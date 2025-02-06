Shocking Medical Negligence: Feeding Tube Discovered in Woman’s Body After 35 Years

Deborah Lowe prior to Mount Sinai error Deborah Lowe following Mount Sinai error

Hidden Medical Error Leads to Decades of Undiagnosed Pain and Health Complications for Milwaukee Woman

This case is a glaring example of systemic failure within our healthcare system. No patient should endure decades of pain because of a preventable mistake hidden in plain sight.” — Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A shocking medical malpractice lawsuit [ Case File #2025CV001118 ] has been filed against Mount Sinai Medical Center after Deborah Lowe, a Milwaukee resident, discovered that a component of a feeding tube had been left inside her abdomen for 35 years—a hidden remnant from her 1989 C-section and emergency hysterectomy.The lawsuit, filed by prominent civil rights attorney B’Ivory LaMarr ( https://www.bivorylamarr.com/contact/ ) alongside attorney Kirk Claunch, seeks justice for Lowe’s decades of unexplained suffering. Despite enduring chronic pain and persistent health issues for over three decades, it wasn’t until an April 2024 colon procedure at Froedtert Hospital uncovered the forgotten surgical item embedded in her abdominal cavity.“Ms. Lowe’s suffering was entirely preventable,” said Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr. “This case is a glaring example of systemic failure within our healthcare system. No patient should endure decades of pain because of a preventable mistake hidden in plain sight.”The lawsuit alleges gross medical negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and emotional distress, holding Mount Sinai Medical Center accountable for a catastrophic lapse in patient safety protocols. Lowe is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for her physical pain, emotional trauma, mounting medical expenses, and diminished quality of life.Retained surgical items, known as “never events,” are classified as incidents that should never occur in modern medical care. Despite stringent industry protocols designed to prevent such errors, Mount Sinai Medical Center’s alleged negligence resulted in irreversible harm for Lowe.This case also casts a harsh spotlight on the broader issue of hospital accountability and patient safety. Medical experts estimate that thousands of retained surgical items go undetected in the U.S. each year, leading to preventable suffering and even death. Lowe’s legal team hopes her story will serve as a catalyst for stronger oversight, improved surgical tracking systems, and unwavering adherence to patient safety standards.“Deborah Lowe’s case is more than a personal tragedy—it’s a wake-up call to healthcare institutions nationwide,” said Attorney Kirk Claunch. “We hope this lawsuit drives meaningful change to protect future patients from similar nightmares.”The LaMarr Firm, PLLC, will provide updates as the investigation progresses.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact: Tanya Wiley-Brown at 336-345-2628 or 310-924-1180.

