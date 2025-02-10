Coffey McPharlin Welcomes Vivian Fazio as New Partner

Coffey McPharlin Logo

Coffey McPharlin welcomes Vivian Fazio as a new Partner, bringing 25+ years of experience in personal injury, medical malpractice, and commercial litigation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffey McPharlin proudly announces the addition of Vivian H. Fazio as a Partner, strengthening the firm’s personal injury, medical malpractice, and commercial litigation practice. With over 25 years of legal experience, attorney Fazio has built a reputation for aggressive advocacy, complex litigation success, and an unwavering commitment to client justice.

A South Florida native, attorney Fazio earned her undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Florida and her Juris Doctor from NSU Shepard Broad College of Law. She began her career at the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, gaining valuable trial experience before joining a boutique Fort Lauderdale law firm defending institutional clients throughout the state. Several years later, she launched her own firm, representing Plaintiffs primarily across South Florida in personal injury and commercial litigation matters. Fluent in English and Spanish, she offers multilingual legal counsel to a diverse client base.

Throughout her career, attorney Fazio has earned prestigious recognitions, including being named a Super Lawyer, Legal Elite, and Top 100 National Trial Lawyers. She has held key leadership roles, such as President of the Broward County Women Lawyers’ Association and Director of the Broward County Trial Lawyers Association. In 2018, Governor Rick Scott appointed her to the Judicial Nominating Commission of the 17th Judicial Circuit, and she continues to serve on the 17th Circuit Professionalism Panel.

"Vivian’s deep experience and legal expertise make her an incredible asset to our firm," said Sam Coffey of Coffey McPharlin. "She is a fearless advocate who aligns with our firm’s mission—fighting for justice and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

About Coffey McPharlin

Coffey McPharlin is a law firm specializing in personal injury and trucking accident litigation. With a passionate team of trial lawyers, the firm has built a reputation for its aggressive representation of clients against insurance companies and other large corporations. Coffey McPharlin is committed to achieving justice for its clients, advocating for their rights, and securing the compensation they deserve.

Legal Disclaimer:

