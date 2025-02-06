Omar Henaidy: Leading TAJ Holding Group’s Vision for Transformative Growth.

TAJ Holding Group

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omar Abdulaziz Henaidy, the visionary Founder and Group CEO of Taj Holding Group , has been instrumental in steering the company toward its mission of leading transformative growth across industries by 2030. Established in 2008, Taj Holding Group has flourished under Mr. Henaidy's leadership, expanding into multiple sectors and fostering innovation aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.Early Career and Entrepreneurial MilestonesMr. Henaidy began his career as an industrial engineer after earning a Master’s in Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia. After nearly a decade in engineering roles within Saudi Arabia, he founded Taj Holding Group in Riyadh, marking the beginning of a journey focused on unlocking potential and driving sustainable economic progress.In 2013, he established Nudhum, formerly known as TAJ Systems LLC, a technology infrastructure company and system integrator delivering turnkey mission-critical solutions. Nudhum focuses on designing, enabling, integrating, and operating advanced systems across industries, including aviation, public transportation, military and defense, telecommunications, and ICT.Demonstrating a keen eye for strategic acquisitions, in 2018, Mr. Henaidy led TAJ Holding Group’s acquisition of Beside Group, a Dubai-based fashion retailer and distributor. Beside Group is a leading partner for international brands in the Middle East, with a portfolio that includes renowned names such as Diesel, Fred Perry, Pinko, and Scotch & Soda.Future InitiativesLooking ahead, Mr. Henaidy plans to establish an incubator program within TAJ Holding Group to nurture and support emerging entrepreneurs. This initiative aligns with the Group’s strategy to create opportunities, empower entrepreneurs, and drive sustainable economic progress. Additionally, TAJ Holding Group plans to take the most mature businesses within its portfolio public, further contributing to the economic development of Saudi Arabia and providing growth opportunities for investors.Reflecting on these initiatives, Mr. Henaidy states:"Our vision is to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. We are committed to creating opportunities, empowering entrepreneurs, and driving sustainable economic progress."Under Mr. Henaidy’s stewardship, TAJ Holding Group continues to bridge Saudi potential with global expertise, empowering ventures and fostering impactful partnerships that drive sustainable economic growth and innovation across industries.About TAJ Holding GroupEstablished in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. Founded by Mr. Omar Henaidy and inspired by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Group has a diverse portfolio of companies across multiple economic sectors, positioned to respond to the needs of the growing Saudi and regional markets by leveraging global reach and expertise. Guided by its tagline, "Unleashing Potential, Creating Growth," the Group actively partners with global experts to introduce cutting-edge solutions and unlock Saudi Arabian market opportunities.

