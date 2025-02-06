Islanders encouraged to celebrate Early Childhood Educators Week

CANADA, February 6 - The Province is recognizing early childhood educators for their many contributions in helping our Island children to grow, learn, and reach their fullest potential.

From February 3-7, Early Childhood Educator (ECE) Week celebrates the essential role these professionals play in fostering growth, learning and development, and wellbeing in Island children. ECEs are professionals devoted to delivering high quality and welcoming learning experiences for newborns to school-entry aged children.

“ECEs create nurturing spaces where children can feel supported and inspired to explore the world around them,” “As some of the first people to help spark a love of learning, they can set our youngest up for success by fostering these safe and enriching environments. This work should not go unnoticed, and I am encouraging all our residents to take a moment to show their appreciation for ECEs.” - Minister of Education and Early Years Rob Lantz.

Anyone interested in pursuing a career in this rewarding field can take part in the Early Childhood Development Association (ECDA)’s Steps for Success program or contact the ECDA for more information.

"ECE week is a time to highlight the dedication and passion that PEI’s Early Childhood Educators put into their daily profession, and the impact these Educators have on the essential development of children in the early years. Let's celebrate our invaluable Island ECEs this week and every week,” added Jennifer Nangreaves, Executive Director of the Early Childhood Development Association of PEI.

Learn more about provincial supports for current and future early childhood professionals.



