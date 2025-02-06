Sodium Silicate Market Size Worth $12.7 Billion by 2033 | CAGR: 4.9%: AMR

The sodium silicate market is driven by its versatile applications across industries such as detergents, construction, and water treatment, owing to its binding, adhesive, and coagulating properties. Additionally, the rising focus on eco-friendly solutions boosts its demand in recycling and water purification. However, the market faces restraints from fluctuating raw material costs, availability issues, and stringent environmental regulations, which limit growth. Despite these challenges, significant opportunities arise from advancements in sodium silicate-based materials like green cement and silica gels, coupled with expanding applications in the electronics and automotive sectors, paving the way for sustainable growth in emerging markets.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sodium Silicate Market by Form (Crystalline, Anhydrous), by Type (Liquid, Solid), by Grade (Neutral, Alkaline), by Application (Paints, Adhesives, Refractories, Tube Winding, Detergent, Catalyst, Others), by End use (Pulp and Paper, Construction, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "sodium silicate market" was valued at $8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $12.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $8 billion Market Size in 2033 $12.7 billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Form, Type, Grade, Application, End Use, and Region Drivers - Rise in demand for detergents and soaps.

- Increase in demand from pulp & paper industry Opportunity Growth in applications in the construction industry Restraint Hazardous nature of sodium silicate



The crystalline segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of form, the crystalline segment dominated the sodium silicate market in 2023. This growth is driven by its applications in fireproofing mixtures, laundry, dairy, metal, and floor cleaning. Additionally, crystalline sodium silicates are utilized in deinking paper, insecticides, fungicides, washing carbonated drink bottles, and as antimicrobial compounds, further fueling market expansion.

The liquid segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of type, the liquid segment was the highest revenue contributor in the market in 2023. This growth was driven by its extensive use across various industrial and commercial applications, including detergents and cleaning agents, pulp and paper, paperboard, construction materials, textiles, ceramics, petroleum processing, and metals. While these applications fuel the demand for liquid sodium silicates, the solid segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to its ease of handling and storage advantages.

The alkaline segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of grade, the alkaline segment dominated the market in 2023. This growth is driven by applications in adhesives and binders, pulp and paper, deinking, detergents and soaps, catalysts, textiles, drilling fluids, mineral processing, refractory cements, and zeolites, owing to which the market continues to expand. However, the neutral segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to its rising use in wastewater treatment applications.

The detergent segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of application, the detergent segment dominated the market in 2023. This growth is driven by the rise in cleaning and washing activities. Meanwhile, the adhesive segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to its ease of application, optimal viscosity, superior penetration, and high strength.

The construction segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of end use, the construction segment dominated the market in 2023. This is attributed to its applications in soil stabilization, concrete hardening, and cement refractories. However, the pulp and paper segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to its expanding use in both fresh and recycled paper for de-inking and brightening pulps.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, driven by the presence of numerous manufacturers in the region. However, North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, supported by increasing sodium silicate applications in construction, detergents, catalysts, tube winding, and the pulp and paper industries.

Leading Market Players:

Tokuyama Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Merck Millipore Limited

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

CIECH S.A.

Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Kiran Global Chem Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Sodium Silicate market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

