Superior Group of Companies Announces Participants for Year 2 of Its Board Observer Program

– Designed to Expose Traditionally Underrepresented Groups to Public Company Corporate Governance –

– SGC Doubles the Size of its Board Observer Program –

– Ixchell Duarte and Tauana McDonald Named as Participants –

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), is pleased to announce the launch of the second year of its Board Observer Program and a doubling of the number of participants.

In February 2024, SGC launched a program designed to provide governance exposure to those traditionally underrepresented in public company boardrooms. Participants in the non-voting Observer Program are invited and expected to attend most of our Board and committee meetings over the course of a year and are encouraged to ask questions as well as lend their own perspective to those meetings. The goal is to provide participants with a firsthand understanding of the responsibilities and dynamics involved in serving on a public company board. This exposure is expected to contribute to their professional development and enhance their knowledge of corporate governance practices in order to help them be better positioned to join a public company board. There is no expectation that the program participants will join SGC’s board.

“SGC’s Observer Program was an overwhelming success in its first year, with Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope setting a high bar for future participants”, said Michael Benstock, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of SGC. “As intended, the program provided a diverse perspective to our already diverse Board, but, more importantly, provided invaluable hands-on, real world experience to a person that has a bright future. We are ecstatic about the individuals selected to participate in the second year of the program, and look forward to continuing the program indefinitely.”

“As stated a year ago upon the program’s launch, it is – and remains – our hope that this program will be an example that other company boards can use to help level the playing field,” said Todd Siegel, Chair of SGC’s Corporate Governance, Nominating & Ethics Committee. “The first year of the program established proof of concept, and we look forward to continuing and expanding the program’s value with two superb participants in year two.”

The program’s observers this year are Ixchell Duarte and Tauana McDonald.

For more information about Ms. Duarte, please click here.

For more information about Ms. McDonald, please click here.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com

Attachments

Duarte Program Observer McDonald Program Observer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.