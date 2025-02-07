Monte Carlo Polo Diplomatic Cup 2025: a day of sport, elegance, and international connections

Monte Carlo Polo Diplomatic Cup 2025 Awarding Ceremony Francesco Mitrano, Founder and President of the Monte Carlo Polo Federation Monte Carlo Polo Diplomatic Cup 2025 Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, under the leadership of Francesco Mitrano Patrizia Marin, CEO of Marco Polo Experience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monte Carlo Polo Diplomatic Cup 2025 took place at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, bringing together a distinguished international audience for a day of competitive polo and refined hospitality. The event, organized under the leadership of Francesco Mitrano, Founder and President of the Monte Carlo Polo Federation, celebrated the union of sport and diplomacy in a relaxed yet luxurious atmosphere.

A Showcase of World-Class Polo

The event featured top polo players coming from teams of four respected international polo federations: United Arab Emirates Polo Federation; Monaco Federation; Asociación Argentina de Polo; Pakistan Polo Association.

Starting at 3 PM, the matches provided an engaging display of skill and teamwork, captivating attendees from the VIP viewing area on the Palermo Terrace. Guests, including diplomats, dignitaries, and business leaders, enjoyed a welcoming environment complete with light refreshments and music. The day concluded with an Awards Ceremony at 6 PM, recognizing the players’ efforts and sportsmanship.

A Touch of Style: Evening Fashion Show

Following the polo matches, guests were treated to a fashion showcase organized by Tomas Sherif of Fashion Factor. The runway presented designs from Gio Dress, a brand known for its elegant and modern approach to fashion. The show was led by model Irena Maslanka, adding a sophisticated conclusion to the day’s events.

Support and Partnerships

The success of the Monte Carlo Polo Diplomatic Cup 2025 was made possible with the support of Kindah Capital Group, a firm specializing in luxury real estate investment. Their flagship project, the High Life Resort Development Project in Jamaica, highlights their commitment to combining investment with exceptional lifestyle experiences.

The event also received valued contributions from Patrizia Marin and Eleonora Albertoni of Marco Polo Experience, whose organizational support helped ensure a smooth and successful event.

A Growing Legacy

Since its founding, the Monte Carlo Polo Federation has steadily built a reputation for hosting elegant sporting events that draw a mix of royalty, business leaders, and international representatives. Supported by brands like Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Lamborghini, and La Martina, the Federation continues to promote the sport of polo and foster global connections.

About the Monte Carlo Polo Federation

Founded by Francesco Mitrano, the Monte Carlo Polo Federation has become a prominent organization dedicated to promoting the sport of polo through international events. With a focus on elegance, diplomacy, and collaboration, the Federation’s annual tournaments have become recognized gatherings of sport and refinement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.