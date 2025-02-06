University Cancer & Blood Center’s Dr. Ashley Ray receives oncoplastic breast surgery certification

Acclaimed breast surgeon now performing breast cancer surgery and aesthetic restoration in same procedure

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University Cancer & Blood Center (UCBC), a leading oncology and hematology practice for Northeast Georgia, is pleased to announce acclaimed breast surgeon Dr. Ashley Ray has received her certification in oncoplastic breast surgery, a combination of breast cancer treatment with aesthetic restoration.

“The main reason I chose to do the certification was to hone in on my surgical skills, develop more finesse, and continue the cosmetic outcomes of women battling breast cancer,” Dr. Ray explains.

As a certified oncoplastic breast surgeon, Dr. Ray specializes in performing breast cancer surgery in tandem with plastic surgery techniques in an effort to provide optimal cancer treatment while striving to maintain the breast’s natural appearance. After the removal of breast cancer tissue, she immediately works to reconstruct and improve the cosmetic appearance of the breast. This is done by performing plastic surgery maneuvers, reshaping the breast and keeping visible deformities to a minimum.

Dr. Ray received her oncoplastic breast surgery mastery certification through the National Consortium of Breast Centers. The certification requires prior training in plastic surgery as well as the utilization of those skills. The mastery course provides additional in-depth training, more advanced approaches, as well as a refresher in the more basic approaches. Additionally, the course prepares surgeons for even more advanced technique development in the future.

A fellowship-trained breast surgeon, Dr. Ray earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia. She completed her residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. While in residency, she received an array of honors and recognitions, including being appointed chief resident.

She completed her breast surgical oncology fellowship at Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas, Texas. Upon joining the UCBC team in 2022, Dr. Ray became the first female, fellowship-trained breast surgeon to practice in Athens.

“The course helps you think about how to access tumors located anywhere in the breast while yielding a good cosmetic result, as well as ways to provide symmetry of the other breast,” Dr. Ray says. “It also teaches us approaches that can help outcomes for women undergoing reconstruction with plastic surgeons. The course also provides some instruction on how to perform these reconstruction options for patients or areas that may not have access to plastic surgeons.”

Dr. Ray’s oncoplastic breast surgery certification reflects UCBC’s dedication to amassing a roster of experts who strive to continually enrich their skillsets and knowledge for the betterment of patients. It serves as yet another reason patients can choose UCBC with confidence.

For more information about University Cancer & Blood Center’s Breast Health Program, call 762-356-4780 or visit UniversityCancer.com .

University Cancer & Blood Center has been Northeast Georgia’s leading cancer and hematology treatment center for over 40 years. Our highly skilled medical professionals, whose backgrounds include working at the nation’s leading cancer centers, provide every patient with the most advanced cancer care available in an atmosphere of care and compassion.

