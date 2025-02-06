Automotive Sunroof Market to Reach $42.4 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global automotive sunroof market is expanding due to rise in consumer demand for enhanced vehicle aesthetics, rising disposable incomes, technological advancements, and the growing popularity of luxury and premium vehicles worldwide.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Sunroof Market by Vehicle Type (ICE Powered, Electric Powered Vehicle), by Product Type (Panoramic Sunroofs, Moonroofs, Others), by Material (Glass, Fabric), by Operation Type (Electric, Manual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "automotive sunroof market" was valued at $14.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $42.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The primary determinant driving the growth of the automotive sunroof market is the rising consumer preference for enhanced driving experiences and vehicle aesthetics. Sunroofs are increasingly viewed as a premium feature, appealing to buyers seeking luxury and improved ventilation or natural lighting in vehicles. Growing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, are boosting the demand for mid-range and high-end vehicles equipped with sunroofs. Technological advancements, such as panoramic and solar sunroofs, further contribute to market expansion. In addition, the shift toward electric vehicles and manufacturers integrating sunroofs as standard or optional features across segments are significant factors propelling market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $14.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $42.4 billion CAGR 11.30% No. of Pages in Report 345 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Product Type, Material, Operation Type, and Region. Drivers Rise in Consumer Preference for Luxury and Premium Features in Vehicles. Advancements in Sunroof Technologies, Including Panoramic and Electric Sunroofs Technological Advancements, such as Solar-Powered Sunroofs, Noise-Reducing Glass, and Automatic Opening/Closing Mechanisms Opportunity Expansion of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Restraints High Maintenance and Repair Costs Associated with Sunroof Systems. Potential Safety Concerns, such as Leakage or Structural Vulnerabilities, Limiting Consumer Confidence

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

• As of February 24, 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the automotive sunroof market by disruptions in global supply chains and raw material shortages. Both countries play vital roles in the production and supply of essential materials like steel, aluminum, and glass, which are critical for manufacturing sunroofs. The conflict has led to rising material costs and delays in procurement, affecting production timelines for automotive manufacturers.

• In addition, economic sanctions on Russia and reduced trade activities have further strained the supply chain. Europe, a significant market for premium vehicles with sunroofs, has faced demand fluctuations due to economic uncertainty and rise in inflation triggered by the war. Automotive companies have also had to reconfigure supply chains, increasing logistical complexities and costs. This disruption has delayed sunroof availability, reduced production efficiency, and constrained the adoption of advanced technologies like panoramic and solar sunroofs, slowing overall market growth during the conflict period.

The ICE Powered segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of vehicle type, the ICE powered segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for around two-third of the global automotive sunroof market revenue. This is due to its extensive global vehicle fleet, high production volumes, and strong consumer demand for sunroof-equipped vehicles, especially in mid-range and premium car categories. However, the electric powered vehicle segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2033. This is due to rise in EV adoption, increasing consumer preference for premium features, and manufacturers integrating panoramic and solar sunroofs to enhance energy efficiency, improve aesthetics, and differentiate their offerings in the competitive electric vehicle market.

The Panoramic Sunroof segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the panoramic sunroof segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global automotive sunroof market revenue. This is due to its superior aesthetics, enhanced cabin lighting, and expansive views, which appeal to consumers seeking luxury and comfort. Its growing integration into premium and mid-range vehicles has further driven demand across global markets. However, the others are projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2033. This is due to their affordability, simple installation, and growing demand in compact and budget-friendly vehicles. These sunroofs offer practical ventilation and appeal to cost-conscious consumers in emerging markets.

The Glass segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of material, the glass segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global automotive sunroof market revenue. This is due to its widespread use in modern vehicles and its ability to enhance cabin aesthetics and functionality. Glass sunroofs, including tinted and laminated variants, provide superior visibility, natural lighting, and ventilation, making them highly desirable among consumers. Advancements in glass technologies, such as UV protection and electrochromic features, further boost their appeal in both luxury and mid-range vehicles. The rise in popularity of panoramic and solar sunroofs, predominantly made from durable and thermally efficient glass, has significantly contributed to this segment's leadership in the global market. However, the fabric segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2033. This is due to its lightweight design, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for convertible and soft-top vehicles. Fabric sunroofs, often used in sliding or folding configurations, appeal to consumers seeking a unique open-air driving experience. The segment benefits from rising demand for compact and customizable vehicles, particularly in urban areas and among younger consumers. Advancements in durable, weather-resistant fabrics have enhanced the reliability and longevity of fabric sunroofs, further increasing their adoption. Automakers’ focus on offering diverse sunroof options has also accelerated the growth of the fabric segment.

The Electric segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of operation type, the electric segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global automotive sunroof market revenue. This is due to its convenience, advanced features, and growing integration in modern vehicles. Electric sunroofs, operated via simple button controls, offer a seamless user experience, aligning with consumer preferences for comfort and technology. Their popularity is driven by increased adoption in mid-range and premium vehicles, where advanced features like automatic rain sensors, one-touch operation, and tilt-and-slide functionalities are highly valued. The rise of electric and connected vehicles has further boosted demand for electric sunroofs, as they complement the technological sophistication of such models, solidifying their market leadership. However, the manual segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2033. This is due to its affordability, simplicity, and lower maintenance requirements. Manual sunroofs, which are operated by hand-cranking or sliding mechanisms, appeal to budget-conscious consumers who prioritize practicality over advanced features. These sunroofs are often found in compact and entry-level vehicles, making them more accessible to a wider demographic. Manual sunroofs offer reliability and ease of repair, further boosting their popularity in emerging markets where cost-effective vehicle options are in high demand. As a result, the manual operation type has gained significant traction in the global market.

Aisa-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting more than one-third of the global automotive sunroof market revenue. This is due to its rapidly growing automotive industry, strong demand for both luxury and economy vehicles, and rising disposable incomes. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key players, with large-scale vehicle production and high consumer interest in innovative features, including sunroofs. Additionally, the region’s significant shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) has accelerated the adoption of advanced sunroof technologies, such as panoramic and solar sunroofs. The region’s vast manufacturing capabilities, along with expanding middle-class populations, continue to drive the growth of the automotive sunroof market. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2033. This is due to rise in demand for premium and luxury vehicles equipped with advanced sunroof features. Consumer preference for enhanced driving experiences, including panoramic and solar sunroofs, has driven automakers to integrate these features into a wider range of models. The region’s strong automotive manufacturing base, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, combined with rising disposable incomes and a focus on technological innovation, further contributes to market expansion. Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vehicles, many of which feature advanced sunroofs, has accelerated the region’s growth in this sector.

Leading Market Players: -

Johnan America Inc

Magna International Inc.

CIE Automotive

BOS Group

AISIN CORPORATION

Yachiyo Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Inteva Products

Webasto Group

ASC, Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global automotive sunroof market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as expansion and product launch, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

