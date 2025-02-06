Clean Power Alliance Impact Report Highlights Advancements in Sustainability and Growth in Community Investments

2024 Report Showcases Clean Energy Adoption, Expansion of Customer Programs, and Resilience-Building Efforts Across Southern California

Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the nation’s leading green power provider and California’s largest community choice energy aggregator, has released its 2024 Impact Report, highlighting the organization’s achievements in advancing clean energy solutions, promoting environmental sustainability, and supporting community-centered initiatives across Southern California.

The report outlines CPA’s ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, driving local economic growth, and fostering expanded access to renewable energy within local communities.

“Clean Power Alliance remains dedicated to addressing the growing impacts of climate change through providing clean energy solutions to our customers and building resilience into the state’s electricity system,” said Agoura Hills Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez, who serves as CPA’s board chair. “I’m proud of the work our team does in service to our communities, and this report reflects the positive impact we are having across the region.”

Highlights from the 2024 Impact Report include:

Growth in Renewable Energy: To meet the growing demand for clean energy from local communities in the region, CPA’s overall energy portfolio is now comprised of 75% fully renewable power resources. Two-thirds of CPA customers are served by its 100% Green Power energy option. The cities of Hermosa Beach, Monrovia and Santa Paula started service with CPA in 2024, each selecting 100% Green as their preferred energy option.

Building Resiliency: CPA contracted for 769 MW of new battery storage capacity and 48 MW of new renewable energy, building resilience of the electricity grid and furthering its position as one of California’s largest purchasers of new renewable energy.

Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions: CPA plays a pivotal role in advancing the region's climate goals and combating climate impacts. Providing clean energy options to 35 communities has helped avoid more than four billion pounds of harmful greenhouse gas emissions annually— equivalent to removing one million gas-powered cars from the road each year.

Energy Cost Savings: CPA’s award-winning prepay green bond program issued three bonds in 2024 totaling $3.97 billion and reaching $45.3 million in annual energy cost savings. CPA’s bond program, which has set a new standard for the way public agencies finance renewable energy, is expected to generate $361 million in cost savings which allows more funds to be directed into customer programs and other community-focused efforts.

Strengthening Local Communities: CPA increased its customer and community program budget to more than $13 million to provide new cost-saving and energy conservation programs, in addition to funding college scholarships, skills training and green technologies that are bolstering Southern California’s clean energy economy.

The report highlights how CPA serves its customers through strategic investments in power procurement that enhance community resiliency, distributing grant funds to local nonprofits advancing clean energy initiatives, and providing a diverse slate of customer programs for residents, businesses, and communities to save money on electric bills and participate in building a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“CPA has an essential role in California’s clean energy transition, and this is a time of exciting momentum,” said Ted Bardacke, chief executive officer of Clean Power Alliance. “Investments in both local and statewide resiliency projects are proving effective for regional power reliability, and the development of new programs is giving customers fresh ways to participate with clean energy.”

The full 2024 Impact Report is available at CleanPowerAlliance.org/impact.

For more information on Clean Power Alliance many programs, visit CleanPowerAlliance.org/programs.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 35 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification, and customer bill savings. Learn more about CPA at www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

