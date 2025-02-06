Kiss the Ground Launches 90-Minute, On-Demand Regenerative Agriculture Essentials Course

Audience-supported non-profit expands its education offerings with its latest course, encouraging everyone to join the regenerative conversation to inspire change in our food system

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leading voice and educator in the Regenerative Movement, proudly announces the launch of Regenerative Agriculture Essentials, a 90-minute course designed for anyone interested in exploring regeneration and what it means for our wellness, water, and climate crisis.

Since 2013, Kiss the Ground has participated in regenerative agriculture storytelling and education, inspiring and engaging millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement. The brand-new course explores the emerging concepts of regenerative agriculture with world-renowned leaders in the Movement, offering inspired audiences a concise and easy-to-understand essential guide to understanding the power of soil health.

More and more companies are entering the regenerative conversation. As a trusted voice, Kiss the Ground partners with earnest companies eager to enter the regenerative conversation responsibly. This course will help educate teams and professionals taking their first steps toward regeneration while inspiring important conversations about the crucial role soil plays in human and planetary health.

“Wow! This is a must-see. 90-minutes of practical and easy-to-understand material. Education is critical to the success of this life-changing movement that Kiss the Ground is a major leader in evolving and defining. Great job!”–Rick Clark, Regenerative Organic Farmer, Farm Green

The course is designed for a wide audience, including industry professionals, educators, climate activists, consumers, farmers, and those new to the conversation, making regenerative agriculture accessible for all. The self-paced course features five engaging learning modules that explore the impact of soil health on our wellness, water, and climate. Students will hear from Kiss the Ground teachers, guest speakers, and industry experts, among other key figures in the Regenerative Movement, through insightful lessons, video lectures, interviews, and clips from the Kiss the Ground and Common Ground films.

“At Kiss the Ground, we produce and publish content daily aimed to engage and include a vast array of audiences in the regenerative conversation. Regenerative Agriculture Essentials is a super-digestible, 90-minute, on-demand course that anyone can dive into with ease. If you are passionate about personal and planetary health, you will greatly appreciate this course and want to share its inspirational messages.”–Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the Los Angeles-based organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.







