Sensō-ji Temple in Tokyo, Kiyomizu-dera Temple, and Kinkaku-ji Temple in Kyoto have become some of the most popular attractions for domestic and foreign tourists.

TOKYO, JAPAN (MERXWIRE) – The Japan Tourism Agency released statistics on foreign tourists’ willingness to revisit Japan in 2023, showing that 68.8% of tourists said they “will revisit Japan,” an increase of 42% from previous years. As the desire to revisit Japan gradually increases, many people begin to wonder which attractions are recommended by Japanese people and which are popular among foreign tourists. MERXWIRE’s latest “2025 Travel Recommendations for Visiting Japan” points out that Tokyo’s Sensō-ji Temple, Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-Dera Temple, and Kinkaku-ji Temple have become the most popular attractions in Japan and abroad with their magnificent architecture, beautiful scenery, and rich cultural experiences. The report collects data from multiple sources and introduces the key factors that make each attraction popular.

According to Japanese tourism statistics, in 2023, the ranking of foreign visitation rates by prefecture was led by Tokyo (52.9%), the largest city, followed by Osaka (39.6%) and Chiba(37.5%), that have Universal Studios and Disneyland. Kyoto Prefecture, known for its rich historical architecture and culture, ranked fourth (29.8%), and Fukuoka Prefecture, the largest city in Kyushu (12.2%), ranked fifth.

In addition to popular areas among foreigners, there is a lot of significance in the spots that Japanese people recommend to overseas tourists. A survey called the Happy Family Project showed that the Atomic Bomb Dome received 200 votes, making it a must-visit attraction for foreign tourists. As the only city to have been bombed by an atomic bomb, Hiroshima’s Atomic Bomb Dome is not only a witness to history but also a symbol of peace. The interviewees said that this place is the only one in the world where one can directly feel the tragedy of war and the value of peace, and they hope that more foreign tourists will learn about this history.

Close behind was Kiyomizu-dera Temple in Kyoto Prefecture, which received 185 votes. Kiyomizu Temple attracts many tourists with its magnificent architecture and beautiful scenery, especially its famous “Kiyomizu Stage,” which provides tourists with an excellent viewing platform. Many respondents suggested that foreign tourists experience traditional Japanese culture here and recommended wearing kimonos and wandering the alleys around Kiyomizu-dera Temple to experience the unique atmosphere of Kyoto.

The Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima Prefecture ranks first among the tourist attractions most Japanese people recommend to foreigners. (Photo via MERXWIRE)

The third place is Ise Grand Shrine in Mie Prefecture, ranked third on the list with 132 votes. Ise Grand Shrine is not only the center of Japan’s Shinto faith but also one of Japan’s most sacred religious sites. Survey respondents believe that the holy atmosphere and magnificent natural scenery make it an ideal place for foreign tourists to better understand Japanese history and culture.

In addition, the Kinkaku-ji Temple in Kyoto Prefecture and the Sensō-ji Temple in Tokyo also ranked high. The Golden Pavilion is popular among tourists for its golden appearance and beautiful gardens, especially during the changing seasons when the snow and red leaves can make visitors feel its unique charm. Sensō-ji Temple attracts many foreign tourists with its historic temple and the bustling shopping district around it, with many noting that it is a great place to experience traditional Japanese culture and cuisine.

The survey also broke down the survey by gender and age group, with men preferring natural landscapes such as Mount Fuji, while women were more likely to choose shrines or temples such as Ise Grand Shrine and Miyajima. Itsukushima Shrine. Older respondents particularly admire attractions related to history and peace, showing differences in preferences for travel destinations among different age groups.

In summary, this recommendation reflects foreign tourists’ preferences for travel areas in Japan, the Japanese people’s friendly attitude towards foreign tourists, and their desire to convey the importance of peace and history to the world. Although the rankings of Japanese recommended and popular attractions differ, from the Atomic Bomb Dome to Sensō-ji Temple, each recommended attraction carries profound cultural connotations and historical significance and is worthy of careful appreciation by foreign tourists.

