Bitget Wallet Enables Berachain Airdrop Claim, Offering Extra $BERA Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated Berachain mainnet and now supports $BERA airdrop claim. Users claiming the airdrop through Bitget Wallet will be eligible for extra $BERA rewards. This integration positions Bitget Wallet as one of the key platforms for early engagement with Berachain's ecosystem.

Through Bitget Wallet's Discover page, users can verify their $BERA airdrop eligibility based on previous interactions with Berachain's testnet. Qualified participants can claim their base $BERA allocation directly within the wallet, with additional rewards available for those who interacted with Berachain ecosystem project DApps selected under the RFA Plan during the testnet phase. From February 6 to 10, users claiming the $BERA airdrop may access extra $BERA rewards from an additional reward pool.

Berachain, built on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible framework, introduces a novel Proof of Liquidity (PoL) mechanism that dynamically adjusts validator rewards to promote security, decentralization, and liquidity across DeFi applications. This approach aims to address the limitations of the traditional Proof of Stake model by incentivizing liquidity provision alongside network security. With this integration, Bitget Wallet provides users with streamlined access to Berachain's multi-chain DeFi opportunities and smooth asset management.

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet plans to explore further collaboration with Berachain, focusing on potential incentive programs and cross-chain developments. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, "Berachain's mainnet integration represents a leap in on-chain liquidity and user empowerment. By incorporating Berachain's capabilities, we aim to deliver a simplified user experience while driving the next wave of decentralized innovation for communities worldwide."

Follow Bitget Wallet's X for more updates.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/662d2a60-bc0a-4360-92f9-f12fd175d117

Bitget Wallet Support BERA Airdrop Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated Berachain mainnet and now supports $BERA airdrop claim. Users claiming the airdrop through Bitget Wallet will be eligible for extra $BERA rewards. This integration positions Bitget Wallet as one of the key platforms for early engagement with Berachain's ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.