard transactions while supporting customer privacy and experience. For more information, users can visit feedzai.com.



About Backbase

Backbase provides the Engagement Banking Platform, a composable solution designed to support banks in their digital transformation efforts by modernizing key customer journeys. The platform helps streamline processes across onboarding, servicing, lending, and investing, aiming to enhance both customer and employee experiences. It is pre-integrated with core banking systems and fintech solutions to support scalability and operational efficiency.

Industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, Celent, Omdia and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s for its role in the engagement banking sector. The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform is used by over 150 financial institutions worldwide — including AIB, Banorte, Barclays, BIAT, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO, BNP Paribas, Banque Saudi Fransi, BRD, Citibank, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, HDFC, Ila Bank, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, OTP Group, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, Standard Bank, Saudi National Bank, Société Générale, Truist, and TPBank.



Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto. Users can visit www.backbase.com for more.

Contacts

Austin Hyslip

Feedzai

austin.hyslip@feedzai.com

Alex Papaioannou

Backbase

press-relations@backbase.com

Feedzai Feedzai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.