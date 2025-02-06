Toobit Named Best New Cryptocurrency Exchange at 2025 WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands , Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset trading platform Toobit today received awards in two categories at the 2025 WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards. In a hotly-contested year, the exchange was able to clinch the titles of Best New Cryptocurrency Exchange and Best for Derivatives.

The annual WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards recognise cryptocurrency platforms, exchanges, and innovators in the Australian market that offer exceptional value, asset availability, and market-leading features.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Awards this year,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit. “In a deeply-saturated crypto market, we are thrilled to have made such an impact. These two titles are a testament to our continued commitment towards ease-of-use, security, and innovation.”

As described in WeMoney’s rigorous methodology, Toobit was able to secure the title of Best New Cryptocurrency Exchange through demonstrated success in international markets. Judging criteria also factors in how effective the exchange was in setting in place new industry benchmarks for Australian investors.

For Best for Derivatives, Toobit came out on top after being evaluated on its range of assets, feature complexity, margin trading options, risk management measures, as well as its affordability and fees.

To confirm Toobit’s win in both categories, a dedicated team of WeMoney specialists conducted a thorough and meticulous evaluation process, carefully analyzing each applicant based on customer satisfaction, platform features, and adherence to industry benchmarks.

The process began with a comprehensive self-assessment questionnaire designed to highlight both strengths and weaknesses, followed by extensive research and detailed analysis of each platform’s overall performance.

To learn more about the WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards 2025, visit their website at https://www.wemoney.com.au/wemoney-crypto-awards-2025-winners

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.

