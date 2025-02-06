Residential Pest Control Products Market Status, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends, Key Industry Outlook 2021-2031

In-depth analysis of the residential pest control products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The residential Residential Pest Control Products Market Size was valued at $6.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global residential pest control products market garnered $6.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $11.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global residential pest control products market based on Type, Application Techniques, Pest Type, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the chemical pest control segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global residential pest control products market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic pest control segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the sprayers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global residential pest control products market, and space treating equipment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the dusters segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global residential pest control products market, and e-commerce is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total residential pest control products market share, and Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global residential pest control products market analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Bayer AG, ANTICIMEX, EcoClear Products, ECOLAB, FMC Corporation, SYNGENTA, NBC Environment, ADAMA Ltd, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO. LTD., CORTEVA, Bell Laboratories Inc., RATSENSE, Brandenburg, and PelGar International.

